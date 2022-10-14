The City of Taylor recently clarified the rules and regulations for the decoration of gravesites in the Taylor City Cemetery, reminding residents about items that are and are not permitted, and the City’s policies for removing items that are in violation of their rules and regulations. In January of this year the Cemetery Department discussed the appearance and safety of the cemetery with City Council and Council determined that the Department should begin strictly enforcing all Rules and Regulations for the cemetery.

TAYLOR, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO