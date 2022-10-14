Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Nebraska Military Veterans Wanted for Service in Ag Industry
(KMAland) -- This winter, military veterans will have an opportunity to translate hard-won skills on the battlefield into Nebraska's fields and pastures through "Putting the Pieces Together," a U.S. Department of Agriculture-backed program. Martin Neal served 31 years in the U.S. Army and Army National Guard, and is hosting the...
etxview.com
Beck's shows off plans for Seward County operation
Beck's Hybrids hosted a ceremonial "flag-raising" ceremony Thursday near Seward where it plans to expand an agricultural operation that it bought last year from Syngenta. Beck's, which bills itself as the largest family-owned retail seed company and the third-largest seed brand in the United States, bought the 150-acre site right off of Interstate 80 at the Goehner exit in December.
klkntv.com
What should Nebraska do with $5.2 million in unspent COVID relief?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Most of the state has ended the emergency rental and utility assistance offered during the pandemic. But of the $6.4 million allocated for the relief, there is $5.2 million left. And the money is use it or lose it. “Because of the lack of participation...
etxview.com
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns are trying to solve it.
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings, she worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher-paying job seemed like it would require too many hours back in school.
3 News Now
Carol Blood doubles her fundraising for Nebraska governor but still trails Jim Pillen’s
State Sen. Carol Blood more than doubled her fundraising for the Nebraska governor’s race this summer. But she was significantly outraised by her GOP opponent, University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen. Blood, the Democratic nominee, raised $262,000 in the third quarter: $242,000 from individuals and about $19,000 from political...
klkntv.com
Rural Nebraska emergency services encouraged to apply for equipment grants
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Rural emergency services across Nebraska are being encouraged to apply for funds to update their equipment. The EMS Equipment Grant provides $5 million for the one-time purchase of emergency medical equipment. The Rural Ambulance Replacement Grant sets aside $20 million for Nebraska Emergency Medical Services...
North Platte Telegraph
Koduri honored as a top Nebraska Medicaid health care provider
LINCOLN — Great Plains Health’s chief medical officer is one of four winners of 2022 Nebraska Medicaid Provider awards. Dr. Narayana Koduri, who has held his post at the North Platte regional hospital since 2012, received his award from Gov. Pete Ricketts Thursday at a State Capitol ceremony.
Nebraska has abundant fur harvesting opportunities
Nebraska offers long seasons and abundant opportunities to harvest furbearers and coyotes throughout the state. These animals are common in Nebraska, and most are found statewide. Regulated harvest of these mammals is an important management tool for controlling populations to reduce problems they can cause people and property. Hunting and...
kfornow.com
Updated COVID Vaccination and Boosters Schedules
5 year old COVID shots (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS October 13, 2022) The Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department has updated COVID vaccination and booster schedules. COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children under the age 5 are smaller to meet the needs of young children. Walk-ins are welcome. Parents and guardians can also schedule an appointment through COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Nebraska officials reveal new hotline for human trafficking
Nebraska has a new local hotline for the public to report suspected cases of sex trafficking and labor trafficking.
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol: New York woman found with 103 pounds of suspected marijuana
SIDNEY, Neb. (WOWT) - A New York woman was arrested in Nebraska after allegedly being caught with more than 100 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, around 10:15 p.m. Mountain Time Thursday, a trooper saw a Mazda CX9 speeding on I-80 east near Sunol.
Idaho woman reels in record-breaking trout, and a look at some of Colorado's standing fish records
Hailey Thomas, a long-time angler from Rigby, Idaho, caught a record breaking trout on October 4 at Henrys Lake, according to officials from Idaho Fish and Game. The fish was a 36-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid, with a 21-inch girth. Officials estimated that the fish probably weighed between 17 and 20 pounds. "Hailey's fish comfortably cruises past state's the prior record - an already impressive 30-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid set by Ryan Ivy...
Nebraska Department of Education creates task force focused on school safety
The Nebraska Department of Education stated it has created a comprehensive School Safety Task Force in an effort to improve school safety.
Upper Niobrara White NRD, NRCS hosts State Range Judging Contest
The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) along with the Nebraska Chapter of the Society of Range Management and the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) partnered to host the 2022 State Range Judging Contest held on September 28th and 29th near Chadron, Nebraska. The Range Judging Contest allows participants to test their knowledge of range plants and specific major land resource areas (MLRA) within a topographic region. Within each area’s contest, participants are asked to identify a total of 24 plants as well as answer questions regarding the chosen MLRA sites. A total of six area contests are held each fall across the state of Nebraska. Participants do not need to qualify at an area contest to compete at the State Contest. The day prior to the contest, participants had the chance to practice at a site located near Chadron State College Rangeland Complex. This allowed those participants not necessarily familiar to the Northwest Nebraska area, gain an idea of what they could be tested on at the contest the next day.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska has 72 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Nebraska using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Biden's pot pardons could boost states' legalization drives
KANSAS CITY (AP) — There are few surprises expected on Election Day in solidly Republican Arkansas, where Donald Trump's former press secretary is heavily favored in the race for governor and other GOP candidates are considered locks. But one big exception is the campaign to make Arkansas the first...
klkntv.com
Staffing shortages, workflow blamed for poor Nebraska inmate health care
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new document released by the Office of Inspector General of Corrections says key health care positions in the Nebraska prison system are seeing anywhere from a 17% to 100% vacancy rate. During an interim hearing on Thursday, staffing and workflow were pointed to as...
Noem's balancing act: Big ambitions, South Dakota reelection
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — They had waited in the desert heat in a line that wrapped around the block and now the excitement was palpable when South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem took the stage in a suburban Phoenix convention hall. “She's our governor!” someone yelled. Kari Lake,...
WOWT
Derogatory name changes ‘very important’ to indigenous Nebraskans
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Words carry weight, and for America’s first people, they often carry pain. Perhaps none more than the word squaw. “You know that term that was created long ago pertaining to our women and considering them property and identifying them as squaws, this is probably one of the most derogatory names that we can [use to] identify our beautiful women, our beautiful indigenous Native American women.”
