Voice of America
Despite Costs, Xi Defends China’s Zero-COVID Policy
HONG KONG — Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed his commitment to his government’s zero-COVID policy during an address to the Chinese Communist Party’s 20th Party Congress Sunday. Analysts say the remarks may disappoint many people who were hoping Xi would abandon tight restrictions that have shut out...
Voice of America
Blinken 'Very Different China' Emerging Under Xi Jinping
Washington — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the People’s Republic of China (PRC) poses a challenge to the United States national interests in the coming years but despite “the emergence of clearly adversarial aspects,” there are also “cooperative aspects” in the bilateral relationship such as fighting climate change and promoting global health.
Voice of America
Xi Touts COVID Fight, China Economic Model in Party Congress Speech
BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday touted the ruling Communist Party's fight against COVID-19 while reiterating support for the private sector and allowing markets to play a key role even as China fine-tunes a "socialist economic system." During a speech at the start of a congress where...
Voice of America
China's Xi Calls for Communication, Unity in Letter to NKorea, State Media Says
SEOUL — In a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of a historic congress of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, Chinese President Xi Jinping said it was more important than ever that Beijing and Pyongyang enhance communication, unity and cooperation, North Korea's state media reported Sunday.
Voice of America
Xi Jinping — The Man Leading China for Better or Worse
Standing before some 2,300 Chinese Communist Party elite members and giving a nearly two-hour long speech at the opening of the Party Congress, China's President Xi Jinping looked in full control, at the helm of a giant nation growing ever more powerful economically and geopolitically. But applause aside, Xi knows...
U.S., U.K., France to raise Iran arms transfers to Russia at U.N.
NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and France plan to raise the issue of Iranian weapons transfers to Russia during a closed-door U.N. Security Council meeting on Wednesday, diplomats said without providing details.
Voice of America
Australia Rescinds Recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital
Australia’s center-left government is reversing a decision by the previous conservative administration to recognize West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced the decision Tuesday in Canberra, saying the city’s status should be decided through peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian people. Wong...
Voice of America
Protests, Concerns Grow Over Moves by Hard-Line Iran Leadership
The Biden administration said it would “vigorously enforce sanctions” on Tehran after Russia used Iranian-made drones to attack Ukraine Monday. The White House also expressed doubt that a nuclear deal negotiations impasse could be quickly resolved, and protesters inside Iran are still pushing back against the hard-line government. VOA’s Anita Powell reports.
Voice of America
Russia Attacks Ukrainian Capital With Waves of Drones, Killing 4
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged allies to provide Ukraine with air defense weapons after a wave of explosives-laden Russian drones hit Kyiv on Monday, killing four people. "To guarantee the protection of our skies and reduce the possibilities for Russian terrorists to zero, we need significantly more air defense systems...
Voice of America
African Union Chair Calls for Unconditional Cease-Fire, Peace Talks in Ethiopia
Nairobi — The chair of the African Union on Sunday called on those involved in the two-year-old conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region to implement an immediate, unconditional cease-fire and agree to direct peace talks. AU chair Moussa Faki said he was following reports of escalating violence in Tigray...
Voice of America
EU Sanctions Iran 'Morality Police' for Crackdown on Protesters
Washington — The European Union on Monday sanctioned officials of Iran's morality police and Tehran's information minister for their role in the Islamic Republic's violent crackdown on protesters demonstrating against the death of a young woman held by the morality police for failing to properly cover her hair with a hijab.
Voice of America
Biden: UK Leader's Original Economic Plan 'Was a Mistake'
PORTLAND, Oregon — U.S. President Joe Biden says he thought British Prime Minister Liz Truss' original economic plan was a mistake and that he wasn’t alone. Truss’ plan led to a steep dive in the value of the British pound. "I wasn't the only one that thought...
Voice of America
Japan Orders Investigation of Unification Church
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has ordered an investigation into the Unification Church after the assassination for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe led to the revelation of close ties between the group and members of Japan’s ruling party. Kishida said Monday that Education and Culture Minister Keiko Nagaoka would...
Voice of America
US, Canada Deliver Armored Vehicles to Haitian Police
WASHINGTON — U.S. and Canadian military aircraft on Saturday delivered tactical and armored vehicles and other supplies to the Haitian National Police (HNP) to help combat criminal gangs that have worsened a humanitarian crisis in Haiti. "This equipment will assist the HNP in their fight against criminal actors who...
Voice of America
Indian Scientist Puts Crop That Fights 'Hidden Hunger' On the Map
New delhi — Nearly a decade ago, farmers in India began growing a staple grain that was fortified with iron and zinc to address a longstanding health problem – anemia among women and children. Since 2018, its cultivation is also expanding in Africa. Now millions of people consume...
Voice of America
Tough Year Ahead as IMF Cuts Growth, Projects Recession
Washington — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had bad news for the global economy this past week. It lowered the global growth rate to 2.7% for next year, warned of sovereign defaults on debts, and forecast recession and gloom for markets. “It is tough, but we can deal with...
Voice of America
Ukraine War Pushes 4 Million Children Into Poverty: UN
Paris — Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resulting economic fallout have thrown 4 million children into poverty across eastern Europe and Central Asia, the U.N. children's agency said Monday. "Children are bearing the heaviest burden of the economic crisis caused by the war in Ukraine," UNICEF said. The...
Voice of America
Fears for Iranian Climber Who Defied Hijab Law While Overseas
Seoul, south korea — The fate of a top Iranian female athlete was unclear Tuesday after she competed in an international rock-climbing competition in South Korea without wearing the head covering mandated by her country’s government. Elnaz Rekabi received global headlines after she participated in the International Federation...
Voice of America
Ousted Pakistan PM Khan Sweeps Key By-Election
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s deposed former Prime Minister Imran Khan has swept a key by-election, reinforcing his opposition party’s call for the embattled coalition government to announce early general elections in the country. Khan was a candidate for seven of the eight seats up for grabs in the...
Voice of America
US Says Iranian Drone Supplies to Russia Violate UN Resolution
The United States said Monday that Iran is violating a U.N. Security Council resolution by supplying drones to Russia. “Earlier today, our French and British allies publicly offered the assessment that Iran’s supply of these UAVs to Russia is a violation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 2231, and this is something that we agree with,” deputy State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters.
