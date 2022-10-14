ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 9

Related
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Had Message For Tennessee Fans This Morning

The biggest game of the college football weekend takes place in Knoxville, Tennessee later this afternoon. No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama in what promises to be a shootout. ESPN's College GameDay was back in Knoxville ahead of the matchup and had a few interesting guests. One of which...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

College Football World Was Shocked By Nick Saban's Decision

It's not being talked about much, but Nick Saban blew it at the end of regulation last night, right?. Alabama lost to Tennessee at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide missed a game-winning field goal attempt, but left serious time left on the clock, allowing the Volunteers to get in position for a game-winning kick.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to huge Alabama news

The Alabama Crimson Tide are facing their toughest test of the season against the Tennessee Volunteers after barely surviving last week’s game against the Texas A&M Aggies, and it looks like the team is getting quite a boost to its lineup this week: star quarterback Bryce Young. Young suffered...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Josh Heupel Has 3-Letter Message After Beating Nick Saban

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel picked up the single greatest win of his entire coaching career yesterday, leading the Vols to a historic upset over the Alabama Crimson Tide. It was a historic performance for the Vols, who became the first team to score 52 points against the Crimson Tide since Nick Saban took over. The win prompted the tens of thousands at Neyland Stadium to storm the field for the first time since 1998 - their last national championship season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Nick Saban goes totally nuts after Alabama muffs punt

Alabama coach Nick Saban delivered a temper tantrum for the ages after his team’s awful special teams play Saturday. With the Crimson Tide already down 21-10, the special teams unit fell into chaos on a punt return, initially letting the punt go before making a bizarre attempt to field the ball. Ultimately, Alabama succeeded only in touching the ball without actually taking control of it, which opened the door for a Tennessee recovery.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

No. 6 Vols walk off No. 3 Alabama, 52-49

Tennessee continues its 2022 season today against Alabama, and GoVols247 is live at Neyland Stadium to provide updates of all the action before, during and after the game. The sixth-ranked Vols (5-0, 2-0 SEC) and third-ranked Crimson Tide (6-0, 23-0) are scheduled to kickoff at approximately 3:30 p.m. Eastern in a game that will be broadcast by CBS.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Tennessee's Likely Punishment For Field Storm Revealed

As magical of a moment as Vols fans storming the field at Neyland Stadium after Tennessee beat Alabama was, that magic comes at a price. And it'll probably range in the five- to six-figure range. Per Keith Farmer of Saturday Down South, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) is going to levy...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week

The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Calling For 1 Coach To Be Fired

The college football world is calling for one prominent head coach to be fired after a disastrous start to the season. Auburn fell to 3-4 on the season with a 48-34 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon. With the loss, head coach Bryan Harsin's record sits at 9-11.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Look: Dolly Parton Reacts To Tennessee Upsetting Alabama

All of Tennessee is rejoicing over the Volunteers taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Sunday, country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated the Volunteers' seismic 52-49 win on Twitter. "I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote. "If I...
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

SEC power rankings after Week 7: There's a new No. 1

Seriously, is there anything better than college football?. and Alabama. Rocky Top is indeed back after the Vols snapped a 15 game losing streak to the Crimson Tide with a 52-49 win. Georgia handled business, beating an improved Vanderbilt team 55-0 in Athens. Auburn made things exciting against Ole Miss, but the Rebels beat the Tigers 48-34. KJ Jefferson of Arkansas returned to help the Razorbacks to a 52-35 win over BYU. Jayden Daniels accounted for six touchdowns in an LSU win over Florida. And with Will Levis back, Kentucky took down Mississippi State to move both teams to 5-2.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

5-star EDGE Samuel M'Pemba recaps Tennessee visit

Like everybody else inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday, St. Louis (Mo.) IMG Academy five-star EDGE Samuel M’Pemba was extremely impressed by the environment for Tennessee‘s 52-49 victory over Alabama. M’Pemba discussed that atmosphere and more from his official visit with Volquest. “Right before he (hit) the kick,...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy