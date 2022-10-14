Around the world, streets have filled with protesters in the weeks since the death of a young woman in Iran. Taken into police custody for violating morality laws, Mahsa Amini became the spark of a movement that has taken hold of Iran, backed by an outpouring of global support. VOA's Arash Arabasadi has the story. Contributors: Raha Majd, Farhad Pouladi, Kaveh Jamshidi, Amir Pishvaei.

9 HOURS AGO