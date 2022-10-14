Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
This "boring" graveyard is considered one of the scariest in FloridaEvie M.Orlando, FL
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundatedVictorSeminole County, FL
fox35orlando.com
2 still on the run after robbery turned deadly shooting at Orlando's Magic Mall
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two robbery suspects are still at large after trying to steal from a jewelry store at the Magic Mall in Orlando last week. Two of the suspected robbers were shot dead by the store owner, Orlando police said. No description of the suspects has been released so...
fox35orlando.com
17-year-old carjacked at gunpoint by suspect at 7-Eleven in Volusia County
DEBARY, Fla. - A 17-year-old was the victim of an armed carjacking in Volusia County Monday night, according to the sheriff's office. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said a suspect wearing a hoodie and a surgical mask approached the teen with a gun, demanding for the teen's car, while the teen was at the 7-Eleven located at 96 N. Charles R. Beall Boulevard in DeBary.
WSVN-TV
2 in custody after BSO pursuit of vehicle linked to Orlando homicide ends in deputy-involved crash
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The pursuit of a subject wanted in connection to a homicide in Central Florida came to a crashing end in Fort Lauderdale, leading deputies to take a man and a woman into custody. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, at around 5 p.m. on Monday,...
fox35orlando.com
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Deltona home, deputies say; 3 children unharmed inside
DELTONA, Fla. - A man and woman are dead after being stabbed inside a home in Deltona, the result of an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Three children who were home at the time were not hurt, officials said. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded...
fox35orlando.com
Okmulgee, Oklahoma deaths: Person of interest arrested in Florida driving stolen truck, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A person of interest in a murder investigation in Oklahoma, where four friends went missing and were later found shot and severely dismembered in a river, was found and arrested in Florida on Tuesday, police said. Joe Kennedy II, 62, was arrested in Daytona Beach Shores...
fox35orlando.com
Sarah Boone case: What to know about Winter Park woman facing murder charge after boyfriend dies in suitcase
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Sarah Boone, a Florida woman accused of putting her boyfriend in a suitcase and leaving him there to die in 2020 during an alleged game of hide-and-seek, is set to appear before an Orange County judge next week for a pretrial hearing. On Feb. 25, 2020,...
Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide, 3 children found in home, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Monday night. Deputies responded to a stabbing call at 2742 Gramercy Drive in Deltona around 6:15 p.m. According to a news release, upon arrival, they found a man and woman in the...
fox35orlando.com
Husband stabbed wife to death, then himself, after argument about disciplining child, Volusia sheriff says
DELTONA, Fla. - Deputies say a couple fighting over disciplining a child led to the husband stabbing his wife to death and then himself in an apparent murder-suicide at a Deltona home. Three children who were home at the time were not hurt, officials said. During a news conference on...
Officials: Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Florida, 3 children found in house
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man and a woman were found dead Monday evening in an apparent murder-suicide in Volusia County, Florida, officials say. Three children were also found inside the house. According to a news release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got a call just before...
fox35orlando.com
Good Samaritan helps get 12-year-old boy help after he collapsed following stampede at Florida festival
CLERMONT, Fla. - Saturday evening, commotion broke out at the Pig on the Pond festival in Clermont. Were it not for a good Samaritan, that scare could have been much worse for a 12-year-old boy attending the festival. Margarita Ibarra says she was standing near the boat ramp in Waterfront...
fox35orlando.com
Father, son shoot at person they thought was burglar after neighbor brings package delivered to wrong address
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A doorbell camera alerted a father and son that someone was outside the door of their Winter Haven apartment. They armed themselves and went out to find who they suspected of burglary and ended up firing seven shots into the car of a woman who was parked outside of her own apartment.
fox35orlando.com
Bodycam video appears to show Orange County deputy slumped over in seat during DUI arrest
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office is accused of driving under the influence. The St. Cloud Police Department released bodycamera video showing what happened when they reportedly pulled over Deputy John Guzman on Saturday. In the video, police approach Guzman's gray Honda which is...
villages-news.com
Suspected shoplifter tracked down after fleeing Walmart at Buffalo Ridge
A 65-year-old shoplifting suspect has been arrested in connection with the attempted theft of items from Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Lois Catherine Tillman was arrested Friday afternoon on a probable cause warrant at her home in Oxford. She had been caught on surveillance pushing a cart full of merchandise out of the store in August without paying for the items, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A store employee asked to see a receipt for the merchandise, so Tillman left the cart, got into the passenger side of a black Mazda 6 and left the parking lot.
fox35orlando.com
Video shows shocking moment suspect shoots Florida deputy in Polk County
DAVENPORT, Fla. - A shocking video released Monday shows the moment a suspect began shooting at two Florida deputies as they responded to a family disturbance in Davenport, hitting one in the chest. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the deputy was saved by the bulletproof vest he was wearing.
Argument over disciplining a child led to murder-suicide in Deltona, sheriff says
DELTONA, Fla. — The Volusia County sheriff said a fight over disciplining a child, led to a murder-suicide in Volusia County. Investigators said a man stabbed his wife and then himself Monday night at a home on Gramercy Drive in Deltona. Investigators said three children were in the home...
click orlando
Man injured in Orange County shooting, sheriff’s office says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was injured after being shot by someone in a vehicle Monday afternoon in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the shooting occurred around 2:48 p.m. in the area of Old Winter Garden Road and Ferguson Drive. [TRENDING: DeSantis calls...
WESH
Teen shot, injured in Mims dies days later, deputies say
MIMS, Fla. — A teenager who was in critical condition after being shot in Mims last Monday passed away Friday, according to the Brevard County sheriff's office. Two arrests have been made in connection to the deadly shooting. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Robert Loyd last Friday, and on Monday, they arrested 19-year-old Exzavier David. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said they are facing charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of attempted murder.
Polk County Sheriff Releases Video Of Moment When Deputy Was Shot By Orlando Man
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The man who shot a Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy last Wednesday night, October 12, 2022, has been arrested and is facing four felonies and a misdemeanor. On Monday, Polk County Sheriff releases a video of the moments leading up to
fox35orlando.com
Motorcycle gang member among those arrested during Biketoberfest:'If you're going to run...have a full tank'
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies were pretty busy during this year's Biketoberfest event in the Volusia and Flagler County area. According to Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly, there were 884 service calls handled countywide over the weekend with deputies making 213 traffic stops and 21 arrests. The Flagler County Sheriff's...
fox35orlando.com
Ian aftermath: Orange County deputies rescue Fort Myers man trapped under rubble
FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Fort Myers man was saved by Orange County deputies during their visit to southwest Florida to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. In a Facebook post, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they were assisting the Lee County Sheriff's Office, they were flagged down by a resident who was concerned about their neighbor.
