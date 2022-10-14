Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FOX Sports
Deontay Wilder floors Robert Helenius in first round
In his return to the ring, Deontay Wilder knocked out Robert Helenius in the first round of their FOX pay-per-view heavyweight matchup on Saturday night. It wasn't a long or productive night for Wilder, who mostly circled the ring before landing an explosive right on Helenius that floored the Swedish heavyweight at the 2:51 mark of the first round.
MMAmania.com
Video: Deontay Wilder hugs Robert Helenius, apologizes for knocking him out
Deontay Wilder packs a hell of a punch, and he gives on hell of a hug, too. Following a devastating first round knockout of Robert Helenius at a packed Barclays Center in Brooklyn (watch it here), the victorious Deontay Wilder was in an introspective mood. “The Bronze Bomber” who once said he was ‘trying to get me a body on my record’ was nowhere to be seen. Instead, Wilder spent the majority of his post-fight press conference talking about the toll boxing takes on athletes, mentally and physically.
Devin Haney beats Kambosos to keep 4 world lightweight belts
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American Devin Haney remains the undisputed lightweight boxing champion after outclassing former titleholder George Kambosos Jr. yet again in Melbourne. Despite sustaining a cut on the right side of his face during the eighth round, the 23-year-old Haney was dominant on Sunday while claiming a unanimous points decision over the Australian. The unbeaten American has won 29 fights, 15 of them by knockout, and has unified the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight belts. Haney outpointed Kambosos, who claimed the four titles in an upset win over Teofino Lopez at Madison Square Garden last November, in Melbourne in June when claiming the lightweight belts for the first time.
MMA Fighting
Deontay Wilder delivers tearful speech in aftermath of Robert Helenius knockout: ‘I wanted to come to his aid’
Deontay Wilder’s demeanor took on a dramatically different tone when he had a chance to speak to the media Saturday night. The former WBC heavyweight champion scored a spectacular and scary knockout of Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in New York, putting Helenius flat on his back with just three seconds remaining in the opening round. It was Wilder’s first win since suffering back-to-back losses to Tyson Fury.
worldboxingnews.net
Devin Haney puts on boxing clinic to beat George Kambosos again
Devin Haney had two blips in his fight with George Kambosos Jr., one at the beginning and one at the end. The rest of the fight was one-sided. Kambosos began well and looked like he could cause problems in the rematch. However, Haney took those first three minutes to figure out his rival’s new tactics.
worldboxingnews.net
The Deontay Wilder Prichard Colon breakdown holds future fears
Deontay Wilder broke down when discussing stricken boxer Prichard Colon leading to fears “The Bronze Bomber” may not remain in the sport much longer. On Saturday night, Wilder promised fans he had three years left before destroying Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. However, a...
worldboxingnews.net
Wilder vs Helenius: Scorecard from New York
World Boxing News provides a live WBN scorecard for the Wilder vs Helenius WBC heavyweight title eliminator event. The FOX Sports PPV main event features former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius fighting in New York. Wilder has to put back-to-back defeats against Tyson Fury behind him. Helenius...
worldboxingnews.net
Caleb Plant obliterates Anthony Dirrell with shuddering uppercut
Caleb Plant lived up to his name by planting Anthony Dirrell on the canvas with ten seconds left of the ninth round. After being ribbed over his power, Plant unleashed an excruciating uppercut that was worrying when it first landed. Dirrell was prone and out of it for a few...
MMAmania.com
Joe Rogan replaced by Paul Felder at UFC 280 commentary table
Joe Rogan is out, Paul Felder is in. “The Irish Dragon” will handle one half of the color commentary for the upcoming UFC 280 “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) card alongside play-by-play man Jon Anik and fellow fighter-turned-analyst Daniel Cormier, according to MMA Junkie. Rogan does not...
worldboxingnews.net
Zach Parker vs John Ryder set for Nov 26 at O2 Arena
THE WBO INTERIM super middleweight world championship will be on the line when Zach Parker takes on John Ryder at The 02 on Saturday November 26 in what should be a thrilling domestic collision, live on BT Sport. Parker, the super middleweight destroyer from Derby, was originally set to fight...
worldboxingnews.net
Full card set for ShoBox at Bally’s this Friday night
SHOWTIME SPORTS® popular prospect series SHOBOX: The New Generation® returns to Bally’s Atlantic City Casino and Resort, site of the first SHOBOX® 21 years ago, for the second time in two months this week with an exciting tripleheader featuring four undefeated fighters with a combined record of 82-3-3.
worldboxingnews.net
DAZN branded an embarrassment for broadcasting shocking fights
Streaming service DAZN has come under fire again after a shocking night of basically white collar unlicensed boxing shown live from Sheffield on October 15. DAZN agreed to show the event, which WBN will not name, as part of a big money deal with a YouTube Boxing promoter. It must...
CBS Sports
Boxing results, highlights, takeaways: Deontay Wilder returns to form, Devin Haney ready to move on
Saturday was a big day for the sport of boxing, with several major events featuring some of the sport's best fighters. Two undisputed championships were on the line as well as former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder returning to action for the first time since losing back-to-back fights to Tyson Fury.
