Related
Voice of America
No Special Debt-Rescheduling Deal with China, Pakistan Finance Minister Says
Washington — Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said he would not approach China any differently than he would other countries as his government seeks to reschedule debt, and he expressed confidence in Pakistan's ability to repay loans despite a struggling economy ravaged by devastating rains and floods. Dar was...
Voice of America
Despite Costs, Xi Defends China’s Zero-COVID Policy
HONG KONG — Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed his commitment to his government’s zero-COVID policy during an address to the Chinese Communist Party’s 20th Party Congress Sunday. Analysts say the remarks may disappoint many people who were hoping Xi would abandon tight restrictions that have shut out...
Voice of America
Xi Touts COVID Fight, China Economic Model in Party Congress Speech
BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday touted the ruling Communist Party's fight against COVID-19 while reiterating support for the private sector and allowing markets to play a key role even as China fine-tunes a "socialist economic system." During a speech at the start of a congress where...
Voice of America
Japan Orders Investigation of Unification Church
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has ordered an investigation into the Unification Church after the assassination for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe led to the revelation of close ties between the group and members of Japan’s ruling party. Kishida said Monday that Education and Culture Minister Keiko Nagaoka would...
Voice of America
China's Xi Calls for Communication, Unity in Letter to NKorea, State Media Says
SEOUL — In a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of a historic congress of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, Chinese President Xi Jinping said it was more important than ever that Beijing and Pyongyang enhance communication, unity and cooperation, North Korea's state media reported Sunday.
Voice of America
Ousted Pakistan PM Khan Sweeps Key By-Election
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s deposed former Prime Minister Imran Khan has swept a key by-election, reinforcing his opposition party’s call for the embattled coalition government to announce early general elections in the country. Khan was a candidate for seven of the eight seats up for grabs in the...
Voice of America
African Union Chair Calls for Unconditional Cease-Fire, Peace Talks in Ethiopia
Nairobi — The chair of the African Union on Sunday called on those involved in the two-year-old conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region to implement an immediate, unconditional cease-fire and agree to direct peace talks. AU chair Moussa Faki said he was following reports of escalating violence in Tigray...
Voice of America
Nigerian Authorities Say Separatist Not Free Yet
ABUJA — Nigerian prosecutors say they will appeal a court's decision to drop terrorism charges against separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu. An appeals court dismissed the charges Thursday, saying a lower court had no authority in the case and that Kanu was illegally extradited from Kenya. Kanu leads the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a group that wants to break away from Nigeria the government has labeled a terrorist organization.
Voice of America
Despite Tough Words, Japan Might Not Enter a Taiwan War
Taipei — As Japan continues to ramp up its military, perceptions about how it would be used during a possible war between Taiwan and China differ greatly between its public messaging abroad and domestic views at home, according to analysts. While not formal diplomatic allies, neighbors Japan and Taiwan...
Voice of America
Russia Attacks Ukrainian Capital With Waves of Drones, Killing 4
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged allies to provide Ukraine with air defense weapons after a wave of explosives-laden Russian drones hit Kyiv on Monday, killing four people. "To guarantee the protection of our skies and reduce the possibilities for Russian terrorists to zero, we need significantly more air defense systems...
Voice of America
Protests, Concerns Grow Over Moves by Hard-Line Iran Leadership
The Biden administration said it would “vigorously enforce sanctions” on Tehran after Russia used Iranian-made drones to attack Ukraine Monday. The White House also expressed doubt that a nuclear deal negotiations impasse could be quickly resolved, and protesters inside Iran are still pushing back against the hard-line government. VOA’s Anita Powell reports.
Voice of America
New Arrivals: Afghan Refugees Camped in Brazilian Airport
About 150 refugees from Afghanistan are camped out in the main airport of Sao Paulo, Brazil's financial capital and most populous city. Many more are expected to arrive in the coming months but aid workers say the government has no plans for a wide-scale response to the growing crisis. For VOA, Yan Boechat has this report from Sao Paulo, Brazil with Heather Murdock in Istanbul. Videographer: Yan Boechat.
Voice of America
EU Sanctions Iran 'Morality Police' for Crackdown on Protesters
Washington — The European Union on Monday sanctioned officials of Iran's morality police and Tehran's information minister for their role in the Islamic Republic's violent crackdown on protesters demonstrating against the death of a young woman held by the morality police for failing to properly cover her hair with a hijab.
U.S., allies to raise Iranian drone transfers to Russia at U.N
NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and France plan to raise alleged Iranian arms transfers to Russia at a closed-door U.N. Security Council meeting on Wednesday, diplomats said, after Ukraine said Russia's having obtained drones violated a Council resolution.
Voice of America
Tough Year Ahead as IMF Cuts Growth, Projects Recession
Washington — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had bad news for the global economy this past week. It lowered the global growth rate to 2.7% for next year, warned of sovereign defaults on debts, and forecast recession and gloom for markets. “It is tough, but we can deal with...
Voice of America
Indian Scientist Puts Crop That Fights 'Hidden Hunger' On the Map
New delhi — Nearly a decade ago, farmers in India began growing a staple grain that was fortified with iron and zinc to address a longstanding health problem – anemia among women and children. Since 2018, its cultivation is also expanding in Africa. Now millions of people consume...
Voice of America
Fears for Iranian Climber Who Defied Hijab Law While Overseas
Seoul, south korea — The fate of a top Iranian female athlete was unclear Tuesday after she competed in an international rock-climbing competition in South Korea without wearing the head covering mandated by her country’s government. Elnaz Rekabi received global headlines after she participated in the International Federation...
Voice of America
Ukraine War Pushes 4 Million Children Into Poverty: UN
Paris — Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resulting economic fallout have thrown 4 million children into poverty across eastern Europe and Central Asia, the U.N. children's agency said Monday. "Children are bearing the heaviest burden of the economic crisis caused by the war in Ukraine," UNICEF said. The...
Voice of America
Ethiopian Forces Seize Three Towns in Northern Tigray
NAIROBI, KENYA — Ethiopian government forces and their allies have captured the city of Shire and two more towns in the Tigray region in an offensive that aims to take control of airports and federal infrastructure. The attack has been met with international calls for an immediate ceasefire and...
Voice of America
US Says Iranian Drone Supplies to Russia Violate UN Resolution
The United States said Monday that Iran is violating a U.N. Security Council resolution by supplying drones to Russia. “Earlier today, our French and British allies publicly offered the assessment that Iran’s supply of these UAVs to Russia is a violation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 2231, and this is something that we agree with,” deputy State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters.
