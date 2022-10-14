Read full article on original website
gohofstra.com
Nine In A Row; Hofstra Alone In First Place After Win Over UNCW
Wilmington, NC - Junior Yagmur Cinel slammed down a match-high 15 kills and added 10 digs to lead the Hofstra volleyball team to its ninth consecutive victory, a four-set win over UNCW on Saturday afternoon at Hanover Hall. The nine straight wins now ranks as the 11th-longest win streak in...
gohofstra.com
Hofstra Takes On Fordham On First Day Of Hofstra Invitational
Hempstead, NY - Hofstra picked up three singles wins and a doubles victory on day one of the Hofstra Invitational as the Pride competed against Fordham in a modified dual match with no team scoring. Jimena Garbino eaned a 6-3, 6-4 win over Lindsay Hung, while Ananyaa Bhargava picked up...
gohofstra.com
Hofstra Falls to Monmouth in CAA Action
Hempstead, NY – A pair of second half goals sunk Hofstra as the team dropped a tough 2-0 decision to visiting Monmouth in Colonial Athletic Association play on a sunny Friday afternoon from Hofstra Field Hockey Stadium. Hofstra slips to 6-7 overall and 1-2 in the CAA with today's...
gohofstra.com
Reigning CAA Champion Hofstra Announces 2023 Schedule
Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra University baseball program, the defending Colonial Athletic Association champions, and Head Coach Frank Catalanotto announced the 2023 schedule today. The 55-game schedule features 23 home games and includes games against two teams that advanced to NCAA Regionals in 2022. The Pride will open the season...
