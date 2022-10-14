ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olpe, KS

Emporia gazette.com

Emporia volleyball takes fourth at Emporia tournament

The Emporia High School volleyball team wrapped up its regular season with a 3-3 showing at their 10-team tournament on Saturday. Emporia was in a pool with Washburn Rural, Sumner Academy, Shawnee Mission North, and Lawrence. The Lady Spartans went 3-1 in pool play with wins over Sumner Academy (25-8, 25-8), Lawrence (25-22, 25-15) and Shawnee Mission North (25-9, 25-19) and lost to eventual champion Washburn Rural (25-19, 25-14).
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

ESU football makes statement win over No. 22 Nebraska-Kearney

The Emporia State football team rolled to a 44-21 win over No. 22 Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday. The Hornets were able to hold TJ Davis, who was averaging just under 130 yards on the ground coming into the game, to just 53 yards on 15 carries. Davis got the Lopers on the board early with a one-yard run, but it was all Emporia State after that.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Kali Keough earns medal at state tennis tournament

Emporia High School’s Kali Keough medaled in her first trip to the KSHSAA 5A state tournament in Andover on Saturday. Keough went 2-3 over the course of the two-day tournament. On day one, she received a first-round bye and won her second-round match defeating Brianna Coup of Mill Valley 6-1, 6-0. She was defeated in the quarterfinals by Brynn Steven of Bishop Carroll 6-1, 6-0 to wrap up Friday’s action.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Ricci René Balkenhol

Ricci René Balkenhol, of Emporia, passed away on October 12, 2022. She was surrounded by her children in her final days. She was born on April 17, 1959, in Augusta, Kansas, to the late Eugene C. Stinnett and Norma J. Stinnett. During her childhood, her family moved to Emporia. She eventually fell in love with, and married, the late Barry D. Balkenhol. The couple raised three children, Ryan J. Balkenhol (Jennifer), Lyndsey R. Kucza (Jacob), and Kathryn L. Balkenhol (Ian Brunkow).
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Gloria Ann Hastings

Gloria Ann Hastings (Grant), 73, of Emporia, Kansas died Thursday, October 13, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Gloria was born December 24, 1948 in Enid, Oklahoma, the daughter of Ernest Sr. and Georganna (Kienholz) Grant. Gloria graduated from Moline High School in 1967. She then continued her education, earning a Bachelor of Science in Education from Emporia Kansas State Teachers College in 1970. After college, she began her storied teaching career at the two room Rinker School just north of Emporia. She taught all students in the 1st-3rd grades. She then spent 31 years teaching 3rd grade, with one year teaching Kindergarten, at Village Elementary School in Emporia. She later took her education further, earning the degree of Master of Science, specializing in counseling, in 1975 from the Emporia Kansas State College. Throughout her teaching career, Gloria touched the lives of countless young people in the Emporia community.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Old School Pumpkin Run

The Chase County Old School Development District invites the community to the 2nd annual Old School Pumpkin Run this weekend. The run supports the historic restoration of the historic Cottonwood Falls Grade School, located at 401 Maple St., Cottonwood Falls. Registion opens from 8 - 8:45 a.m., with the 1K...
COTTONWOOD FALLS, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Drought map - 10.13.22

Emporia is now in a “severe drought,” after one of the driest Septembers on record. But the …
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Shawn P. Gilligan

Shawn P. Gilligan, 36, died September 30, 2022, at his home in rural Chase County. He was born March 24, 1986, in Emporia, to Patrick B. and Jody (Lynn) Gilligan. Shawn attended Emporia High School and Flint Hills Technical College. Shawn was a free spirited man whose favorite hobby was...
CHASE COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

College of Emporia alumni hold first reunion in six years

It was homecoming weekend for College of Emporia alumni. “Red White & You 2020+2” was the first reunion since 2016. Originally planned for October 2020, the event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The College of Emporia (popularly called “C of E”) was a Presbyterian College that...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

First freeze coming as drought worsens

Emporia is now in a “severe drought,” after one of the driest Septembers on record. But the next weather concern is a possible freeze. The Emporia area is part of a widespread “freeze watch” issued across eastern Kansas for late Monday night and Tuesday morning. The forecast low in Emporia is 26 degrees, with Tuesday night even colder at 24.
EMPORIA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Miss Augusta & Miss Butler County

The Miss Augusta/Miss Butler County Scholarship Competition will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Augusta High School Auditorium. The current titleholders, Miss Augusta Anna Holman and Miss Butler County, Sierra Marie Bonn, will crown their successors following the event designed to showcase the confidence, poise and talent of the candidates.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Statewide police effort made targeting ‘epidemic’ in Kansas

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Kansas law enforcement agencies are coming together to increase their patrol efforts around schools to bring awareness to an “epidemic” among children. Several law enforcement agencies across the sunflower state, including the Junction City Police Department, will be encouraging more motorists and their passengers to buckle up. From Oct. 24 to […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
butlercountytimesgazette.com

What’s New in Butler County?

After undergoing a complete renovation in just 30 days, the famous Bricks location in Augusta has reopened under a new name, ownership and a new look. Located at 409 State Street, owners of Bricks Bar & Grill Dani and David Darrow are excited to bring a non-smoking bar where everyone is welcome.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

City to discuss residential chickens Wednesday

Emporia City Commissioners will discuss keeping chickens within city limits during its Wednesday study session. Chickens have not been allowed outside of agricultural zoned areas since 2012. A number of citizens have expressed interest in keeping chickens over the years. The commission's agenda shows staff have prepared a comparison chart...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

37th annual Pole-Sit to benefit SOS

The 37th annual Pole-Sit returns next week when Phi Delta Theta of Emporia raises money for SOS Inc. Phi Delta Theta members will stand outside of Emporia State University starting at 6 a.m. Oct. 28, at 12th Avenue and Commercial Street. The drive concludes at 10 a.m. Oct. 29. The...
EMPORIA, KS

