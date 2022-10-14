Read full article on original website
80s Pop Star Stevie B Is Coming To Kinder In December
The 80s pop star Stevie B is coming to Southwest Louisiana for a big show in Kinder. All you 80s babies better get ready! Break out the z cavaricci jeans or pants, your coca cola shirt, and tight roll your jeans for this show!. If you grew up in the...
Coushatta Casino Resort Holding Halloween Costume Contest In Kinder
Halloween is right around the corner and our friends over at Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder, Louisiana is bringing back their big Halloween Costume Contest and party at the end of this month. Do you like to dress up for Halloween? Want to win some great prizes and cold hard...
Pumpkin Patches Nearest To Lake Charles, Louisiana
There's a pumpkin patch close to Lake Charles, but if you want to pack up the family and take a scenic drive of the Louisiana backroads, we got some of those for you too. Stacker compiled a list of ways that Halloween has changed over the last 100 years, from how we celebrate it on the day to the costumes we wear trick-or-treating. We’ve included events, inventions, and trends that changed the ways that Halloween was celebrated over time. Many of these traditions were phased out over time. But just like fake blood in a carpet, every bit of Halloween’s history left an impression we can see traces of today.
Brand New Crawfish Restaurant To Open Up In Sulphur, Louisiana
Is it crawfish season yet? We are all waiting until the time we can get our hands on some hot, juicy, spicy boiled crawfish. Ok now we're hungry, are you?. Well, get ready Sulphur, Louisiana, and Southwest Louisiana because there is a brand new crawfish joint coming your way on the West side of Calcasieu parish! It will be located in North Sulphur and will be called Koonce's Crawfish.
Chuck Fest Oct.22 In Lake Charles – Entertainment Lineup And Performance Times
Chuck Fest is back in downtown Lake Charles and it's taking place next weekend, October 22, 2023. The event takes over downtown Lake Charles with stages on two separate intersections in downtown Lake Charles. There are 26 different artists and bands playing all day starting at noon and going all...
Maplewood Students Present Arts In The Park
Calcasieu Parish School Board is happy to announce the return of Arts In The Park, presented by the students of Maplewood Middle School in Sulphur. Saturday, October 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is a special event, because many of the 8th-grade students at Maplewood feature art in the exhibits, perform music, and participate in many other ways to help make the events fun for everyone.
Fast Casual
Chicken Salad Chick hatching in Lake Charles, Louisiana
Chicken Salad Chick is opening its 12th Louisiana location and its first in Lake Charles with franchisees Cindy and Claiborne Self. Located at 3723 Nelson Road, in the Charvais Crossing complex and featuring a drive-thru, Chicken Salad Chick Lake Charles will celebrate its grand opening Nov. 1 by giving away chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.
Lake Charles American Press
LC residents to appear on new TV series ‘Opportunity Knock$’
In today’s economy, more and more people are struggling to pay bills, buy groceries and fill up the gas tank. Lake Charles residents Charles and Tiffany White got help. Soon they’ll be on TV to tell their story and point others to important resources that could help them get out of debt and take control of their finances.
Lake Charles American Press
PHOTO GALLERY: Downtown Lake Charles Sip ‘n’ Shop
Nearly 20 businesses participated Saturday in the inaugural Real Men Wear Pink Sip ‘n’ Shop to benefit the American Cancer Society. The event started with a stop at 3b&e Marketing to purchase a pink cup for $10. From there, participants received a pink drink for free and discounts when visiting participating businesses marked with pink balloons. Restaurants also created a special pink drink just for the occasion for purchase. Additional businesses who participated were the American Press, Bayou Blend, Bespoke Hat Co., Botsky’s Premium Hotdogs, Buffi’s Peaux Boys, Bux Kajun Korner, Candice Alexander Art Studio, Mia’s Downtown, Olive and Indigo Jewelry & Goods, Panorama Music House, Papersmith & Co., Salon Lindsey, Stellar Beans Coffee House, Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp and Luna Bar and Grill.
NOLA.com
Artist from Lake Charles explores gender, identity and the body in a male-dominated art world
In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator. Throughout her career, Lake Charles native Lynda Benglis has created challenging and inventive works of sculpture, painting, video and performance art, using a wide range of materials such as glass, ceramic, latex, aluminum, beeswax, polyurethane and mixed media.
Keith Sweat Returns To Set It Off At The Golden Nugget Lake Charles
Golden Nugget Casino Resort is on a roll with its concert series, and continues to bring A-list stars to Lake Charles. Premiere music superstars like the legendary R&B balladeer Keith Sweat! The singer/songwriter/ producer performed at the Nugget a few years back in 2018 to a sold-out crowd. He really turned it out!
KPLC TV
Construction to begin on canopy at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Regional Airport is advising visitors that parking may take a little longer as the airport begins construction on the new departure and arrival canopies. Access to the terminal and parking lot will remain open, however, certain travel lanes may be blocked at times...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 16, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 16, 2022. Michael David Welch, 39, Westlake: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. Sarah Elizabeth White, 36,...
Big Brothers, Big Sisters Of SWLA “Big Fish Fry”
Help Big Brothers, Big Sisters Of SWLA (BBBSSWLA) raise awareness about the importance of becoming a mentor. Learn more about becoming a positive influence in a child's life at the "Big Fish Fry" and fun day. Save the date, your presence is requested for November 19, 2022, at the BBBSSWLA Office, located at 4135 Common Street in Lake Charles.
Orange Leader
National Weather Service shares cold and Hazardous Weather Message for region Wednesday morning
The National Weather Service office in Lake Charles, Louisiana, has issued a Hazardous Weather Message. A Freeze Warning is in place for Central Louisiana as of Wednesday morning because of approaching record low temperatures. The impacts include likely frost and freeze conditions killing crops and other sensitive vegetation. The warning...
Best Places In Lake Charles For A Cup Of Coffee On A Cold Day
There's nothing better than a hot cup of coffee on a cold winter's day. But, what places in Lake Charles make the best cup of Joe?. We polled our listeners on Facebook plus our mobile app and asked them where their favorite place in Lake Charles was to drink a cup of coffee.
Blue Bell Brings Another Holiday Ice Cream To Lake Charles Stores
The Ice Cream Gods once again heard our cries with Blue Bell announcing they're releasing yet another holiday-themed ice cream. We reported last week that Egg Nogg and Peppermint Bark would be making their triumphant return to Louisiana store freezers this holiday season. Now Blue Bell is blessing us with...
Lake Charles Man Gets a Feathered Visitor in His House at Night
Most of us that have had roommates know that sometimes they can be weird. Then we have all had the occasional unwanted or, in this case, an uninvited guest who shows up to the house. The uninvited guest would be the pertinent part of this story. A random chicken took a stroll through his living room.
Lake Charles American Press
PHOTO GALLERY: A meal to say thank you
Landmark of Lake Charles staff members Bonnie Darbonne, left, and Jeanette Adams load up meals to be given out to first responders at noon Friday at 2335 Oak Park Blvd. American Legion volunteers were on hand to barbecue the chicken for the event. More than 300 meals of chicken, green beans, rice dressing and homemade cake were handed out in the drive-through lunch line. A spokesperson with Landmark said they have had this once-a-year food giveaway for two years now as a way to show appreciation for all that first responders do for the community. (Photos by Rick Hickman / American Press)
KPLC TV
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people found dead in a 7th Street home Thursday appeared to have been dead since Tuesday, authorities said. Both Lee Edward Ardoin, 62, and Sandra Reder Ardoin, 60, had gunshot wounds when they were found, said Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said. A third person...
