Camden Chat
Which free agents best match the pitching profiles of the Orioles' 2022 starting rotation?
I recently posted on the Orioles subreddit about the Orioles signing Noah Syndergaard. One of the comments caught my attention. They said "his stuff is basically nothing like what the O’s look for in pitchers". That got me thinking. What are the Orioles looking for in their free agent signings? I dug into it a little bit and will be ranking the free agent pitchers available by how similar they are to the Orioles 2022 starters in terms of stuff.
Camden Chat
Monday Bird Droppings: The playoffs roll on with two former Orioles still standing
As is to be expected, there isn’t much Orioles news to talk about. It’s still the postseason, after all. But how about that postseason? It’s not going the way many thought it would. If you weren’t paying attention over the weekend, both the Dodgers and Braves have...
Camden Chat
Rougned Odor was a fun Oriole who played a lot even though he wasn’t good
When the Orioles signed Rougned Odor last November, the signing looked like something of a standard in the Mike Elias era. It was a low-cost acquisition thanks to the bulk of Odor’s large contract already being paid by other teams who released him. All the O’s had to do was plug in Odor as a bridge from this year to next, when a bevy of infield prospects figured to be ready.
Camden Chat
Tuesday Bird Droppings: Heston Kjerstad is tearing up the AFL
Good morning, Camden Chatters. Last night brought an unscheduled break from postseason baseball, as the only game on the docket — the decisive Guardians/Yankees Game 5 in the Bronx — was postponed by rain. They’ll make it up this afternoon, after which the winning team will immediately fly to Houston to begin the ALCS tomorrow. Meanwhile, the NLCS gets underway this evening with the surprising Phillies visiting the also-surprising Padres after those clubs knocked out the defending champion Braves and 111-win Dodgers, respectively.
Camden Chat
Orioles prospect season in review: Terrin Vavra
It’s difficult to stand out in a field of debutants that includes Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, and DL Hall, among others. But rookie Terrin Vavra was able to garner the attention of many admirers within the Orioles fan base thanks to his defensive versatility and bat-to-ball skills in what turned out to be a spotty first season in the bigs.
Camden Chat
Spenser Watkins improved significantly in 2022, but not quite enough
As far as baseball success stories go, Spenser Watkins already had a heck of a tale to spin in 2021. This year, he one-upped himself. Watkins was on his way out of professional baseball a year ago, ready to accept a full-time job as a high school coach after languishing for seven seasons in the Detroit Tigers’ organization. But at the last minute — literally after Watkins had already begun practices with his JV team — the Orioles came calling, giving him one more shot. Remarkably, in 2021, Watkins finally achieved his dream of becoming a big leaguer.
Camden Chat
Monday MLB postseason thread: Guardians at Yankees
The Division Series portion of the postseason comes to a close this evening. If you refer to our “Rooting guide to the American League playoffs” you will see that the two teams playing tonight possess relatively little Orioles-adjacent interest. The Yankees do have a couple guys that used to don the orange and black, but...they’re the Yankees?
Camden Chat
Orioles in the Arizona Fall League: Week 2 roundup
While the baseball postseason rolls on, a variety of players who are hoping to eventually play their way onto MLB rosters are in action in the Arizona Fall League. Seven Orioles prospects, headlined by outfielder Heston Kjerstad, have been in action with the Scottsdale Scorpions (logo above on Kjerstad’s hat) along with prospects from the Atlanta, Angels, Giants, and Red Sox organizations.
