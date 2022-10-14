Moises Castillo: .545/.583/.818 — 1 BB, 1 K, 3 R, 3 RBI, 2 SB. Adam Hackenberg: .333/.500/.333 — 1 BB, 2 K, 2 R, 1 RBI. The Glendale Desert Dogs are 5-5-1 — yeah there really was a tie in October 15. Somehow, they have the best run differential in the league so far, but are right at .500. Can they break out this week and take a shot at getting to the championship game? Well, Sox pitchers Lane Ramsey and Chase Solesky are responsible for two of the five losses, so maybe don’t send them out as much, Justin Jirschele. Ramsey and Solesky have had a tough go of it in the AZL. Ramsey did not pitch two weeks ago, and then allowed runs in both stints this past week. Solesky continues to start regularly, but with a 9.00 ERA over seven innings. Homers were his issue in this last start, with two given up in his three-inning start.

