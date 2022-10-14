Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Shot, Run Over by Gunman in Bronx - New Video of Gunman Running, Shooting at VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Gunman Sought in Scooter Shooting - NYCHA Worker Gunned Down in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Meet the Smartest Man in the World... Ever!Dr. Mozelle MartinNew York City, NY
Rage in New York City Subways: Another Man Pushed into the Path of an Oncoming Train and Dies (Opinion)justpene50New York City, NY
Subway Psycho Pushes Man onto Tracks as Train Bears DownBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder ends Robert Helenius in 177 secs with half a punch
Deontay Wilder didn’t need too long to get Robert Helenius out of the ring following another devastating knockout in New York. “The Bronze Bomber” cocked his hand back on the retreat with three seconds left of the first round. As Helenius walked in, the giant Finn went straight into Wilder’s half a punch and got wiped out.
worldboxingnews.net
Devin Haney puts on boxing clinic to beat George Kambosos again
Devin Haney had two blips in his fight with George Kambosos Jr., one at the beginning and one at the end. The rest of the fight was one-sided. Kambosos began well and looked like he could cause problems in the rematch. However, Haney took those first three minutes to figure out his rival’s new tactics.
worldboxingnews.net
Alycia Baumgardner tells Mikaela Mayer there will be no rematch
Alycia Baumgardner told Mikaela Mayer straight up she won’t be getting a rematch after their close world title contest in London. Baumgardner (13-1, 7 KOs) is one step closer to becoming undisputed champion after scoring a razor-thin split decision victory over Mikaela Mayer (17-1, 5 KOs). She unified the...
worldboxingnews.net
The Deontay Wilder Prichard Colon breakdown holds future fears
Deontay Wilder broke down when discussing stricken boxer Prichard Colon leading to fears “The Bronze Bomber” may not remain in the sport much longer. On Saturday night, Wilder promised fans he had three years left before destroying Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. However, a...
worldboxingnews.net
Caleb Plant obliterates Anthony Dirrell with shuddering uppercut
Caleb Plant lived up to his name by planting Anthony Dirrell on the canvas with ten seconds left of the ninth round. After being ribbed over his power, Plant unleashed an excruciating uppercut that was worrying when it first landed. Dirrell was prone and out of it for a few...
worldboxingnews.net
Wilder vs Helenius: Scorecard from New York
World Boxing News provides a live WBN scorecard for the Wilder vs Helenius WBC heavyweight title eliminator event. The FOX Sports PPV main event features former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius fighting in New York. Wilder has to put back-to-back defeats against Tyson Fury behind him. Helenius...
worldboxingnews.net
Exclusive: Ricky Hatton promises competitive fight on Nov 12 return
Former two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton has promised fans his November 12 exhibition in Manchester will be competitive. “The Hitman” faces Mexican legend Marco Antonio Barrera at the AO Arena [former Manchester Arena and MEN Arena] in his first bout since 2012. Concluding a night featuring Sky Sports and...
worldboxingnews.net
Lauren Price, Karriss Artingstall and Caroline Dubois march on
Another victory tonight for Olympic Gold Medalist and Welsh hero Lauren Price, only the 2nd of her young professional career, but she already looks destined to reach the very top of the sport after tonight’s stoppage victory. Tonight’s performance only further highlighted this phenomenal potential as she calmly outclassed...
worldboxingnews.net
Ernesto Mercado steps up in class, fights Jayson Velez on Oct 22
Widely considered the hidden gem of the lightweight division, Ernesto “Tito” Mercado (7-0, 7 KOs), who has a perfect record of seven wins all by way of knockout, is stepping up his competition and facing former world title contender Jayson Velez (30-9-1, 21 KOs). The 10-round bout will...
worldboxingnews.net
Zach Parker vs John Ryder set for Nov 26 at O2 Arena
THE WBO INTERIM super middleweight world championship will be on the line when Zach Parker takes on John Ryder at The 02 on Saturday November 26 in what should be a thrilling domestic collision, live on BT Sport. Parker, the super middleweight destroyer from Derby, was originally set to fight...
worldboxingnews.net
DAZN branded an embarrassment for broadcasting shocking fights
Streaming service DAZN has come under fire again after a shocking night of basically white collar unlicensed boxing shown live from Sheffield on October 15. DAZN agreed to show the event, which WBN will not name, as part of a big money deal with a YouTube Boxing promoter. It must...
worldboxingnews.net
Full card set for ShoBox at Bally’s this Friday night
SHOWTIME SPORTS® popular prospect series SHOBOX: The New Generation® returns to Bally’s Atlantic City Casino and Resort, site of the first SHOBOX® 21 years ago, for the second time in two months this week with an exciting tripleheader featuring four undefeated fighters with a combined record of 82-3-3.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder blasted ‘a hypocrite’ for tears after ‘wanting a body’
Deontay Wilder has been blasted as a ‘hypocrite’ by some after breaking down in tears over the thought of hurting another boxer. “The Bronze Bomber” was visibly upset when discussing the prospect of causing long-term damage to Robert Helenius after knocking him out with one punch in 177 seconds at Barclays Center.
worldboxingnews.net
Troy Williamson vs Josh Kelly set for Dec 2 in Newcastle
It’s title time on the Tyne, with the epic North-East battle for the British Super Welterweight Championship confirmed between Darlington’s Troy Williamson (19-0-1, 14KOs) and Sunderland’s Josh Kelly (12-1-1, 7 KOs) at the Utilita Arena, Newcastle on Friday December 2, live on Channel 5. Kelly expressed his...
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner gains weight again, begins ‘redemption process’
Ex-world champion Adrien Broner has put on a ton of weight again despite being in training camp for ten weeks ahead of a fight on August 20. “The Problem” was looking good heading into a fight with Omar Figueroa but called off the clash, citing mental health issues as fight week began.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder breaks record for fewest punches in knockout fight
Deontay Wilder broke a record on Saturday night by ending a world title eliminator fight with just three punches landed. The boxing superstar and former longtime heavyweight champion announced his return Saturday night. He blasted out the top-rated Robert Helenius in the first round of their WBC heavyweight title eliminator.
Comments / 0