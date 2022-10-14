ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, NE

Nebraska Military Veterans Wanted for Service in Ag Industry

(KMAland) -- This winter, military veterans will have an opportunity to translate hard-won skills on the battlefield into Nebraska's fields and pastures through "Putting the Pieces Together," a U.S. Department of Agriculture-backed program. Martin Neal served 31 years in the U.S. Army and Army National Guard, and is hosting the...
Beck's shows off plans for Seward County operation

Beck's Hybrids hosted a ceremonial "flag-raising" ceremony Thursday near Seward where it plans to expand an agricultural operation that it bought last year from Syngenta. Beck's, which bills itself as the largest family-owned retail seed company and the third-largest seed brand in the United States, bought the 150-acre site right off of Interstate 80 at the Goehner exit in December.
Rural Nebraska emergency services encouraged to apply for equipment grants

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Rural emergency services across Nebraska are being encouraged to apply for funds to update their equipment. The EMS Equipment Grant provides $5 million for the one-time purchase of emergency medical equipment. The Rural Ambulance Replacement Grant sets aside $20 million for Nebraska Emergency Medical Services...
Koduri honored as a top Nebraska Medicaid health care provider

LINCOLN — Great Plains Health’s chief medical officer is one of four winners of 2022 Nebraska Medicaid Provider awards. Dr. Narayana Koduri, who has held his post at the North Platte regional hospital since 2012, received his award from Gov. Pete Ricketts Thursday at a State Capitol ceremony.
Nebraska has abundant fur harvesting opportunities

Nebraska offers long seasons and abundant opportunities to harvest furbearers and coyotes throughout the state. These animals are common in Nebraska, and most are found statewide. Regulated harvest of these mammals is an important management tool for controlling populations to reduce problems they can cause people and property. Hunting and...
Updated COVID Vaccination and Boosters Schedules

5 year old COVID shots (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS October 13, 2022) The Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department has updated COVID vaccination and booster schedules. COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children under the age 5 are smaller to meet the needs of young children. Walk-ins are welcome. Parents and guardians can also schedule an appointment through COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Idaho woman reels in record-breaking trout, and a look at some of Colorado's standing fish records

Hailey Thomas, a long-time angler from Rigby, Idaho, caught a record breaking trout on October 4 at Henrys Lake, according to officials from Idaho Fish and Game. The fish was a 36-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid, with a 21-inch girth. Officials estimated that the fish probably weighed between 17 and 20 pounds. "Hailey's fish comfortably cruises past state's the prior record - an already impressive 30-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid set by Ryan Ivy...
Upper Niobrara White NRD, NRCS hosts State Range Judging Contest

The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) along with the Nebraska Chapter of the Society of Range Management and the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) partnered to host the 2022 State Range Judging Contest held on September 28th and 29th near Chadron, Nebraska. The Range Judging Contest allows participants to test their knowledge of range plants and specific major land resource areas (MLRA) within a topographic region. Within each area’s contest, participants are asked to identify a total of 24 plants as well as answer questions regarding the chosen MLRA sites. A total of six area contests are held each fall across the state of Nebraska. Participants do not need to qualify at an area contest to compete at the State Contest. The day prior to the contest, participants had the chance to practice at a site located near Chadron State College Rangeland Complex. This allowed those participants not necessarily familiar to the Northwest Nebraska area, gain an idea of what they could be tested on at the contest the next day.
Derogatory name changes ‘very important’ to indigenous Nebraskans

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Words carry weight, and for America’s first people, they often carry pain. Perhaps none more than the word squaw. “You know that term that was created long ago pertaining to our women and considering them property and identifying them as squaws, this is probably one of the most derogatory names that we can [use to] identify our beautiful women, our beautiful indigenous Native American women.”
