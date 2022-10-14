Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Austin home prices are falling faster than any other city in the U.SAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Austin home prices dropping more than any U.S. cityKalen HouckAustin, TX
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Building Design & Construction
A 44-acre campus serves as a professional retreat for public-school educators in Texas
A first-of-its-kind facility for public schools in Texas, the Holdsworth Center serves as a retreat for public educators, supporting reflection and dialogue. On the shores of the state capital’s Lake Austin, the 44-acre, $200 million leadership-development center includes 15 buildings of 173,000 square feet, while also connecting users with the native landscape.
Offering far more than food, Feed My Sheep honored with official Texas proclamation
TEMPLE, Texas — After 12 years and countless hungry mouths fed, local nonprofit Feed My Sheep has received some much deserved praise. Providing food and helpful services to those in need around the community, Feed My Sheep has been tending the flock of Temple Texas for years. The organization has made such an impact that it was recently honored by the Governor of Texas.
blackchronicle.com
Can Texas HOAs, apartment complexes restrict political signs?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — With election season underway, marketing campaign adverts and indicators have grow to be commonplace throughout Texas. But two locations that may have restrictions or limitations on marketing campaign indicators? Homeowner association-run neighborhoods and apartment complexes. Under Texas Election Code, the state outlines that property homeowners’ associations...
soulciti.com
Austin Bids Goodbye to the Director of the Office of Police Monitor
The City of Austin is tasked with finding a new Director of its Office of Police Oversight after receiving notice that Farah Muscadin has resigned. Muscadin explained to soulciti that the decision to resign, while difficult, was clearly the best decision for her and her family. “I truly loved my...
taylortx.gov
CITY OF TAYLOR CLARIFIES CEMETERY RULES AND REGULATIONS
The City of Taylor recently clarified the rules and regulations for the decoration of gravesites in the Taylor City Cemetery, reminding residents about items that are and are not permitted, and the City’s policies for removing items that are in violation of their rules and regulations. In January of this year the Cemetery Department discussed the appearance and safety of the cemetery with City Council and Council determined that the Department should begin strictly enforcing all Rules and Regulations for the cemetery.
Killeen, Texas in Top 10 List of Most Expensive Places Statewide
It's no secret that your dollar is buying less gas, fewer groceries, and limited services. It may still surprise you that the Killeen, Texas area is one of the most expensive places to live statewide when you compare costs across the board. The cost of goods and services in the...
Allergens, irritants causing symptoms for ACL fest-goers
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival brings live music and community to Zilker Park, but it also brings sneezes, watery eyes and scratchy throats. ACL can be a nightmare for allergy sufferers, particularly for people allergic to weeds. But even people who don't usually suffer from allergies are experiencing similar symptoms.
Robinson Family Farm announces Sunday closure
TEMPLE, Texas — The Robinson Family Farm has decided to close its doors on Oct. 16th with plans to resume operation next weekend, according to their new Facebook post. About 73 vehicles were destroyed by a fire that broke out at the Robinson Family Farm in Temple Saturday afternoon.
KVUE
18-wheeler pin-in leads to one dead, one injured
AUSTIN, Texas — A pin-in with a SUV and 18-wheeler led to one person dead and one injured late Saturday night on US 290 Highway. At 11:46 p.m., the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) received a call to the 15000 block of East US 290 Highway Eastbound regarding a 18-wheeler pin-in. Once on the scene, medical personnel reported a 3-vehicle collision with a pin-in extrication in progress.
Lone Star Circle of Care's Big Pink Bus provides mammograms on the move in Central Texas
The Big Pink Bus is supported by Lone Star Circle of Care CEO Jon Calvin and Program Director Rebecca Sorensen. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) The Big Pink Bus is a mobile facility that began providing free and low-cost mammography services in July 2021. Operated by Lone Star Circle of Care, the bus travels to several Central Texas counties, including Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties.
inforney.com
I-2 Corridor realignment does little to ease residents' concerns
The final alignment of the proposed I-2 Corridor was approved by the Williamson County Commissioners Court in August, but residents continue to be concerned about the impact the future roadway could have on their properties. “I am very angry about what [Commissioner] Cynthia Long and the Commissioners Court is doing...
blackchronicle.com
Fire at the Robinson Family Farm shuts down business
TEMPLE, Texas — The Robinson Family Farm has determined to shut its doorways on Oct. sixteenth with plans to renew operation subsequent weekend, in line with their new Facebook publish. About 73 automobiles have been destroyed by a hearth that broke out at the Robinson Family Farm in Temple...
CBS Austin
AFD responds to Apartment fire in Central Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out in Central Austin Sunday morning. Firefighters responded around 10 a.m. Sunday to the 1500 block W 39 1/2 Street after reports of a structure fire. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is...
fox7austin.com
Police union warns of critical staffing levels during busy weekend
AUSTIN, Texas - With multiple big events this weekend like the Austin City Limits Music Festival and the Texas Longhorns vs. Iowa State game, the Austin Police Association says the police department is severely understaffed. "It's the largest festival I've ever been to," ACL attendee Melissa Falcone said. "So far...
Alex Jones returns to Austin court in fight over $49.3M compensation for Sandy Hook parents
AUSTIN, Texas — Alex Jones, the founder of InfoWars, will be back in court after a decision was made by a Connecticut jury for the harm caused when he portrayed the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting as a hoax. According to KVUE's newspaper partner the Austin American-Stateman, Jones will...
Human remains found in Williamson County identified as missing person
The remains were found Tuesday evening in the southern part of Williamson County near State Highway 45 and MoPac Expressway, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
Study: Austin lands three on best Texas suburbs to raise a family
Three Austin neighborhoods have landed on a ranking of best places to raise a family in Texas.The Niche.com ranking looks at multiple factors, including public schools, cost of living, crime and safety, diversity, outdoor activities and walkability.Rollingwood"Rollingwood is in Travis County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Rollingwood offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Rollingwood there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Rollingwood tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Rollingwood are highly rated."West Lake Hills"Living in West Lake Hills offers...
VIDEO: Viewer spots bald eagle in Williamson County tree
An iconic symbol of our country was spotted in southeastern Williamson County this week and captured on video.
6 key recruits impressed by Texas football’s win over Iowa State
There is some real positive news coming out of the weekend on the recruiting trail for Texas football in the 2023 and 2024 classes. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian were able to get their third straight win on the field this weekend, which has translated to a little bit more buzz for this team on the recruiting trail.
Smile! Copperas Cove, Texas Drive-In Theater Coming Back In New Way
(Copperas Cove, Texas): Some of us long for the days when you go to a drive-in movie theater. In fact, there are still some operating in the state of Texas. But as times change, so do the buildings around us. With some properties not having any functions any more as...
