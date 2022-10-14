Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Journalists in US Moving Closer to Improved Legal Protections
Washington — Journalists in the United States could be one step closer to enjoying better legal protections thanks to two separate bills making their way through Congress. The legislation — the Protect Reporters from Exploitative State Spying (PRESS) Act and a federal anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation) bill — would, respectively, block federal law enforcement from subpoenaing journalist records and protect media against certain lawsuits.
Voice of America
Human Rights Groups Call for UN Probe of Iran's Crackdown on Protesters
More than 40 human rights organizations are calling on the United Nations Human Rights Council to convene an emergency meeting to discuss the Iranian government’s crackdown on protesters. The statement released Monday expressed concern over the Islamic Republic’s brutal suppression of nationwide protests in response to the death of...
Voice of America
Bolsonaro, Lula Face Off in Contentious Debate
Brazil’s final two presidential candidates faced off in a nationally televised debate Sunday just two weeks before a runoff vote. Incumbent right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro and his left-wing challenger, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, traded accusations of corruption and lying during the long debate. Bolsonaro attacked Lula...
Voice of America
African Union Chair Calls for Unconditional Cease-Fire, Peace Talks in Ethiopia
Nairobi — The chair of the African Union on Sunday called on those involved in the two-year-old conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region to implement an immediate, unconditional cease-fire and agree to direct peace talks. AU chair Moussa Faki said he was following reports of escalating violence in Tigray...
Voice of America
Malta Marks 5 Years Since Journalist Killed, Seeks Justice
VALLETTA, Malta — Malta on Sunday marked the fifth anniversary of the car bomb slaying of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia with calls for justice, just two days after two key suspects reversed course and pleaded guilty to murder on the first day of their trial. The archbishop of...
Voice of America
Afghan Women Protest Expulsion of Female University Students, Curbs on Education
ISLAMABAD — A large group of women activists in Afghanistan’s capital Tuesday staged a protest rally against the expulsion of dozens of female students from a Kabul University hostel by Taliban authorities. The demonstrators, including students, gathered outside the university campus, chanting, “Education is our red line” and...
Voice of America
Iran Prison Fire Erupts Amid Continued Protests
Washington — Iran said four inmates were killed and 61 injured in a towering fire at Tehran’s Evin prison, a facility where political prisoners and anti-government activists are detained. State television Sunday aired video apparently showing that calm had been restored at the facility. The judiciary said the...
Voice of America
China's Xi Calls for Communication, Unity in Letter to NKorea, State Media Says
SEOUL — In a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of a historic congress of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, Chinese President Xi Jinping said it was more important than ever that Beijing and Pyongyang enhance communication, unity and cooperation, North Korea's state media reported Sunday.
Voice of America
Japan Orders Investigation of Unification Church
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has ordered an investigation into the Unification Church after the assassination for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe led to the revelation of close ties between the group and members of Japan’s ruling party. Kishida said Monday that Education and Culture Minister Keiko Nagaoka would...
Voice of America
Australia Rescinds Recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital
Australia’s center-left government is reversing a decision by the previous conservative administration to recognize West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced the decision Tuesday in Canberra, saying the city’s status should be decided through peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian people. Wong...
Voice of America
Protests, Concerns Grow Over Moves by Hard-Line Iran Leadership
The Biden administration said it would “vigorously enforce sanctions” on Tehran after Russia used Iranian-made drones to attack Ukraine Monday. The White House also expressed doubt that a nuclear deal negotiations impasse could be quickly resolved, and protesters inside Iran are still pushing back against the hard-line government. VOA’s Anita Powell reports.
Voice of America
French Company, Syrian Unit Plead Guilty to Material Support for Terrorism
Washington — In the first case of its kind, a large French industrial company and its now defunct Syrian subsidiary, both long accused of human rights violations during the Syrian conflict, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiring to provide material support to Islamic State and the al-Nusrah Front. Lafarge...
Voice of America
Who Was Mahsa Amini?
Around the world, streets have filled with protesters in the weeks since the death of a young woman in Iran. Taken into police custody for violating morality laws, Mahsa Amini became the spark of a movement that has taken hold of Iran, backed by an outpouring of global support. VOA's Arash Arabasadi has the story. Contributors: Raha Majd, Farhad Pouladi, Kaveh Jamshidi, Amir Pishvaei.
Voice of America
Nigerian Authorities Say Separatist Not Free Yet
ABUJA — Nigerian prosecutors say they will appeal a court's decision to drop terrorism charges against separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu. An appeals court dismissed the charges Thursday, saying a lower court had no authority in the case and that Kanu was illegally extradited from Kenya. Kanu leads the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a group that wants to break away from Nigeria the government has labeled a terrorist organization.
Voice of America
Taliban Bar Women from Pursuing Certain University Subjects
Washington — The Taliban have imposed yet more restrictions on girls' education in Afghanistan as the group barred girls from choosing certain subjects in the country’s national university entrance exam this year. The form given to female students at the exam, received by the VOA Afghanistan Service, shows...
Voice of America
Russian Court Rejects Navalny's Appeal of Fraud, Contempt Sentences
Moscow — An appeals court in Moscow has rejected jailed opposition politician Alexey Navalny's move to have his nine-year prison sentence on charges of financial fraud and contempt of court struck down. The second court of appeals of common jurisdiction in the Russian capital announced its decision on Tuesday.
Voice of America
Ukraine Invites UN Experts to Examine Iranian Drone Debris
Washington / United Nations — Ukraine has invited U.N. experts to examine debris from what it says are Iranian-made drones sold to Russia in violation of international sanctions and used to attack Ukrainian towns and cities. In a letter sent to the president of the U.N. Security Council and...
Voice of America
Protesters March in Paris as French Refinery Strikes Continue
Paris — Three weeks into a refinery strike that has caused fuel shortages across the country, tens of thousands of protesters marched in Paris on Sunday, adding to a growing picture of defiance and anger about inflation. The demonstration against the rising cost of living on Sunday was called...
Voice of America
Native Americans Recall Torture, Hatred at Boarding Schools
MISSION, South Dakota — After her mother died when Rosalie Whirlwind Soldier was just 4 years old, she was put into a Native American boarding school in South Dakota and told her native Lakota language was "devil's speak." She recalls being locked in a basement at St. Francis Indian...
Voice of America
Ukraine War Pushes 4 Million Children Into Poverty: UN
Paris — Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resulting economic fallout have thrown 4 million children into poverty across eastern Europe and Central Asia, the U.N. children's agency said Monday. "Children are bearing the heaviest burden of the economic crisis caused by the war in Ukraine," UNICEF said. The...
