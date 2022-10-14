Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia volleyball takes fourth at Emporia tournament
The Emporia High School volleyball team wrapped up its regular season with a 3-3 showing at their 10-team tournament on Saturday. Emporia was in a pool with Washburn Rural, Sumner Academy, Shawnee Mission North, and Lawrence. The Lady Spartans went 3-1 in pool play with wins over Sumner Academy (25-8, 25-8), Lawrence (25-22, 25-15) and Shawnee Mission North (25-9, 25-19) and lost to eventual champion Washburn Rural (25-19, 25-14).
Emporia gazette.com
ESU football makes statement win over No. 22 Nebraska-Kearney
The Emporia State football team rolled to a 44-21 win over No. 22 Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday. The Hornets were able to hold TJ Davis, who was averaging just under 130 yards on the ground coming into the game, to just 53 yards on 15 carries. Davis got the Lopers on the board early with a one-yard run, but it was all Emporia State after that.
Emporia gazette.com
Kali Keough earns medal at state tennis tournament
Emporia High School’s Kali Keough medaled in her first trip to the KSHSAA 5A state tournament in Andover on Saturday. Keough went 2-3 over the course of the two-day tournament. On day one, she received a first-round bye and won her second-round match defeating Brianna Coup of Mill Valley 6-1, 6-0. She was defeated in the quarterfinals by Brynn Steven of Bishop Carroll 6-1, 6-0 to wrap up Friday’s action.
LJWORLD
Matt Tait: What stood out at Friday’s Kansas men’s basketball scrimmage at Late Night in the Phog
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self was about as complimentary as you’ll hear him after a Late Night scrimmage Friday, following the white team’s 32-31 win over team blue. “I don’t think it was bad,” Self said. “I don’t think it was bad at all.”
Emporia gazette.com
Daghyn True wins boys Centennial League cross country title
Sophomore Daghyn True won the individual boys Centennial League championship at Warner Park in Manhattan on Saturday. Emporia head coach Michael Robinson was pleased with how True paced himself throughout the race.
Emporia gazette.com
Ricci René Balkenhol
Ricci René Balkenhol, of Emporia, passed away on October 12, 2022. She was surrounded by her children in her final days. She was born on April 17, 1959, in Augusta, Kansas, to the late Eugene C. Stinnett and Norma J. Stinnett. During her childhood, her family moved to Emporia. She eventually fell in love with, and married, the late Barry D. Balkenhol. The couple raised three children, Ryan J. Balkenhol (Jennifer), Lyndsey R. Kucza (Jacob), and Kathryn L. Balkenhol (Ian Brunkow).
Emporia gazette.com
Gloria Ann Hastings
Gloria Ann Hastings (Grant), 73, of Emporia, Kansas died Thursday, October 13, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Gloria was born December 24, 1948 in Enid, Oklahoma, the daughter of Ernest Sr. and Georganna (Kienholz) Grant. Gloria graduated from Moline High School in 1967. She then continued her education, earning a Bachelor of Science in Education from Emporia Kansas State Teachers College in 1970. After college, she began her storied teaching career at the two room Rinker School just north of Emporia. She taught all students in the 1st-3rd grades. She then spent 31 years teaching 3rd grade, with one year teaching Kindergarten, at Village Elementary School in Emporia. She later took her education further, earning the degree of Master of Science, specializing in counseling, in 1975 from the Emporia Kansas State College. Throughout her teaching career, Gloria touched the lives of countless young people in the Emporia community.
Emporia gazette.com
Old School Pumpkin Run
The Chase County Old School Development District invites the community to the 2nd annual Old School Pumpkin Run this weekend. The run supports the historic restoration of the historic Cottonwood Falls Grade School, located at 401 Maple St., Cottonwood Falls. Registion opens from 8 - 8:45 a.m., with the 1K...
Emporia gazette.com
Drought map - 10.13.22
Emporia is now in a “severe drought,” after one of the driest Septembers on record. But the …
Emporia gazette.com
Shawn P. Gilligan
Shawn P. Gilligan, 36, died September 30, 2022, at his home in rural Chase County. He was born March 24, 1986, in Emporia, to Patrick B. and Jody (Lynn) Gilligan. Shawn attended Emporia High School and Flint Hills Technical College. Shawn was a free spirited man whose favorite hobby was...
Emporia gazette.com
College of Emporia alumni hold first reunion in six years
It was homecoming weekend for College of Emporia alumni. “Red White & You 2020+2” was the first reunion since 2016. Originally planned for October 2020, the event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The College of Emporia (popularly called “C of E”) was a Presbyterian College that...
Catfish tournament held at Milford Lake in memory of Kansas angler
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Midwest catfish tournament group is hosting a special event this weekend to honor a beloved local angler. Josh Smith, of Baldwin City, Kansas was just 40-years-old when he passed away unexpectedly due to heart problems in August, 2022. He left behind his wife, Amber, and a community of anglers who […]
Emporia gazette.com
First freeze coming as drought worsens
Emporia is now in a “severe drought,” after one of the driest Septembers on record. But the next weather concern is a possible freeze. The Emporia area is part of a widespread “freeze watch” issued across eastern Kansas for late Monday night and Tuesday morning. The forecast low in Emporia is 26 degrees, with Tuesday night even colder at 24.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Miss Augusta & Miss Butler County
The Miss Augusta/Miss Butler County Scholarship Competition will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Augusta High School Auditorium. The current titleholders, Miss Augusta Anna Holman and Miss Butler County, Sierra Marie Bonn, will crown their successors following the event designed to showcase the confidence, poise and talent of the candidates.
Go pickin’ for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches
Go pickin' for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches!
Statewide police effort made targeting ‘epidemic’ in Kansas
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Kansas law enforcement agencies are coming together to increase their patrol efforts around schools to bring awareness to an “epidemic” among children. Several law enforcement agencies across the sunflower state, including the Junction City Police Department, will be encouraging more motorists and their passengers to buckle up. From Oct. 24 to […]
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
What’s New in Butler County?
After undergoing a complete renovation in just 30 days, the famous Bricks location in Augusta has reopened under a new name, ownership and a new look. Located at 409 State Street, owners of Bricks Bar & Grill Dani and David Darrow are excited to bring a non-smoking bar where everyone is welcome.
Emporia gazette.com
City to discuss residential chickens Wednesday
Emporia City Commissioners will discuss keeping chickens within city limits during its Wednesday study session. Chickens have not been allowed outside of agricultural zoned areas since 2012. A number of citizens have expressed interest in keeping chickens over the years. The commission's agenda shows staff have prepared a comparison chart...
Emporia gazette.com
37th annual Pole-Sit to benefit SOS
The 37th annual Pole-Sit returns next week when Phi Delta Theta of Emporia raises money for SOS Inc. Phi Delta Theta members will stand outside of Emporia State University starting at 6 a.m. Oct. 28, at 12th Avenue and Commercial Street. The drive concludes at 10 a.m. Oct. 29. The...
Comments / 0