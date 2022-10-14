Read full article on original website
Which free agents best match the pitching profiles of the Orioles' 2022 starting rotation?
I recently posted on the Orioles subreddit about the Orioles signing Noah Syndergaard. One of the comments caught my attention. They said "his stuff is basically nothing like what the O’s look for in pitchers". That got me thinking. What are the Orioles looking for in their free agent signings? I dug into it a little bit and will be ranking the free agent pitchers available by how similar they are to the Orioles 2022 starters in terms of stuff.
Tuesday Bird Droppings: Heston Kjerstad is tearing up the AFL
Good morning, Camden Chatters. Last night brought an unscheduled break from postseason baseball, as the only game on the docket — the decisive Guardians/Yankees Game 5 in the Bronx — was postponed by rain. They’ll make it up this afternoon, after which the winning team will immediately fly to Houston to begin the ALCS tomorrow. Meanwhile, the NLCS gets underway this evening with the surprising Phillies visiting the also-surprising Padres after those clubs knocked out the defending champion Braves and 111-win Dodgers, respectively.
Monday MLB postseason thread: Guardians at Yankees
The Division Series portion of the postseason comes to a close this evening. If you refer to our “Rooting guide to the American League playoffs” you will see that the two teams playing tonight possess relatively little Orioles-adjacent interest. The Yankees do have a couple guys that used to don the orange and black, but...they’re the Yankees?
Spenser Watkins improved significantly in 2022, but not quite enough
As far as baseball success stories go, Spenser Watkins already had a heck of a tale to spin in 2021. This year, he one-upped himself. Watkins was on his way out of professional baseball a year ago, ready to accept a full-time job as a high school coach after languishing for seven seasons in the Detroit Tigers’ organization. But at the last minute — literally after Watkins had already begun practices with his JV team — the Orioles came calling, giving him one more shot. Remarkably, in 2021, Watkins finally achieved his dream of becoming a big leaguer.
Monday Bird Droppings: The playoffs roll on with two former Orioles still standing
As is to be expected, there isn’t much Orioles news to talk about. It’s still the postseason, after all. But how about that postseason? It’s not going the way many thought it would. If you weren’t paying attention over the weekend, both the Dodgers and Braves have...
Orioles in the Arizona Fall League: Week 2 roundup
While the baseball postseason rolls on, a variety of players who are hoping to eventually play their way onto MLB rosters are in action in the Arizona Fall League. Seven Orioles prospects, headlined by outfielder Heston Kjerstad, have been in action with the Scottsdale Scorpions (logo above on Kjerstad’s hat) along with prospects from the Atlanta, Angels, Giants, and Red Sox organizations.
Orioles prospect season in review: Joey Ortiz
Joey Ortiz entered Baltimore’s system back in 2019 with a lauded reputation at shortstop. Ortiz fit the mold as a talented college prospect that played up the middle and could immediately add depth to a thin farm system. Few doubted his defensive abilities, but the bat was never guaranteed to materialize.
Sunday Bird Droppings: Recovering from the playoff marathon
One thing I keep thinking about as I watch some of this year’s postseason games is how I would handle it if the Orioles were embroiled in this game or that game. Yesterday’s third game between the Astros and Mariners was a game that seems like it would have been nearly impossible to endure if I was actually invested in its outcome.
