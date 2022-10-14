Read full article on original website
The Lakers’ big man training camp battle didn’t produce a starter, but did have a winner
When Lakers’ training camp began in late September, one of the positional battles I was most looking forward to was Damian Jones vs. Thomas Bryant to determine who would be the team’s primary big man (non-Anthony Davis division). I was intrigued for many reasons, but chief among them was that neither of these players was named DeAndre Jordan (and, to a lesser extent Dwight Howard), and both offered the possibility of a massive upgrade to the center rotation compared to last season.
A new chapter at Silver Screen and Roll
There’s a story everyone in my family loves to share about my dad and the 1989 NBA Finals. He had placed a bet on the Lakers to win the series, and who could blame him after they’d swept through the playoffs to that point? Of course, things didn’t go according to plan, and as my dad was visiting his friend to pay up, he got a jaywalking ticket.
Lakers vs. Warriors Preview: Season is here! Yay.... Or nay?
The Lakers haven’t won a season opener game since LeBron James arrived in Los Angeles. They’ve now lost five straight season openers, and they aim to not just snap that losing streak but also spoil the Golden State Warriors’ ring night ceremony on Wednesday. Yes, the Lakers...
Dennis Schröder expected to miss 3-4 weeks after surgery on thumb
The Lakers have already been dealt a big injury blow prior to the start of the season on Tuesday. Following Monday’s practice, head coach Darvin Ham confirmed that Dennis Schröder would miss the first month of the season after surgery on his thumb. Schröder’s re-integration into the Lakers...
Troy Brown Jr. is ‘a few weeks away’ from debuting for the Lakers
As the Lakers navigate their guard depth with the latest injuries to Russel Westbrook (hamstring) and Dennis Schröder (thumb), their wing rotation has taken an unexpected hit as well. Troy Brown Jr., who was projected to play meaningful minutes at small forward after signing with the Lakers during the...
Why we should and shouldn't worry about the Lakers’ 3-point shooting
Like two ships passing in the night, the Lakers and their perimeter shooting have yet to fully embrace and establish anything close to something consistent. This has been a seesaw relationship that has spanned years now, and after the team’s slew of 3-point misses in the preseason, it only continues to loom large over the franchise as they head into their season opener on Tuesday.
The walls are closing in on Russell Westbrook
Almost nothing has gone right for Russell Westbrook since he returned to his hometown Lakers last summer. Without relitigating the debacle that was the Lakers’ 2021-22 season, I think it’s fair to say that Westbrook’s inaugural campaign in the purple and gold was a disappointment. After an...
