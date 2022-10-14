Read full article on original website
BBC
Jurgen Klopp red card among incidents prompting referee charity to call for inquiry into managers
A leading referees' charity has called for an inquiry into the touchline behaviour of managers after ugly scenes at several Premier League matches. Jurgen Klopp's red card for berating a referee's assistant during Liverpool's win over Manchester City was among a number of flashpoint incidents. It came on a weekend...
Manchester United Charged By FA For Incident vs Newcastle United
Manchester United have been charged by the FA following an incident during their 0-0 draw against Newcastle United.
Patrick Vieira untroubled by Wilfred Zaha's contract discussions as he urges greater consistency from his senior player as Crystal Palace climb into top half following win over Wolves
Wilfried Zaha's contract talks are not troubling Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira, who wants more consistency from his talismanic forward. Zaha netted his team-leading fifth goal of the season in the Eagles' 2-1 comeback win over Wolves to seal Palace's second straight victory at Selhurst Park. The Ivory Coast international's...
