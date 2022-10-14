Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Coushatta Casino Resort Holding Halloween Costume Contest In Kinder
Halloween is right around the corner and our friends over at Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder, Louisiana is bringing back their big Halloween Costume Contest and party at the end of this month. Do you like to dress up for Halloween? Want to win some great prizes and cold hard...
Brand New Crawfish Restaurant To Open Up In Sulphur, Louisiana
Is it crawfish season yet? We are all waiting until the time we can get our hands on some hot, juicy, spicy boiled crawfish. Ok now we're hungry, are you?. Well, get ready Sulphur, Louisiana, and Southwest Louisiana because there is a brand new crawfish joint coming your way on the West side of Calcasieu parish! It will be located in North Sulphur and will be called Koonce's Crawfish.
See The Most Creative Carved Pumpkins Ever In Lake Charles [PICTURES]
This time of year is a fun time to decorate because the fall colors are so pretty. As an added bonus Harvest Festival and Halloween celebrations provide more festive decorating opportunities. Pumpkins are always a cool way to decorate during the fall season, especially during Halloween!. My daughter's school always...
KPLC TV
Cal-Cam Fair celebrates 100 years
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cal-Cam Fair is celebrating 100 years over at the West Cal Arena in Sulphur. The fair is still going on, with an invitational bullfight starting at 7:00 p.m., followed by the Casey Peveto Band. The price of admission tonight is $15 per person. The...
Lake Charles Cajun Music Legend August Broussard Has Died
We are sad to have to report that Westlake/Lake Charles native and Cajun music legend August Broussard has died. Broussard passed away this past Tuesday, October 11th, 2022. August Broussard was born in Westlake, Louisiana on August 3rd, 1946 and at the age of 20 years old, Broussard started playing the accordion. Broussard also learned how to play the guitar, fiddle, steel guitar, and harmonica during his life. Who would know then that he would become an influential Cajun music artist with some of the most iconic Cajun songs ever recorded?
Maplewood Students Present Arts In The Park
Calcasieu Parish School Board is happy to announce the return of Arts In The Park, presented by the students of Maplewood Middle School in Sulphur. Saturday, October 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is a special event, because many of the 8th-grade students at Maplewood feature art in the exhibits, perform music, and participate in many other ways to help make the events fun for everyone.
Chuck Fest Oct.22 In Lake Charles – Entertainment Lineup And Performance Times
Chuck Fest is back in downtown Lake Charles and it's taking place next weekend, October 22, 2023. The event takes over downtown Lake Charles with stages on two separate intersections in downtown Lake Charles. There are 26 different artists and bands playing all day starting at noon and going all...
Lake Charles American Press
LC residents to appear on new TV series ‘Opportunity Knock$’
In today’s economy, more and more people are struggling to pay bills, buy groceries and fill up the gas tank. Lake Charles residents Charles and Tiffany White got help. Soon they’ll be on TV to tell their story and point others to important resources that could help them get out of debt and take control of their finances.
Jamie Bergeron Is Coming To Lake Charles This Weekend Oct. 15
Get ready Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana, that crazy Cajun Jamie Bergeron is coming back to Lake Charles for one night only! That's right Jamie and his band the Kickin' Cajuns will be playing live in Lake Charles for the first time since the Marshland Festival in July. On top...
Aaron Lewis Performing In Lake Charles Later This Month
Aaron Lewis has proved to be an extremely versatile artist topping charts in rock and country over his two-decade music career. Aaron was born on April 13, 1972 in Springfield, Vermont. His rock band Staind was formed in 1995 with an original lineup consisting of Aaron Lewis on rhythm guitar and lead vocals, lead guitarist Mike Mushok, bassist and backing vocalist Johnny April, and drummer Jon Wysocki. Staind began as a cover band as they would perform songs from Korn, Rage Against The Machine, Tool, Alice in Chains, Pearl Jam, and many other grunge/nu-metal bands at local clubs and bars. Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit heard the band perform and got them signed to Flip Records in February 1998. The rest is history.
Keith Sweat Returns To Set It Off At The Golden Nugget Lake Charles
Golden Nugget Casino Resort is on a roll with its concert series, and continues to bring A-list stars to Lake Charles. Premiere music superstars like the legendary R&B balladeer Keith Sweat! The singer/songwriter/ producer performed at the Nugget a few years back in 2018 to a sold-out crowd. He really turned it out!
NOLA.com
Artist from Lake Charles explores gender, identity and the body in a male-dominated art world
In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator. Throughout her career, Lake Charles native Lynda Benglis has created challenging and inventive works of sculpture, painting, video and performance art, using a wide range of materials such as glass, ceramic, latex, aluminum, beeswax, polyurethane and mixed media.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 16, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 16, 2022. Michael David Welch, 39, Westlake: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. Sarah Elizabeth White, 36,...
Orange Leader
National Weather Service shares cold and Hazardous Weather Message for region Wednesday morning
The National Weather Service office in Lake Charles, Louisiana, has issued a Hazardous Weather Message. A Freeze Warning is in place for Central Louisiana as of Wednesday morning because of approaching record low temperatures. The impacts include likely frost and freeze conditions killing crops and other sensitive vegetation. The warning...
Blue Bell Brings Another Holiday Ice Cream To Lake Charles Stores
The Ice Cream Gods once again heard our cries with Blue Bell announcing they're releasing yet another holiday-themed ice cream. We reported last week that Egg Nogg and Peppermint Bark would be making their triumphant return to Louisiana store freezers this holiday season. Now Blue Bell is blessing us with...
Travel Journalist Does Amazing Job Highlighting Lake Charles
When it comes to Southwest Louisiana, there truly is no place like home. As explained in the video below SWLA was more like a no-man land, where the south meets the west. This is mainly because this part of Louisiana wasn't part of the state, but rather the frontier between the United States and Spain.
kadn.com
First Freeze of the Season Possible Tonight
*A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for Evangeline and St. Landry Parishes tonight. Behind the strong cold front yesterday, colder air continues to settle into the area. Today. sunshine will mix with cloud cover as temperatures struggle to reach the mid 60s for highs. Winds will gust at times close to 30 mph. Overnight, clear skies and dry air will allow temperatures to fall into the 30s all across Acadiana. A light freeze is expected north of I-10 and, if winds settle, some patchy frost will be possible. In Lafayette, we could near the record low for the day which is 33 degrees, though we will likely stay well above that.
Christmas Lights Already Going Up In Lake Charles
It's almost the middle of October and we haven't even got to Halloween yet but the city of Lake Charles is getting a jump start on starting to put up Christmas lights up at the Lake Charles Civic Center. We passed by the civic center last week and to our...
Lake Charles Man Gets a Feathered Visitor in His House at Night
Most of us that have had roommates know that sometimes they can be weird. Then we have all had the occasional unwanted or, in this case, an uninvited guest who shows up to the house. The uninvited guest would be the pertinent part of this story. A random chicken took a stroll through his living room.
$100,000 bond for Louisiana woman who allegedly set seven acres on fire
A woman has been arrested after setting several fires in Louisiana, including one that engulfed seven-acre, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Foresty (LDAF).
GATOR 99.5
Lake Charles, LA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0