Claressa Shields in historic undisputed win over Savannah Marshall
Claressa Shields got revenge on Savannah Marshall in an exciting main event as the “GWOAT” became undisputed again, once again at middleweight. Shields went at Marshall from the off, arguably racking up the first four rounds. The American hit accurate combinations on the target, but she was unlikely to get the stoppage with just two knockouts coming into the contest.
Devin Haney puts on boxing clinic to beat George Kambosos again
Devin Haney had two blips in his fight with George Kambosos Jr., one at the beginning and one at the end. The rest of the fight was one-sided. Kambosos began well and looked like he could cause problems in the rematch. However, Haney took those first three minutes to figure out his rival’s new tactics.
Alycia Baumgardner unifies titles in close fight with Mikaela Mayer
Alycia Baumgardner outworked and outfought Mikaela Mayer to become the unified super-featherweight champion. The WBC champion added the IBF and WBO titles to her haul with a superb display in a closely-fought contest. On the judges’ scorecards, Baumgardner did enough for at least six rounds, getting off the better shots...
Wilder vs Helenius: Scorecard from New York
World Boxing News provides a live WBN scorecard for the Wilder vs Helenius WBC heavyweight title eliminator event. The FOX Sports PPV main event features former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius fighting in New York. Wilder has to put back-to-back defeats against Tyson Fury behind him. Helenius...
The Deontay Wilder Prichard Colon breakdown holds future fears
Deontay Wilder broke down when discussing stricken boxer Prichard Colon leading to fears “The Bronze Bomber” may not remain in the sport much longer. On Saturday night, Wilder promised fans he had three years left before destroying Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. However, a...
Denzel Whitley set for first title fight on Nov 19
Undefeated welterweight prospect Denzel “Double Impact” Whitley plans to capture his first title, ascending to a regional contender status, November 19th against his stiffest test to date, Kris Jacobs (5-2-1, 2 KOs) on the “Springfield Championship Boxing,” presented by Granite Chin Promotions, at Mass Mutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Full card set for ShoBox at Bally’s this Friday night
SHOWTIME SPORTS® popular prospect series SHOBOX: The New Generation® returns to Bally’s Atlantic City Casino and Resort, site of the first SHOBOX® 21 years ago, for the second time in two months this week with an exciting tripleheader featuring four undefeated fighters with a combined record of 82-3-3.
Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN returns Oct 20
In the last scheduled fight for 2022 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, fans can expect jam-packed action on Thursday, Oct. 20 for Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN. The night will bring a number of special guests including Oscar De La Hoya and Bernard Hopkins, who will be watching the main event spectacular featuring newly-signed, blue-chip prospect Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield (11-0, 9 KOs) of Austin, Texas measuring up his skills against Daniel “Bad Boy” Rosas (22-5-1, 14 KOs) in an eight-round match.
Ernesto Mercado steps up in class, fights Jayson Velez on Oct 22
Widely considered the hidden gem of the lightweight division, Ernesto “Tito” Mercado (7-0, 7 KOs), who has a perfect record of seven wins all by way of knockout, is stepping up his competition and facing former world title contender Jayson Velez (30-9-1, 21 KOs). The 10-round bout will...
Women flock as Shields vs Marshall eclipses Taylor vs Serrano
Boxxer confirmed Shields vs Marshall topped the UK ratings as the event eclipsed the previous best female offering of Taylor vs Serrano. On a worldwide stage and with social media views and interest, Claressa Shields’ win over Savannah Marshall is undoubtedly the most prominent women’s event ever. Katie...
DAZN branded an embarrassment for broadcasting shocking fights
Streaming service DAZN has come under fire again after a shocking night of basically white collar unlicensed boxing shown live from Sheffield on October 15. DAZN agreed to show the event, which WBN will not name, as part of a big money deal with a YouTube Boxing promoter. It must...
Deontay Wilder breaks record for fewest punches in knockout fight
Deontay Wilder broke a record on Saturday night by ending a world title eliminator fight with just three punches landed. The boxing superstar and former longtime heavyweight champion announced his return Saturday night. He blasted out the top-rated Robert Helenius in the first round of their WBC heavyweight title eliminator.
