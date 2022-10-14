Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
This "boring" graveyard is considered one of the scariest in FloridaEvie M.Orlando, FL
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundatedVictorSeminole County, FL
Related
mynews13.com
Thousands attend Orlando Come Out With Pride Festival
ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of people packed downtown Orlando Saturday afternoon for the 18th annual Come Out With Pride Festival. The event is one of the largest LGBTQ Pride celebrations in the southeast U.S. What You Need To Know. The 18th annunal 'Come Out With Pride' Festival took place...
Come Out With Pride festival kicks off in Orlando, First Lady Jill Biden speaks
ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of people are attending this year’s “Come Out With Pride” festival in Orlando. First Lady Jill Biden also made an appearance at the event. She spoke to the Orlando community at City Hall before the parade, urging people to vote in the upcoming election and make sure their voices are heard.
click orlando
The brother behind the badge: LCSO Lt. Fred Jones talks health, wealth and side hustles
ORLANDO, Fla. – Though you may not know it, if you’ve ever sent an email to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, chances are you were replied to by none other than “DJ Chocolate Thunder” himself. It’s one of the DJ names for LCSO Lt. Fred...
mynews13.com
Holiday decor arrives at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
ORLANDO, Fla. — Halloween is still weeks away, but that hasn’t stopped Universal Orlando from getting into the holiday spirit. Some of the decorations include garland and Christmas trees. Universal Orlando's holiday celebration will officially begin Nov. 12. Holiday decorations have already started to appear at Universal’s Islands...
mynews13.com
Ukraine supporters in Orlando mark 'Defenders Day'
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Floridians rallied to show their support for the people of Ukraine on Sunday. "Defenders Day" is a public holiday celebrated in Ukraine on Oct. 14 each year, honoring fallen members of the armed forces and veterans. Supporters gathered at Lake Eola to stand in solidarity...
villages-news.com
Faithful flock turns out for DeSantis’ Sunday rally in The Villages
A faithful flock of followers turned out for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Sunday afternoon rally in The Villages. The governor arrived at the stage at Brownwood Paddock Square in the true style of The Villages. He rode over in a golf cart with two-year-old daughter Mamie on his lap and wife Casey DeSantis and their two older children riding along.
kennythepirate.com
Travel Concerns for guests traveling to Walt Disney World
Guests traveling to Walt Disney World will want to be aware of current travel concerns that are now in place. Check out the current update and how it may affect you. Orlando is a city that has to be prepared for almost anything. Last January, they prepared for ice. Yes, you read that correctly. Recently, Hurricane Ian greatly affected Florida. Walt Disney World closed the Parks for two days. New resort reservations were halted until October 3.
mynews13.com
Teacher in Volusia finds ways to connect with art students virtually
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A+ Teacher Erin Bass is a Florida Virtual School teacher who finds a way to connect with her students virtually that's genuine and sincere. Erin Bass is a Florida Virtual School teacher based out of Volusia County. Bass has found ways to create strong bonds...
mynews13.com
Local businesses happy with Biketoberfest turnout
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — As thousands of people make their way home from Biketoberfest, Daytona Beach businesses say this year's event was another success. The annual event takes weeks, if not months, to prepare for the large crowds. What You Need To Know. Daytona Beach businesses say this year's...
click orlando
Orlando radio host, actor Carlos Navarro discusses road to Hollywood and back again
ORLANDO, Fla. – Carlos Navarro is one of the voices behind “Monsters in the Morning” on Real Radio 104.1, but you may recognize him from “The Walking Dead” and the Marvel Studios series “Hawkeye,” too. What you may not know is that Navarro’s...
disneydining.com
Popular Eatery Leaves Disney Springs
If you’re looking for the perfect dining, shopping, and entertainment destination at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Springs is the place to be. While there are many dining options, one popular eatery has officially left the property. The growing West Side of Disney Springs is full of exciting experiences,...
Hottest neighborhoods: Homes sell the fastest in these 10 Central Florida areas
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Central Florida homes take longer to sell as the U.S. housing market slows -- but that’s not the case everywhere. Metro Orlando houses spent...
fox35orlando.com
Fake 'gun' scare causes chaos at Florida family-friendly festival
CLERMONT, Fla. - There was a big scare this weekend at a festival in Clermont when a stampede of teenagers started running after some believed there was a gun in the crowd. Police say it was a false claim. Clermont Police say there was no gun found or real threat...
Mount Dora man accused of using Amtrak trains to traffic drugs from Orlando to Virginia
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Federal agents say a Central Florida man took five kilos of crystal meth on a train trip to Virginia. Investigators said they got a tip about a drug trafficking organization from Lake County using Amtrak trains to carry drugs up north. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9...
cohaitungchi.com
Date Yourself First: 8 Solo Date Ideas in Orlando
Whether you’re in a committed relationship or single, there is never a wrong time to spend quality time alone. From Lake Nona to Winter Park, you are sure to find a place where you can treat yourself! So do just that with this list of dates to take yourself on in Orlando.
mynews13.com
In Central Florida, few options for Long COVID patients
ORLANDO, Fla. — When Amanda Cravey came down with COVID-19 in December 2021, it felt like a mild cold – until a week later, when she said that "all of her systems went haywire." Her heart raced, she struggled to breathe and she experienced bouts of brain fog:...
Popular New York-Based Chinese Food Chain to Make its Florida Debut
"There is good opportunity here," Mr. Zeng says. "People are always busy in the area, being so close to Disney. It’s an excellent location for both the local and tourist market.”
Locally Caribbean Restaurant to Operate Under New Name & Ownership
“I always wanted to have a business in Orlando," Mr. Paul says. "I saw the opportunity and I said ‘Let me go and grab this.'”
Villages Daily Sun
Historical Significance of The Rose Plantation marked with Plaque
Nestled in a wooded area along Fountain Lake in Fruitland Park sits The Rose Plantation. During a ceremony Friday at the restaurant, the Orange Blossom Gardens Chapter of the Colonial Dames 17th Century placed its second historical marker at The Rose Plantation, which was built in 1917. "When Sharon (Jank)...
mynews13.com
Orange County Library System puts an end to overdue fines
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Library System has eliminated all overdue fines and canceled all existing overdue charges on customer accounts, director and CEO Steve Powell announced this week. What You Need To Know. Borrowers from the Orange County Library System will no longer have to pay...
Comments / 0