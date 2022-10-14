Read full article on original website
Related
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: October 17
While we rarely cite birthdays or dates of death in this series, with a very quiet October 17 in White Sox history, we’ll spotlight an all-time White Sox great today. George Davis ranks ninth among position players in White Sox history with 33.1 WAR, and 17th among all White Sox. The two shortstops in team history who rank in front of him played considerably more games than Davis’ 856 on the South Side: Luke Appling (2,422 games) and Luis Aparicio (1,511). Davis’ 7.2 WAR in both the 1904 and 1905 seasons are tied for 10th-best in White Sox player history.
South Side Sox
Grading the White Sox: Joe McEwing
At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from head of the class Dylan Cease all the way down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
South Side Sox
Glendale Desert Dogs Weekly Review (October 10-16, 2022)
Moises Castillo: .545/.583/.818 — 1 BB, 1 K, 3 R, 3 RBI, 2 SB. Adam Hackenberg: .333/.500/.333 — 1 BB, 2 K, 2 R, 1 RBI. The Glendale Desert Dogs are 5-5-1 — yeah there really was a tie in October 15. Somehow, they have the best run differential in the league so far, but are right at .500. Can they break out this week and take a shot at getting to the championship game? Well, Sox pitchers Lane Ramsey and Chase Solesky are responsible for two of the five losses, so maybe don’t send them out as much, Justin Jirschele. Ramsey and Solesky have had a tough go of it in the AZL. Ramsey did not pitch two weeks ago, and then allowed runs in both stints this past week. Solesky continues to start regularly, but with a 9.00 ERA over seven innings. Homers were his issue in this last start, with two given up in his three-inning start.
South Side Sox
Soxivus 2022: The Calling of the Managers
A year ago, on the heels of a fun and successful season, Tommy Barbee nonetheless had the idea to adopt Festivus into a South Side Sox tradition: Soxivus. We Aired Grievances, suggested Feats of Strength, prayed for Miracles — and also had fun picking best and worst games of the year, and more.
Nets out to shed drama in opener vs. Pelicans
The Brooklyn Nets were last seen in a game that counted on April 25 when they were bounced out of
Bill Russell Said 3 People Were Responsible for Making the Boston Celtics ‘Special’ During His Era
Bill Russell once said there were three people responsible for making the Boston Celtics "special" during his playing days. The post Bill Russell Said 3 People Were Responsible for Making the Boston Celtics ‘Special’ During His Era appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
South Side Sox
South Side Sox Podcast 125 — Soxivus begins, with a Calling of the Managers
Happy Soxivus! We plan on following up our first year celebrating Soxivus in 2021 (Airing of Grievances, Feats of Strength, Miracles, etc.) with a full two months of celebrating in 2022. Ready or not, here we come. We’re overjoyed to have Father Soxivus — the man who hatched the plan...
Comments / 0