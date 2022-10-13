Read full article on original website
Marconews.com
When curriculum standards and religion collide, students and faith traditions lose
Including religious exaggerations in the educational standards of our children promotes a narrow ideological agenda based on a superficial reading of sacred texts. It is not teaching the whole truth. Neil Blumofe. Opinion contributor. On Rosh Hashanah, the shofar sounds, marking the beginning of the Jewish New Year. This year,...
Marconews.com
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: 'All hands on deck' to help fishing communities affected by Hurricane Ian
Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Punta Gorda on Saturday to show his support for the fishing communities affected by Hurricane Ian. Joined by other state and national officials, DeSantis discussed the efforts underway to help residents and business owners within the fishing industry recover. DeSantis also addressed progress already made since Ian's landfall.
