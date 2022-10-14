Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cyclo-cross World Cup draws renowned cyclists, global spectators to NWA
The sound of ringing cowbells filled the air in Centennial Park this weekend as cycling enthusiasts gathered to cheer on renowned racers and watch them tackle challenging obstacles during the OZCX UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup event. Spectators watched eagerly as racers leaned into sharp turns, maneuvered up and down steep...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas is going to experience historic cold temperatures this week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas is going to experience historic cold temperatures this week. Highs will be in the 50s Monday and the 40s on Tuesday. We haven't had highs in the 40s since March. The lows are what make the week truly historic. Monday night into Tuesday morning,...
wildlife.org
Crawfish frogs are declining in Arkansas
Large amounts of crawfish frogs seemed to be dying, and researchers weren’t sure why. Chelsea Kross, a quantitative ecologist at the Illinois Natural History Museum, and her colleagues had conducted a short study placing telemetry tracking devices on 26 of the amphibians at the Woolsey Wet Prairie Sanctuary near Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2015. The sanctuary, owned by the city, was created after a water treatment plant disturbed some crawfish frog habitats.
talkbusiness.net
Pavecon completes new Arkansas headquarters in Cave Springs
Texas-based Pavecon Ltd., a concrete and asphalt paving company, has completed the construction of a new headquarters for its Northwest Arkansas regional office. The approximately 10,000-square-foot building is on South Main Street in Cave Springs. CDI Contractors was the general contractor, using a building permit valued at $1.8 million. Burris Architecture in Bentonville handled the design work. Private financing backed the construction.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Cheba Hut marijuana-themed sandwich shop finds Fayetteville location
It’s been a few years since marijuana-themed sandwich shop Cheba Hut told us of their plans to open a Fayetteville location. Now, it appears they’ve found their spot. According to a Facebook page that popped up recently, the restaurant will be located at 1947 N. College Avenue, in the space formerly home to Arvest Bank.
Red beats White in Barnhill Arena, 64-59
The anticipation has been building for months around the 2022-23 Arkansas Razorbacks, and 5,147 fans were finally able to get their first in-person look at the Hoop Hogs on Sunday afternoon for the annual Red-White Game in Barnhill Arena. While the final score for the scrimmage does not count in...
This Stunning Arkansas Mansion Has it’s Own 1.2 Mile Race Track
This Arkansas mansion is not only absolutely gorgeous it also has its very own race track and it's for sale. So, start your engines boys and girls!. The house and race track sit on 393 acres in Fayetteville. If the race track isn't enough for you the 7,764-square-foot home is gorgeous too. Oh, there is even more on this property, including a guest house and 30,000 square feet of shop buildings. So yes, you have a place to store and work on your race cars, boats and ATVs. This property is located on the White River and it's solar-powered too. According to the listing, it is the largest privately owned solar complex in the Northwest Arkansas area.
uatrav.com
Hogs get back in win column with shootout victory over BYU
After falling behind in the first quarter, the Arkansas football team scored on eight straight drives Saturday afternoon in Provo, Utah. The Hogs gained 644 yards on offense, the second most of the Sam Pittman era, winning a 52-35 shootout over the BYU Cougars in front of 63,470 spectators inside LeVell Edwards Stadium.
KHBS
Fall craft fairs open in Northwest Arkansas
Craft fairs will be held all over Northwest Arkansas starting Oct. 13 and ending Oct. 15. Every October, hundreds of thousands of people visit NWA to shop for hand-made pottery, stained glass, baskets and more from local artisans. The Ozarks Regional Arts and Craft Fair will be held at the...
talkbusiness.net
Tyson exec: Northwest Arkansas poised to become technology hub
Scott Spradley believes Northwest Arkansas, home to Walmart and Tyson Foods, is known around the world as a supply chain and logistics center of excellence. That awareness has resulted in an onslaught of new company expansion in the past five years. Spradley, chief technology & automation officer at Tyson Foods,...
Everything you need to know for early voting in Arkansas
On October 24, Arkansas voters can cast their ballot in the General Election, so it's time to start taking a look at your sample ballot, and getting familiar with your candidates and ballot issues.
Hogs pick up win at BYU, beat Cougars 52-35
PROVO, UT. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks snapped their losing streak on Saturday after they took down BYU, 52-35. The Cougars strike first in this matchup as Jaren Hall throws a 4-yard pass to Issac Rex in the endzone to make it 7-0 with 5:39 left to go in the first quarter. However, the Hogs […]
5newsonline.com
Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
Hog Fans Shouldn't Worry About Things That Didn't Happen
Having 52-35 lead still wasn't comfortable enough against BYU for Sam Pittman.
Responsible Growth Arkansas tours state in support of recreational marijuana
One group is touring Arkansas to support Issue 4. The ballot measure would legalize recreational marijuana.
talkbusiness.net
University of Arkansas chancellor search narrowed to two finalists
The search for the next University of Arkansas chancellor is down to two candidates, but names of the two finalists are not being released, according to a statement issued Friday (Oct. 14) by the University of Arkansas System. UA System President Dr. Donald Bobbitt announced Sept. 2 that four finalists...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas
If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
Plea agreement expected Tuesday in 2004 Arkansas killing of Rebekah Gould
A 2004 death investigation is expected to conclude in an Arkansas courtroom on Tuesday. It was announced a plea agreement has been reached.
Arkansas police searching for missing woman
Fayetteville Police is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 35-year-old woman.
Arkansas man dead after crash in Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A 56-year-old male from Fayetteville, Ark., is dead after a car crash that occurred Saturday morning in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred just before 7:00 a.m., on OK-88, about a quarter mile south of E 530...
