If you fancy yourself a romantic, consider this: have you ever built a custom motorcycle for your significant other? Uwe Kostrewa has, and it’s an absolute peach. We all know Uwe as the guy behind Hombrese Bikes in Cologne, Germany. His style is distinct; if it’s a flat tracker or scrambler with a charming retro vibe, Uwe probably built it. This time he’s applied that recipe to a humble 1979 Honda XL500S, turning into a zesty race bike for his girlfriend.

