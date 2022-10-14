Read full article on original website
theperrynews.com
Perry Police Report October 17
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Joclyn Joann Smith of 425 Second St., Perry, was issued a citation for second-offense dog at large. Ramiro Aramis Hernandez Pineda, 23, of 2001 E. Virginia Ave., Des Moines, was arrested on a charge of first-offense OWI. October 17,...
Des Moines police rescue passenger from burning car after chase, driver arrested
DES MOINES, Iowa – Officers rescued a passenger from a burning car early Tuesday morning in Des Moines after police said the driver led them on a chase that ended in a crash. The pursuit began around 1:01 a.m. after an officer with the Des Moines Police Department tried to pull over a car for […]
KCCI.com
Des Moines police investigate shooting that injured one outside of hotel
DES MOINES, Iowa — One man has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a shooting around noon on Monday, according to police. The man was found near the 5200 block of Southwest 56th Street. His car was shot at multiple times and one of the bullets hit him in the stomach.
Des Moines Police investigating shooting on south side
DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police say they have a good lead on a suspect in a shooting that injured one person on the south side of Des Moines on Monday afternoon. Police were first called about suspicious activity near the Baymont on Willow Creek Drive to the southwest of the Des Moines International […]
Lawyer accused of filing false documents with the court faces sanctions
A central Iowa lawyer accused of providing false information to the court is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. In November 2021, the Iowa Attorney Disciplinary Board alleged that Jeffrey Janssen of Des Moines had violated the Iowa Rules of Professional Conduct by pursuing frivolous claims that were not grounded in fact […] The post Lawyer accused of filing false documents with the court faces sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Police chase ends with driver crashing into a utility pole in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is in a hospital after leading police on a chase early Saturday morning. It happened around 1 a.m. Police say an officer initially tried to stop the driver on 10th Street and Forest avenue for a traffic violation, but the driver refused to stop.
KCCI.com
Law enforcement investigating ransomware attack that took down some MercyOne systems
DES MOINES, Iowa — Health care providers in MercyOne's network are still struggling with aransomware attack that took down some computer systems. Online scheduling and other processes are still shut down. MercyOne's former parent company, CommonSpirit, says it is now working with law enforcement and cyber security experts to...
Iowa woman vanishes while facing 14 counts of animal neglect in two counties
A series of arrest warrants have been issued for a central Iowa woman who disappeared after being charged with 14 counts of animal neglect.
Woman Hits 9 Unmarked State Patrol Cruisers at Iowa Speedway
(Newton, IA) The Iowa State Patrol says a woman crashed into nine unmarked state patrol cruisers at the Iowa Speedway Friday. Trooper Ryan DeVault tells WHO Radio News that 31-year-old Mariah Aasheim of Winterset had a medical issue when she lost control, drove into the parking lot, and hit the front ends of nine state patrol cruisers parked there. DeVault says six other cruisers were not hit. The 15 cruisers were parked in the lot to help train new state troopers next week. He says Aasheim was treated and released at a local hospital. DeVault says they still have enough vehicles for the training.
Far-Right ‘Mama Bear’ Accused of Wild Plot Against Old Pal
An Iowa mom mostly known for her vocal stance against mandatory mask policies and who recently went on a public rant about drag performers was arrested on Friday after allegedly filing a false report of sexual abuse within her former business partner’s family.Along the way, any remnants of a once-formidable alliance between women at the vanguard of far-right activism went up in flames.Kimberly Reicks, the 39-year-old who founded the controversial activist group Iowa Mama Bears, was arrested on Friday morning on seven misdemeanor charges after allegedly making at least two calls to the Department of Human Resources against the family...
State fines several companies and a city for construction pollution
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has levied fines against three companies and the city of Altoona for operating construction sites without proper controls to keep soil from eroding into nearby areas and creeks. Soil erosion is a major problem in Iowa, notably for farmers who lose topsoil from their fields. But soil is also […] The post State fines several companies and a city for construction pollution appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police identify victim in Park Avenue homicide
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the man who was shot and left in a parking lot onPark Avenue. That man later died. According to police, 23-year-old Godfrey Oghissa was killed in the shooting. Police responded to a call around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday after residents...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Adel Police Looking for Missing Person
The Adel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Daniel William Harley Wolfe was last seen in Adel on Wednesday, October 5th. He is described as 6-foot tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He is bald with blue eyes and has pierced ears. Wolfe has noticeable tattoos of a lion on his right shoulder, a celtic braid on his left wrist, a sword on his right forearm and a horde symbol in his left armpit area.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report October 11-13, 2022
2:00am: While on patrol an Officer located an open business door in the 600 block of East Lincoln Way. The Officer checked the property and secured the door. 3:50pm: An Officer was dispatched to the Greene County Jail, 204 South Chestnut Street for a female on the property with an active Greene County Arrest Warrant. Candice Marie Ortiz was placed under arrest for “Fail to Appear – Driving While Barred”
KGLO News
This may be first criminal case pursued under Iowa’s new elder abuse law
ADEL — Dallas County officials have filed charges in what could be the first case pursued under a new law with tougher penalties for the financial exploitation of an older Iowan. Sixty-eight-year-old Alan Steven Kessler of West Des Moines has been charged with with one count of theft in...
Des Moines Police investigates 14th homicide of 2022
(Des Moines, IA) — One man is dead after a shooting in southwestern Des Moines. Police say the man was shot in the 42-hundred block of Park Avenue yesterday around 3 p.m. Before first responders arrived, bystanders started driving the man to a local hospital. Police located the vehicle, and medics took the victim to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. The shooting marks Des Moines’ 14th homicide of the year.
theperrynews.com
Garage destroyed by fire early Sunday
Fire destroyed a garage at a house on south Third Street in Perry early Sunday. No injuries were reported in the blaze at 532 Third St., which was reported about 3:45 a.m. as “fully engulfed.”. Officers of the Perry Police Department responded and confirmed the engulfed structure was vacant.
KCRG.com
Iowa State Fair organizers announce theme for 2023 fair
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - It may only be October, but organizers with the Iowa State Fair are already talking about next summer. In a Facebook post, organizers announced the theme for the 2023 Iowa State Fair will be “Best Days Ever.”. This year’s theme of “Find your fun”...
kicdam.com
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
Iowa City family opening 2nd farm business near Des Moines
Paul Rasch pulls a couple of Red Free apples from the trees at Wilson's Orchard & Farm, about 5 miles northeast of Iowa City's downtown.
