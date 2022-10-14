ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

107 JAMZ

Pumpkin Patches Nearest To Lake Charles, Louisiana

There's a pumpkin patch close to Lake Charles, but if you want to pack up the family and take a scenic drive of the Louisiana backroads, we got some of those for you too. Stacker compiled a list of ways that Halloween has changed over the last 100 years, from how we celebrate it on the day to the costumes we wear trick-or-treating. We’ve included events, inventions, and trends that changed the ways that Halloween was celebrated over time. Many of these traditions were phased out over time. But just like fake blood in a carpet, every bit of Halloween’s history left an impression we can see traces of today.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Brand New Crawfish Restaurant To Open Up In Sulphur, Louisiana

Is it crawfish season yet? We are all waiting until the time we can get our hands on some hot, juicy, spicy boiled crawfish. Ok now we're hungry, are you?. Well, get ready Sulphur, Louisiana, and Southwest Louisiana because there is a brand new crawfish joint coming your way on the West side of Calcasieu parish! It will be located in North Sulphur and will be called Koonce's Crawfish.
SULPHUR, LA
107 JAMZ

Maplewood Students Present Arts In The Park

Calcasieu Parish School Board is happy to announce the return of Arts In The Park, presented by the students of Maplewood Middle School in Sulphur. Saturday, October 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is a special event, because many of the 8th-grade students at Maplewood feature art in the exhibits, perform music, and participate in many other ways to help make the events fun for everyone.
SULPHUR, LA
Fast Casual

Chicken Salad Chick hatching in Lake Charles, Louisiana

Chicken Salad Chick is opening its 12th Louisiana location and its first in Lake Charles with franchisees Cindy and Claiborne Self. Located at 3723 Nelson Road, in the Charvais Crossing complex and featuring a drive-thru, Chicken Salad Chick Lake Charles will celebrate its grand opening Nov. 1 by giving away chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

LC residents to appear on new TV series ‘Opportunity Knock$’

In today’s economy, more and more people are struggling to pay bills, buy groceries and fill up the gas tank. Lake Charles residents Charles and Tiffany White got help. Soon they’ll be on TV to tell their story and point others to important resources that could help them get out of debt and take control of their finances.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

PHOTO GALLERY: Downtown Lake Charles Sip ‘n’ Shop

Nearly 20 businesses participated Saturday in the inaugural Real Men Wear Pink Sip ‘n’ Shop to benefit the American Cancer Society. The event started with a stop at 3b&e Marketing to purchase a pink cup for $10. From there, participants received a pink drink for free and discounts when visiting participating businesses marked with pink balloons. Restaurants also created a special pink drink just for the occasion for purchase. Additional businesses who participated were the American Press, Bayou Blend, Bespoke Hat Co., Botsky’s Premium Hotdogs, Buffi’s Peaux Boys, Bux Kajun Korner, Candice Alexander Art Studio, Mia’s Downtown, Olive and Indigo Jewelry & Goods, Panorama Music House, Papersmith & Co., Salon Lindsey, Stellar Beans Coffee House, Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp and Luna Bar and Grill.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
NOLA.com

Artist from Lake Charles explores gender, identity and the body in a male-dominated art world

In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator. Throughout her career, Lake Charles native Lynda Benglis has created challenging and inventive works of sculpture, painting, video and performance art, using a wide range of materials such as glass, ceramic, latex, aluminum, beeswax, polyurethane and mixed media.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Construction to begin on canopy at Lake Charles Regional Airport

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Regional Airport is advising visitors that parking may take a little longer as the airport begins construction on the new departure and arrival canopies. Access to the terminal and parking lot will remain open, however, certain travel lanes may be blocked at times...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 16, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 16, 2022. Michael David Welch, 39, Westlake: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. Sarah Elizabeth White, 36,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Big Brothers, Big Sisters Of SWLA “Big Fish Fry”

Help Big Brothers, Big Sisters Of SWLA (BBBSSWLA) raise awareness about the importance of becoming a mentor. Learn more about becoming a positive influence in a child's life at the "Big Fish Fry" and fun day. Save the date, your presence is requested for November 19, 2022, at the BBBSSWLA Office, located at 4135 Common Street in Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

PHOTO GALLERY: A meal to say thank you

Landmark of Lake Charles staff members Bonnie Darbonne, left, and Jeanette Adams load up meals to be given out to first responders at noon Friday at 2335 Oak Park Blvd. American Legion volunteers were on hand to barbecue the chicken for the event. More than 300 meals of chicken, green beans, rice dressing and homemade cake were handed out in the drive-through lunch line. A spokesperson with Landmark said they have had this once-a-year food giveaway for two years now as a way to show appreciation for all that first responders do for the community. (Photos by Rick Hickman / American Press)
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people found dead in a 7th Street home Thursday appeared to have been dead since Tuesday, authorities said. Both Lee Edward Ardoin, 62, and Sandra Reder Ardoin, 60, had gunshot wounds when they were found, said Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said. A third person...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
