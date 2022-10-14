Read full article on original website
southeastagnet.com
Around the State with Commissioner Pate
It’s time for our weekly “Around the State with Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture Rick Pate”. The Commissioner talks about a big event taking place this Tuesday called Apple Crunch Day. Schools across Alabama will show their support for fresh, local produce by crunching into an apple on...
southeastagnet.com
Contact Florida NRCS before Initiating Hurricane Cleanup
The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Florida continues efforts to assist agricultural producers and landowners affected by Hurricane Ian with disaster recovery. That includes the announcement of early start waivers for Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) emergency declaration counties. This will allow key conservation practices to start prior to conservation program contract approval.
southeastagnet.com
FY23 Signup Deadline Announced for Alabama’s Easement and Financial Assistance Programs
The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Alabama has announced signup is underway for Fiscal Year 2023 Farm Bill Easement and Financial Assistance Programs. Those programs include:. ACEP-WRE, the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program – Wetland Reserve Easements. CSP, the Conservation Stewardship Program. EQIP, the Environmental Quality Incentives Program,...
