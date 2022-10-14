ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

One of NYC’s Former Two-Michelin-Starred Restaurants Is Officially Done

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, one of Manhattan’s two-Michelin-starred restaurants, is officially done in Chelsea. The fine dining restaurant with outposts in Las Vegas and Miami temporarily closed at the start of the pandemic, but never reopened. Robuchon died in 2018; he first opened a New York restaurant in 2006, shuttered in 2012, then reopened in this location in 2017. Looking ahead at the space, Andrea and Alberto Fraquelli, owners of the upscale Italian import from London, La Brasseria, have leased it to open a new location of their restaurant at 85 Tenth Avenue, between West 15th and West 16th streets, according to What Now NY.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Travel Maven

This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the Country

There is no cut of beef more impressive and amazing than the prime rib. Slowly roasted for hours until the exterior is the color of the darkest mahogany and the interior is a rosy pink, this meat is succulent and intensely beefy in flavor. At its best, the prime rib embodies all of the finest aspects of meat cooking, and here is the absolute best spot in New Jersey to order one.
MANASQUAN, NJ
westchestermagazine.com

3 New Cafes for Coffee Lovers in New Rochelle

Whether you’re a Westchester resident or just passing through, these cafes in New Rochelle are worth the stop. As New Rochelle booms and reinvents itself as a city on the rise, the citizens have to run on something other than the standard cup of joe. These three new cafes in the Queen City of the Sound are bringing new flavors and inspiration to a place on the precipice of revitalization.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Washington Square News

The Beautiful Hair Salon will save your wallet

New York City is infamous for its skyrocketing cosmetic service costs. Nowadays, the average cost of a haircut in New York City ranges from $75 to $250. Thus, as a savvy college student, I am always on the hunt for fantastic deals. The Beautiful Hair Salon, tucked on the second...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boozyburbs.com

Ridgewood Restaurant Hosted Grand Opening Earlier This Month

Thorn + Roots, which opened earlier this year, announced their grand opening a little over a week ago. “As part of our restaurant’s mission, our team, Allen and I, believe it was appropriate to spread our goal of fast heathy food to Ridgewood,” said co-owner Brandon Acres. “We are very excited about being a part of to a town like Ridgewood, with its hometown feel, but big city energy, in which our food caters well to”.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

These are the most coveted neighborhoods in NYC

We all have that one NYC neighborhood we’d move to in an instant given the chance, even if you love your own area. New Yorkers tend to love tree-lined streets, easy access to shops and public transportation as well as hopping nightlife. When these intersect in one neighborhood, it’s a dream come true.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Mayor Adams’ NYC anti-rat garbage collection plan flops with building supers: ‘It’s not gonna make a difference’

Mayor Adams rolled out a new set of garbage collection rules Monday that he vowed will deliver death to New York City’s rat population — but local building superintendents argued the effort is a weak response to the city’s ballooning rodent crisis. Under the new regulations, trash from residential and commercial buildings can’t be placed on curbs for pickup until 8 p.m., pushed back from the ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Lee & Associates brings Newark school complex to market

Lee & Associates New Jersey has been named exclusive marketing agent for the sale of a fully built-out school property in Newark’s University Heights. A bidding deadline of Oct. 31 has been set for the turnkey acquisition opportunity at 66-78 Morris Ave. The commercial real estate services firm’s Jerry...
NEWARK, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

This NJ City Is The Most Ethnically Diverse In The U.S.

Jersey City has retained its No. 1 ranking as the nation’s most ethnically diverse city for the sixth consecutive year, according to a report released by the financial website WalletHub. In order to come to this conclusion, the financial website surveyed 501 of the largest U.S. cities. They were...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Clifton’s Gates of Hell is a dark urban legend in NJ.

THE GATES of Hell is located behind the old Black Prince Distillery in Clifton, New Jersey,. It is a collection of drains which according to an old urban legend and some say the home of the devil. there are satanic graffiti and murals painted from generations of those who have dared to enter.
CLIFTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy