FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons placed cornerback Casey Hayward on injured reserve Tuesday. Hayward hurt his shoulder attempting to tackle San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 28-14 victory over the 49ers. Hayward is an 11-year veteran who joined Atlanta as a free agent during the last offseason, giving the team another outside cornerback to team with A.J. Terrell. The duo has been highly effective, helping the Falcons (3-3) get off to a stronger start than expected in a rebuilding year.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO