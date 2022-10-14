ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The market is flashing signs that a new bottom is forming and stocks could be poised for a fresh rally, Oppenheimer head technical analyst says

The market is flashing signs that a new bottom is forming and stocks could be poised for a fresh rally, according to Oppenheimer's head technical analyst Ari Wald. His comments come amid a volatile month for US stocks after the Federal Reserve issued another 75-point rate hike in September, sticking to its pledge to bring inflation back to target levels. The Fed's hawkishness has sent stocks spiraling, with the S&P 500 notching a new closing low at the end of last month.
These 3 High Yielders Just Increased Dividends By At Least 10%

When firms increase their dividends, it is typically a positive sign that they are generating excess cash flows that can be distributed to shareholders. Additionally, investing in a firm with consecutive dividend hikes, is a sign that the company has strong fundamentals. Since valuations continue to decline, investors may want...
These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds

A nutrition and weight loss company and a real estate investment trust are both steady growers. The two businesses pay well-covered dividends to shareholders, with room for future growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Why Microsoft Shares Are Diving

Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares are trading lower by 2.16% to $229.18 during Friday's session. Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Microsoft, are trading lower amid a rise in treasury yields, which has pressured growth stocks. U.S. indices are also lower for the session as stocks give up gains following yesterday's rally as investors continue to weigh concerns over inflation.
Bank of America Corporation Q3 Income Retreats, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates. The company's bottom line totaled $6.58 billion, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $7.26 billion, or $0.85 per share, in last year's third quarter.
3 REITs With Dividends Above 8%

Income investors love real estate investment trusts (REITs) because of the high dividend yields they offer. And most REITs now have higher than normal yields because of the rising interest rates the Federal Reserve has initiated this year to combat inflation and the subsequent price declines of the entire REIT sector as a result.
Bank of America profit drops on loan-loss provision

Bank of America Corp joined other big U.S. banks in reporting a drop in third-quarter profit on Monday as it set aside funds to cover soured loans from a potential deterioration in the U.S. economy. Adds details from statement. Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp BAC.N joined other...
Bank Of America Q3 22 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on October 17, 2022, to discuss Q3 22 earnings results. To access the live webcast, log on to https://investor.bankofamerica.com/events-and-presentations. To listen to the call, dial 1.877.200.4456 (U.S.) or 1.785.424.1732 (international). The conference ID is...
Got $1000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy

There's no denying it's an ugly situation out there for investors. The S&P 500 is down 25% year to date, reaching new 52-week lows just last week. Many popular individual stocks are down even further. And yet, veteran investors know this is actually the time to hold their noses and...
Want to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? Take a Look at This Unstoppable Stock

Mix rising interest rates, surging inflation, corporate layoffs, and consumers that are increasingly struggling to pay for basic necessities, and you get the ingredients for a potential economic downturn. In fact, in the first two quarters of 2022, the U.S. economy posted negative GDP growth, which is the technical definition of a recession.
