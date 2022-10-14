ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Park, FL

mynews13.com

Thousands attend Orlando Come Out With Pride Festival

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of people packed downtown Orlando Saturday afternoon for the 18th annual Come Out With Pride Festival. The event is one of the largest LGBTQ Pride celebrations in the southeast U.S. What You Need To Know. The 18th annunal 'Come Out With Pride' Festival took place...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Holiday decor arrives at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

ORLANDO, Fla. — Halloween is still weeks away, but that hasn’t stopped Universal Orlando from getting into the holiday spirit. Some of the decorations include garland and Christmas trees. Universal Orlando's holiday celebration will officially begin Nov. 12. Holiday decorations have already started to appear at Universal’s Islands...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Ukraine supporters in Orlando mark 'Defenders Day'

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Floridians rallied to show their support for the people of Ukraine on Sunday. "Defenders Day" is a public holiday celebrated in Ukraine on Oct. 14 each year, honoring fallen members of the armed forces and veterans. Supporters gathered at Lake Eola to stand in solidarity...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Faithful flock turns out for DeSantis’ Sunday rally in The Villages

A faithful flock of followers turned out for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Sunday afternoon rally in The Villages. The governor arrived at the stage at Brownwood Paddock Square in the true style of The Villages. He rode over in a golf cart with two-year-old daughter Mamie on his lap and wife Casey DeSantis and their two older children riding along.
FLORIDA STATE
kennythepirate.com

Travel Concerns for guests traveling to Walt Disney World

Guests traveling to Walt Disney World will want to be aware of current travel concerns that are now in place. Check out the current update and how it may affect you. Orlando is a city that has to be prepared for almost anything. Last January, they prepared for ice. Yes, you read that correctly. Recently, Hurricane Ian greatly affected Florida. Walt Disney World closed the Parks for two days. New resort reservations were halted until October 3.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Local businesses happy with Biketoberfest turnout

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — As thousands of people make their way home from Biketoberfest, Daytona Beach businesses say this year's event was another success. The annual event takes weeks, if not months, to prepare for the large crowds. What You Need To Know. Daytona Beach businesses say this year's...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
disneydining.com

Popular Eatery Leaves Disney Springs

If you’re looking for the perfect dining, shopping, and entertainment destination at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Springs is the place to be. While there are many dining options, one popular eatery has officially left the property. The growing West Side of Disney Springs is full of exciting experiences,...
ORLANDO, FL
cohaitungchi.com

Date Yourself First: 8 Solo Date Ideas in Orlando

Whether you’re in a committed relationship or single, there is never a wrong time to spend quality time alone. From Lake Nona to Winter Park, you are sure to find a place where you can treat yourself! So do just that with this list of dates to take yourself on in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

In Central Florida, few options for Long COVID patients

ORLANDO, Fla. — When Amanda Cravey came down with COVID-19 in December 2021, it felt like a mild cold – until a week later, when she said that "all of her systems went haywire." Her heart raced, she struggled to breathe and she experienced bouts of brain fog:...
ORLANDO, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Historical Significance of The Rose Plantation marked with Plaque

Nestled in a wooded area along Fountain Lake in Fruitland Park sits The Rose Plantation. During a ceremony Friday at the restaurant, the Orange Blossom Gardens Chapter of the Colonial Dames 17th Century placed its second historical marker at The Rose Plantation, which was built in 1917. "When Sharon (Jank)...
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
mynews13.com

Orange County Library System puts an end to overdue fines

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Library System has eliminated all overdue fines and canceled all existing overdue charges on customer accounts, director and CEO Steve Powell announced this week. What You Need To Know. Borrowers from the Orange County Library System will no longer have to pay...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

