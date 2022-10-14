Read full article on original website
Shortest serving UK prime ministers in history as Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’
Liz Truss may only be in her second month as prime minister but some Conservative MPs are already speculating that she could be gone by Christmas following September's disastrous "mini-Budget".Several Tory MPs are said to have submitted letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful 1922 Committee which organises leadership contests, following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's financial statement to the Commons on 23 September.Back bench Tory rebels plotting against Ms Truss will have been emboldened by the government's decision on 3 October to U-turn on a controversial plan to abolish the top rate of tax for...
Joe Biden says Liz Truss's plan to cut taxes for Britain's 'super-wealthy' was a 'mistake' as the UK prime minister battles to stay in power
The US president said the decision to abandon $50 billion of unfunded tax cuts aimed at the UK's highest earners was "predictable."
How Liz Truss plunged the UK to the brink of recession in just one month
The new prime minister began September promising a ‘new era’ for Britain. One economic crisis later, she has delivered
Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’ unless she backs down to ‘livid’ Tory MPs
Liz Truss has a matter of days to row back on controversial tax and welfare cuts or face a parliamentary rebellion which could see her removed from Downing Street by Christmas, Conservative MPs have warned.As the prime minister arrived in Birmingham for her first annual conference as leader, senior backbenchers told The Independent that MPs across the party are “livid” at suggestions she plans to renege on a promised benefit uprating to pay for tax cuts for the rich in chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.One described the combination of austerity for the poor and giveaways for the wealthy as “electoral...
Live: Liz Truss sacks Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor
Kwasi Kwarteng has said he has accepted Prime Minister Liz Truss’s request he “stand aside” as Chancellor.The Chancellor flew back early from International Monetary Fund talks in Washington on Friday to be informed of his fate in a brief meeting with the Prime Minister, it was reported.pic.twitter.com/4nvtyGWCoA— Kwasi Kwarteng (@KwasiKwarteng) October 14, 2022Ms Truss will stage a press conference in Downing Street later on Friday in which she is expected to announce major changes to Mr Kwarteng’s £43 billion tax giveaway.Here is the latest on what is happening in Downing Street:1.15pmKwasi Kwarteng has left Downing Street after accepting Prime Minister...
Liz Truss in fresh peril as senior Tory MPs round on her over economy
Liz Truss’ leadership was in fresh peril on Wednesday with calls growing among senior Conservatives to reverse more proposed tax cuts and MPs accusing her of “trashing” Conservative values. As the cost of government borrowing soared further, Truss used her second PMQs appearance to “absolutely” rule out...
Kwarteng ‘sacked’ as Chancellor over mini-budget chaos
Kwasi Kwarteng has paid the price for the chaos unleashed by his mini-budget as he was reportedly sacked by Liz Truss.The Chancellor flew back early from International Monetary Fund talks in Washington on Friday to be informed of his fate in a brief meeting with the Prime Minister, it was reported.Ms Truss will stage a press conference in Downing Street later on Friday in which she is expected to announce major changes to Mr Kwarteng’s £43 billion tax giveaway.
UK's Truss sacrifices finance minister, scraps tax plan in fight to survive
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss fired her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng and scrapped parts of their unpopular economic package on Friday in a desperate bid for political survival less than 40 days into her premiership.
Liz Truss to hold press conference amid calls for mini-budget U-turn
Prime Minister Liz Truss is to hold a press conference amid speculation of a major U-turn on Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget.Mr Kwarteng flew back to London on Friday for crisis talks after cutting short a visit to the International Monetary Fund’s annual meeting in Washington.It follows days of turmoil in the markets amid concerns about the impact of his £43 billion tax giveaway on the public finances.
The Liz Truss Travesty Becomes Britain’s Humiliation
For the first time in my adult life, there is a genuine sense of decay in Britain—a realization that something has been lost that will be difficult to recover, something more profound than pounds and pence, political personalities, or even prime ministers. Over the past three weeks, the U.K. has been gripped by a crisis of crushing stupidity, one that has gone beyond all the turmoil of Brexit, Boris, even the great bank bailouts of 2007, and touched that most precious of things: core national credibility.
Liz Truss news – live: Starmer says PM clinging to power after Kwarteng sacking ‘chaos’
Sir Keir Starmer accused Liz Truss of desperately “clinging on” to power after she sacked Kwasi Kwarteng to counter the fierce backlash from the Tory party against her disastrous plan for growth.In a speech to supporters in Barnsley this morning, the Labour leader said there were “no historical precedents” for the chaos that followed Ms Truss and her former chancellor’s mini-Budget in which they launched several now abandoned tax-cutting policies that the markets took to be reckless.New chancellor Jeremy Hunt this morning gave an extraordinary series of interviews in which he signalled a decisive break with his new boss’s...
New UK finance minister rips up Truss’ economic plan in stunning policy reversal
Britain’s new finance minister announced a comprehensive retreat on the UK government’s tax-and-spending plans on Monday in a frantic effort to calm jittery markets and restore the government’s credibility. Just four days into the job, Jeremy Hunt said he would reverse “almost all” tax measures announced three...
Jeremy Hunt’s economic plan turns the clock back to austerity
An economic Suez. For once, comparisons with the humiliation suffered by Sir Anthony Eden’s government in 1956 are appropriate because within 72 hours of becoming chancellor Jeremy Hunt has abandoned not just most of Kwasi Kwarteng’s planned tax cuts but the government’s entire growth strategy. Put simply,...
Jeremy Hunt reverses almost all of Truss’s mini-Budget tax cuts
Jeremy Hunt says he will reverse “almost all the tax measures” set out by his predecessor in a mini-Budget announcement which sent the market into turmoil.The new chancellor said while they will continue with the abolition of the health and social care levy and stamp duty changes, they will not proceed with most proposals, including cuts to dividend tax rates.Mr Hunt said the basic rate of income tax will remain at 20 per cent until “economic circumstances allow for it to be cut,” and pledged that his revised tax rates will raise £32 billion per year.Sign up for our newsletters.
Pound strengthens and bonds rally after Jeremy Hunt takes axe to Liz Truss Budget
The pound strengthened and interest on government debt fell as the markets reacted positively to the new chancellor's dismantling of the September financial plan.Jeremy Hunt, the former health and foreign secretary, on Monday took an axe to the statement outlined by his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng only weeks ago.Mr Hunt scrapped virtually all of the measures outlined Ms Truss’s economic plan, including a 1p cut to the basic rate of income tax, currently at 20p.He also pledged to scale down the energy bill support scheme after April.Sterling started the morning strongly following a series of interviews given by Mr Hunt...
'Liz Truss the Brief?' World reacts to UK political turmoil
The UK's economic and political turmoil over the past few weeks - culminating in nearly all of Liz Truss's original finance plans now being axed - has been watched around the world. It is rare for close allies to comment on each other's key policies at home - and if...
Liz Truss 'clinging on' after economic turmoil, Keir Starmer says
Sir Keir Starmer has accused Liz Truss of desperately holding on to power after sacking Kwasi Kwarteng following the economic turmoil sparked by the mini-Budget.The prime minister appointed Jeremy Hunt as the new chancellor on Friday, 14 October, but was still "clinging on" herself, the Labour leader said.“There is still one person clinging on. The Prime Minister. No doubt we will hear plenty of laughable excuses in the coming days... she can’t fix the mess she has created," Sir Keir said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Who might replace Liz Truss if she is ousted as PM?
Liz Truss is fighting for her premiership after the disastrous mini-Budget caused market turmoil and a spectacular crash in Tory polls numbers.New chancellor Jeremy Hunt is in the process completely reversing the PM’s economic strategy, announcing further U-turns on tax cuts and a plan for spending cuts today.But Tory MPs are already plotting to replace Ms Truss “within days”, discussing how to coalesce around a single candidate – and whether the 1922 Committee can be persuaded to change its “grace period” rules.The Independent sets out the most likely contenders to be the PM, if Ms Truss loses a no-confidence...
Jeremy Hunt news – live: Chancellor scraps ‘virtually all’ tax cuts in Truss Budget
Jeremy Hunt has scrapped most of the measures set out in the mini-Budget, including the planned cut to income tax.In an emergency statement this morning, he said: “We will reverse almost all the tax measures announced in the growth plan three weeks ago that have not started parliamentary legislation.“So whilst we will continue with the abolition of the health and social care levy and stamp duty changes, we will no longer be proceeding with the cuts to dividend tax rates, the reversal of off-payroll working reforms introduced in 2017 and 2021, the new VAT-free shopping scheme for non-UK visitors...
‘Time’s up’: what the papers say about Liz Truss and her fight to stay prime minister
How long Liz Truss can last as prime minister dominated the UK front pages on Saturday, after the sacking of her chancellor and a pledge to “see through” what she had promised failed to assuage either the markets or her own MPs. The Guardian calls it “a day...
