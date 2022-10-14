Tom Brady fined for dirty move during controversial roughing play

Tom Brady didn't appreciate being taken down hard by Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on a sack that led to a controversial roughing penalty -- and the NFL apparently didn't appreciate Brady's reaction.

The NFL is fining Brady for kicking at Jarrett moments after the disputed roughing play, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The fine will cost Brady a little over $11,000, Schefter tweeted.

Despite the fine, Brady was not penalized on the play.

The controversial sequence came at a critical juncture in the game, with the Falcons trailing by six points late in the fourth quarter.

Jarrett's sack came on a third and five in Buccaneers territory, and likely would have led to a Tampa Bay punt, potentially giving Atlanta a shot at a go-ahead scoring drive. The veteran defensive tackle spun Brady around and slammed him to the turf at Raymond James Stadium, then appeared to step on Brady while popping up in excitement.

But instead of ending the drive on the sack, the questionable personal foul gave the Buccaneers 15 yards and a new set of downs. They were able to run out the clock, without the Falcons ever regaining possession.

Combined with another dubious roughing call that came the following day during the Raiders-Chiefs game on Monday Night Football, fans and journalists have been crying foul about the seeming misapplication of the roughing rule.

The NFL, however, is reportedly standing by the calls , with a source telling Schefter earlier in the week that it would not pull back on rules that are designed to protect defenseless players.

For Brady, it marks at least his second fine for kicking an opposing player. The future Hall of Famer was fined back in 2013 for delivering a dirty kick on Ravens safety Ed Reed during the 2012 AFC title game.

Last season, Brady appeared to deliver an elbow to the helmet of Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett during a testy exchange. Barnett was trying to block Brady during an Eagles interception return. Brady was neither penalized nor fined in that incident.

