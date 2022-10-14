ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

GATOR 99.5

Brand New Crawfish Restaurant To Open Up In Sulphur, Louisiana

Is it crawfish season yet? We are all waiting until the time we can get our hands on some hot, juicy, spicy boiled crawfish. Ok now we're hungry, are you?. Well, get ready Sulphur, Louisiana, and Southwest Louisiana because there is a brand new crawfish joint coming your way on the West side of Calcasieu parish! It will be located in North Sulphur and will be called Koonce's Crawfish.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Cal-Cam Fair celebrates 100 years

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cal-Cam Fair is celebrating 100 years over at the West Cal Arena in Sulphur. The fair is still going on, with an invitational bullfight starting at 7:00 p.m., followed by the Casey Peveto Band. The price of admission tonight is $15 per person. The...
SULPHUR, LA
GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles Cajun Music Legend August Broussard Has Died

We are sad to have to report that Westlake/Lake Charles native and Cajun music legend August Broussard has died. Broussard passed away this past Tuesday, October 11th, 2022. August Broussard was born in Westlake, Louisiana on August 3rd, 1946 and at the age of 20 years old, Broussard started playing the accordion. Broussard also learned how to play the guitar, fiddle, steel guitar, and harmonica during his life. Who would know then that he would become an influential Cajun music artist with some of the most iconic Cajun songs ever recorded?
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Maplewood Students Present Arts In The Park

Calcasieu Parish School Board is happy to announce the return of Arts In The Park, presented by the students of Maplewood Middle School in Sulphur. Saturday, October 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is a special event, because many of the 8th-grade students at Maplewood feature art in the exhibits, perform music, and participate in many other ways to help make the events fun for everyone.
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

LC residents to appear on new TV series ‘Opportunity Knock$’

In today’s economy, more and more people are struggling to pay bills, buy groceries and fill up the gas tank. Lake Charles residents Charles and Tiffany White got help. Soon they’ll be on TV to tell their story and point others to important resources that could help them get out of debt and take control of their finances.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Aaron Lewis Performing In Lake Charles Later This Month

Aaron Lewis has proved to be an extremely versatile artist topping charts in rock and country over his two-decade music career. Aaron was born on April 13, 1972 in Springfield, Vermont. His rock band Staind was formed in 1995 with an original lineup consisting of Aaron Lewis on rhythm guitar and lead vocals, lead guitarist Mike Mushok, bassist and backing vocalist Johnny April, and drummer Jon Wysocki. Staind began as a cover band as they would perform songs from Korn, Rage Against The Machine, Tool, Alice in Chains, Pearl Jam, and many other grunge/nu-metal bands at local clubs and bars. Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit heard the band perform and got them signed to Flip Records in February 1998. The rest is history.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
NOLA.com

Artist from Lake Charles explores gender, identity and the body in a male-dominated art world

In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator. Throughout her career, Lake Charles native Lynda Benglis has created challenging and inventive works of sculpture, painting, video and performance art, using a wide range of materials such as glass, ceramic, latex, aluminum, beeswax, polyurethane and mixed media.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 16, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 16, 2022. Michael David Welch, 39, Westlake: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. Sarah Elizabeth White, 36,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kadn.com

First Freeze of the Season Possible Tonight

*A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for Evangeline and St. Landry Parishes tonight. Behind the strong cold front yesterday, colder air continues to settle into the area. Today. sunshine will mix with cloud cover as temperatures struggle to reach the mid 60s for highs. Winds will gust at times close to 30 mph. Overnight, clear skies and dry air will allow temperatures to fall into the 30s all across Acadiana. A light freeze is expected north of I-10 and, if winds settle, some patchy frost will be possible. In Lafayette, we could near the record low for the day which is 33 degrees, though we will likely stay well above that.
LAFAYETTE, LA
GATOR 99.5

