Monday's gossip: Ronaldo, Mbappe, Kane, Isak, Loftus-Cheek, Bonucci, James, Mount
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has ruled out signing Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo because of the 37-year-old's age. (90min) Magpies striker Alexander Isak, 23, is set to be out until after the World Cup following a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury. (Mail) Manchester City...
Jurgen Klopp red card among incidents prompting referee charity to call for inquiry into managers
A leading referees' charity has called for an inquiry into the touchline behaviour of managers after ugly scenes at several Premier League matches. Jurgen Klopp's red card for berating a referee's assistant during Liverpool's win over Manchester City was among a number of flashpoint incidents. It came on a weekend...
Chelsea: Graham Potter cannot understand Mason Mount critics
Chelsea boss Graham Potter finds it "strange" that there are mixed opinions on midfielder Mason Mount. The 23-year-old scored his first club goals of the season as the Blues won 2-0 at Aston Villa on Sunday. "It's a joy. He's a fantastic person, he loves to play football and he...
Norwich 0-1 Luton: Dean Smith's side's dismal form continues as ten-man Canaries lose third game on the trot in Championship clash
Norwich crashed to a third straight defeat as their former player Carlton Morris scored the winner for improving Luton, heaping the pressure on Canaries manager Dean Smith. The Norwich fans turned on him and his players, although referee Oliver Langford was the home crowd’s main villain for harshly sending off Kenny McLean shortly after the Luton goal.
