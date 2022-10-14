The family of Ali Osman — the man who was fatally shot by Phoenix police officers after he threw rocks at them — is seeking $85 million from the city of Phoenix and Phoenix Police Department. The family's lawyer, Quacy Smith, filed the notice of claim Friday against the City of Phoenix, the Phoenix Police Department, Chief Michael Sullivan and officers Jesse Johnson and Brennan Olachea who they collectively identify as "responsible parties" in the document. ...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 15 MINUTES AGO