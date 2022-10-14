State Audit Scrutinizes Our County Fair, by Jondi Gumz • Finally, a Safe Ride to Nisene Marks, By Todd Marco • Doctors Challenge AB 2098 Targeting Covid Misinformation, By Jondi Gumz • Audit Findings: The Details • Emeril’s Garden Takes Root at Starlight Elementary • Trick or Treat: The Secret of Halloween, Poem by Peter Melton • Rise Together Celebration • 2022 Rise Together Circle of Support Grants • PVUSD Candidates on Board Policies, Teacher Shortage & Teacher Pay • Cabrillo Unveils Engineering Tree Mural • Cabrillo: $3 Million to Boost PVUSD Students • Aptos High Homecoming Parade • Golfing to Fight Brain Cancer • Families Are Welcome!: Raíces y Cariño Is Open in South Santa Cruz County • Don’t Forget to Vote: You Can Vote Early! • Meet Renaissance High Principal • AG: Wildfire Risk Guidance on New Developments • Fairgrounds and Community Will Suffer the Most … and much more!

APTOS, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO