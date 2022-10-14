Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022Under The Radar NWLABenton, LA
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
bossierpress.com
Sub-varsity football: (Updated) Haughton freshman, JV teams win
Haughton defeated Benton in freshman and junior varsity games Monday. The freshman team won 22-6 and the JV won 19-16. Haughton’s Cameron James caught three touchdown passes in the freshman game, two from Blaine McClure and one from Ulijah Brittentine. Brady Donaho and Brittentine were defensive standouts. Haughton’s Christian...
Tyler, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
scttx.com
Tigers Take Last Minute 43-42 Homecoming Thriller over Yellowjackets
The Tenaha Tigers varsity football team had little success in the first half of their 2022 Homecoming game as they trailed the visiting Alto Yellowjackets by a 22-7 score going into the midway intermission. Things got worse as the Tigers gave up two more touchdowns to Alto by the 9:33...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NCHS rallies on road to top Captain Shreve
SHREVEPORT – Behind a balanced offense and defense that dominated the middle section of Friday’s game, Natchitoches Central earned a huge boost Friday with a convincing 30-17 win at Captain Shreve. After Captain Shreve (3-4, 0-4 District 1-5A) opened the scoring, the Chiefs (3-4, 2-2) scored 24 straight...
bossierpress.com
High school volleyball: Haughton, Airline win
The Haughton Lady Bucs and Airline Lady Vikings won matches Monday. Haughton defeated Northwood 25-20, 25-16, 25-19 in a non-district match at Haughton. Airline downed Parkway 25-19, 25-22, 25-16 in a District 1-I match at Parkway. At Haughton, Sara White had 13 kills and two blocks. Kinsley Brotherton had six...
bossierpress.com
College football: How former Bossier Parish prep standouts fared in Week 7
How some former Bossier Parish high school standouts fared in Week 7. Jackson Tinkis, Airline, US Merchant Marine Academy – The sophomore kicker was 2 for 2 on PATS, 1 for 1 on FG (25 yards) and averaged 56.3 yards on kickoffs in a 17-0 win against MIT. The Mariners are 5-1.
bossierpress.com
High school cross country: Parkway boys win Airline meet; Haughton runners finish 1-2 in girls race
Parkway’s depth on its boys team was evident Saturday. With the Panthers’ top runners competing in a meet in Arkansas, Parkway won the boys division in the Airline Viking XC Invitational at South Bossier Park. The Panthers scored 38 points. Airline finished second with 46 and Haughton third...
Freeze Warning Issued For Shreveport And Most Of Arklatex
For those who might be new to the Arklatex, the answer is yes. Mother Nature truly is bipolar here. In the same area where the temperature topped out over 90 on Saturday, we'll see our first freeze warning of the Fall late tonight/early tomorrow morning. According to the National Weather...
Shreveport man charged in Texas, Louisiana jewelry store heists
Shreveport man wanted for a string of jewelry store heists in Texas and Louisiana is in custody in Natchitoches Parish.
arklatexweekend.com
Bigger and Better: The State Fair of Louisiana returns
Shreveport, Louisiana — SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - One of Shreveport’s biggest events, the 116th Annual State Fair of Louisiana, returns bigger and better than ever. On Oct. 27, the State Fair of Louisiana will be opening its gates at the State Fair Grounds, located at 3701 Hudson...
Shreveport furniture store expanding to Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Johnson's Furniture and Mattress Gallery has been watching delivery patterns from its operations base in Shreveport-Bossier City to to the Longview area. "We see there's a demand for our furniture in your area," said Zach Johnson, company CEO and a part of the fourth generation to operate the business that his great-grandmother, Ruby Johnson, started in 1963.
bossierpress.com
Prize Fest Announces Music and Fashion Prize Winners
Prize Fest, a celebration of Film, Music, Food, Fashion and Comedy, returned to the streets of downtown Shreveport for 2022 and hosted its first weekend (October 14-16) to its largest audience ever. The festival, in its eleventh year, kicked off with Music Prize and Fashion Prize and showcased the work of independent musicians and fashion designers. Weekend two of Prize Fest (October 20 – 22) will feature Film, Food and Comedy Prizes.
bossierpress.com
Pedestrian Struck by a Vehicle Investigation
Bossier City Police Departments Accident Investigation Team responded to. an accident involving a car and a man early this morning. The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. at the corner of the 1600 blk of E. Texas and Butler Streets. Investigators say the pedestrian was crossing the street. when he was...
ktalnews.com
3 arrested in late-night Marshall shooting
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Three people were arrested in connection with reports of gunfire in a Marshall neighborhood Thursday night. The Marshall Police Department said in a release Friday that police were called to the area of Poplar Street and Summit Street after reports of gunfire just after 10:15 p.m. Thursday night.
KTBS
Coroner identifies last victim from 3 fatal shootings Tuesday night
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the third victim shot in three deadly Shreveport shootings Tuesday night. Christopher C. Spearman, 22, of Shreveport was shot multiple times in the 1300 block of Centenary Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene. SirCharles Hillson, 24, of Shreveport...
3 arrested, including teen, after shooting in Marshall neighborhood
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Three people were arrested in Marshall Thursday in connection to reports of gunfire in a neighborhood. At around 10:15 p.m., a call came in to first responders reporting gunshots in the area of Poplar Street and Summit Street. Officers arrived in the area and found an unoccupied white four-door vehicle with […]
bossierpress.com
Brookshire Grocery Arena now charging for event parking
On Friday October 7, 2022 guests who attended the Luke Bryan concert at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City noticed a big change in the fact that there will now be a charge for arena parking. Parking at Brookshire Grocery Arena arena will now cost $12. Paying for parking...
Ruston man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend and shooting her male friend; charged with Attempted Murder
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (10/13/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, around 6 PM, 28-year-old Quandavius ”Spud” Stringfellow was arrested by Bossier City Police and US Marshals at a residence in Bossier City, La. According to officials, Stringfellow surrendered to authorities after a brief stand-off. On September 25, 2022, […]
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police search for missing teen
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are searching for a Shreveport teen missing since Monday. SPD issued a media alert Friday morning saying that 13-year-old Karter Maxie went missing on October 10. He was last seen in the 3900 block of Hutchinson Street. Maxie is 5’6″ and weighs 135 pounds with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants.
REPORT: Former aide hit, slung non-verbal child with autism at Marshall ISD school
MARSHALL, Texas — An aide in a special education classroom at what is now Price T. Young Fine Arts Academy in Marshall was fired a few days after a report that she abused a non-verbal child with autism in the classroom. The aide, Sara Davis, 52, of Jefferson was...
