STILLWATER – Oklahoma State lost for the first time on Saturday 43-40 in double overtime at a sold out Amon Carter Stadium to then No. 13 TCU. In the latest release of the college football polls the Cowboys dropped only to No. 11 in both of the polls, while TCU climbed into the No. 8 spot in both of the polls. The polls are closing in on the end of their importance in this college football season as the CFP selection committee will begin their weekly rankings Nov. 1 leading up to the announcement of the playoff teams and the New Year’s Six bowl game match-ups on Dec. 4.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO