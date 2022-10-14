ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

17-year-old carjacked at gunpoint by suspect at 7-Eleven in Volusia County

DEBARY, Fla. - A 17-year-old was the victim of an armed carjacking in Volusia County Monday night, according to the sheriff's office. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said a suspect wearing a hoodie and a surgical mask approached the teen with a gun, demanding for the teen's car, while the teen was at the 7-Eleven located at 96 N. Charles R. Beall Boulevard in DeBary.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Suspected shoplifter tracked down after fleeing Walmart at Buffalo Ridge

A 65-year-old shoplifting suspect has been arrested in connection with the attempted theft of items from Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Lois Catherine Tillman was arrested Friday afternoon on a probable cause warrant at her home in Oxford. She had been caught on surveillance pushing a cart full of merchandise out of the store in August without paying for the items, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A store employee asked to see a receipt for the merchandise, so Tillman left the cart, got into the passenger side of a black Mazda 6 and left the parking lot.
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

Man injured in Orange County shooting, sheriff’s office says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was injured after being shot by someone in a vehicle Monday afternoon in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the shooting occurred around 2:48 p.m. in the area of Old Winter Garden Road and Ferguson Drive. [TRENDING: DeSantis calls...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Teen shot, injured in Mims dies days later, deputies say

MIMS, Fla. — A teenager who was in critical condition after being shot in Mims last Monday passed away Friday, according to the Brevard County sheriff's office. Two arrests have been made in connection to the deadly shooting. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Robert Loyd last Friday, and on Monday, they arrested 19-year-old Exzavier David. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said they are facing charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of attempted murder.
MIMS, FL
fox35orlando.com

Ian aftermath: Orange County deputies rescue Fort Myers man trapped under rubble

FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Fort Myers man was saved by Orange County deputies during their visit to southwest Florida to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. In a Facebook post, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they were assisting the Lee County Sheriff's Office, they were flagged down by a resident who was concerned about their neighbor.
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy