ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Tom Brady fined for dirty move during controversial roughing play

By Dan Mennella
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L0TdK_0iZEwAoo00

Tom Brady didn't appreciate being taken down hard by Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on a sack that led to a controversial roughing penalty -- and the NFL apparently didn't appreciate Brady's reaction.

The NFL is fining Brady for kicking at Jarrett moments after the disputed roughing play, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The fine will cost Brady a little over $11,000, Schefter tweeted.

Despite the fine, Brady was not penalized on the play.

The controversial sequence came at a critical juncture in the game, with the Falcons trailing by six points late in the fourth quarter.

Jarrett's sack came on a third and five in Buccaneers territory, and likely would have led to a Tampa Bay punt, potentially giving Atlanta a shot at a go-ahead scoring drive. The veteran defensive tackle spun Brady around and slammed him to the turf at Raymond James Stadium, then appeared to step on Brady while popping up in excitement.

But instead of ending the drive on the sack, the questionable personal foul gave the Buccaneers 15 yards and a new set of downs. They were able to run out the clock, without the Falcons ever regaining possession.

Combined with another dubious roughing call that came the following day during the Raiders-Chiefs game on Monday Night Football, fans and journalists have been crying foul about the seeming misapplication of the roughing rule.

The NFL, however, is reportedly standing by the calls , with a source telling Schefter earlier in the week that it would not pull back on rules that are designed to protect defenseless players.

For Brady, it marks at least his second fine for kicking an opposing player. The future Hall of Famer was fined back in 2013 for delivering a dirty kick on Ravens safety Ed Reed during the 2012 AFC title game.

Last season, Brady appeared to deliver an elbow to the helmet of Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett during a testy exchange. Barnett was trying to block Brady during an Eagles interception return. Brady was neither penalized nor fined in that incident.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Wife Unhappy News

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills are led by, arguably, the two most potent quarterbacks in the National Football League. We're nearly one full quarter into Sunday afternoon's showdown, though, and we've yet to have a score. The Chiefs appeared to get on the board on Sunday, though...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired This Afternoon

Cleveland Browns fans are fed up. Sunday afternoon, Browns fans are calling for their defensive coordinator, Joe Woods, to be fired. The Browns are losing to the Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland fans are very fed up with their defensive coaching staff. "I am not a fan of people...
CLEVELAND, OH
Whiskey Riff

Tom Brady Could Lose A Whopping $200 Million Divorcing Gisele

Yikes, that’s a big wad of cash right there. It’s no secret at this point that Tom Brady is in hot water with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, as she’s upset about his decision to unretire and stick it out as the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one more year, after promising he’d be done after last year.
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Katherine Webb Swimsuit Photo

Katherine Webb was back in the headlines this week. The wife of former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron, who went viral during the BCS National Championship Game a decade ago, was once again brought up by Brent Musburger. Musburger, who was calling the Alabama vs. Notre Dame game, believes he was...
ALABAMA STATE
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Gets Iced Out Again￼

In what’s becoming a weekly tradition, Minnesota Vikings quarterback again was donning some new ice following a victory. Fresh off a win against the Miami Dolphins, Kevin O’Connell’s signal caller was again looking too clean with some jewelry from teammates. Following the game, cornerback Chandon Sullivan posted...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Audacy

Audacy

64K+
Followers
59K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy