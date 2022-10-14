Colorado State vs. Utah State: Rams set to start 3rd different QB of the season

Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell watches the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Young Kwak

FORT COLLINS — The first hurdle has been cleared.

Colorado State has its first win under Jay Norvell, beating his old team Nevada last Friday and snapping the nation’s longest losing streak in the process.

Will that carryover to this week? We’ll see.

The Rams return home to face the defending Mountain West champions, Utah State, on homecoming weekend.

This isn’t the same Utah State team from last year as they’re 2-4 to start this season, snapping a four-game losing streak last week against Air Force.

The last time these two teams met in Logan, Utah was a wild one.

After a Utah State field goal put the Aggies up 26-17 with just over five minutes to go, CSU responded with a quick touchdown drive to cut it to 26-24 with three and a half minutes left. The Rams defense then got a stop after the two minute warning to force a punt.

Down by two with no timeouts remaining, the CSU offense went 61 yards in just 44 seconds, getting to the Utah State 23-yard line. Because the Rams had picked up a first down, the clock was stopped temporarily for the chains to get reset, but instead of spiking the ball and taking their time, CSU rushed the kicking unit onto the field and Cayden Camper’s kick went wide left. The CSU sideline was stunned and a bad season had its signature moment.

But that was 2021 and this is 2022 and a lot has changed in Fort Collins since then.

Here are three storylines to watch this Saturday:

A new starting quarterback

CSU’s No. 1 quarterback, Clay Millen, is still about a week away after leaving the game against Sacramento State last month and backup Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi got banged up last week against Nevada, leaving redshirt freshman Giles Pooler in line to start this week.

“I said it at the beginning of the year, I just think all of these quarterbacks are gonna play at some point,” Norvell said. "It’s Giles’ turn and he’s earned the right.”

Colorado State quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (16) throws over Nevada's Thomas Witte in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev., , Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Tom R. Smedes

Fowler-Nicolosi will be available off the bench if needed, but it’ll be the walk-on from Louisville, Kentucky that’ll get the start this week.

Continuity on the offensive line

For the first time this season, the Rams actually appear set to have the same starting five offensive lineman for the second game in a row.

Colorado State offensive lineman Jacob Gardner lines up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Young Kwak

Jacob Gardner has done exactly what you’d expect a veteran to do after moving from center to left tackle, while George Miki-Han has filled in nicely in that center spot. Veterans Dante Bivens at left guard and Dontae Keys at right tackle are healthy for a second straight game and Gray Davis has been solid at right. That could finally lead to some consistency up front.

“It’s just been really difficult to build on any kind of performance because we have new people in every week,” Norvell said. “I was really proud of our offensive line [last week]. We blocked really well in the run game. Their pass protection the last two weeks has been really good. They’re improving and they’re also very prideful.”

The unit has only given up three sacks in the last two games and two of those have been on the quarterback. The QB is still getting hit, even if it’s as a sack, as evidenced by Fowler-Nicolosi not getting the start this week, but it’s been a steady improvement for the o-line.

“We’ve really tried to challenge our team that we’ve started a conference schedule and let’s show improvement every single week,” Norvell said. “If we can show more production in the passing game and play well in those other areas, we’re going to be a tough team to beat down the stretch.”

A ‘scrappy’ opponent

Not that CSU is in a position to underestimate any opponent, but don’t look too much into Utah State’s 2-4 record.

Yes, their starting quarterback is out for the season, but the Aggies still managed to beat Air Force last week with a dominant second half performance.

Utah State quarterback Cooper Legas (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Air Force during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP) Eli Lucero

“They’re really an aggressive team,” Norvell said. “They have a lot of quick, athletic players at every position. They’re very well-coached and they have aggressive schemes. You can’t beat Air Force unless you’re disciplined and physical. They’re going to be a challenge.”

QB Cooper Legas can beat you with both his arm and his leg and the Aggies also have a really good running back in Calvin Tyler Jr., who had 109 rushing yards and a touchdown last week.

But the Rams are also coming off a big win and they’re trying to prove that it wasn’t just a fluke.

“Just like we needed that game last week, we need this game this week,” Norvell said. “This is a very scrappy, competitive team and you’re going to have to fight and execute to win the game. We need to show ourselves that we’re capable of doing this consistently.”

How to Watch

Colorado State vs. Utah State

Kick-off: 5 p.m.

TV: CBS Sports Network

Broadcast: Rich Waltz (play-by-play), Aaron Taylor (analyst), Sherree Burruss (sideline reporter)

Radio: KUAD 99.1 FM

Rams broadcast team: Brian Roth (play-by-play), Ricky Brewer (analyst), Marty Cesario (sideline reporter)