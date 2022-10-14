Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Red Wings lose Tyler Bertuzzi to injury despite win over Devils
Two games, two wins for the Detroit Red Wings. For the first time since the ill-fated 2019-20 NHL season, Hockeytown’s hockey team has earned four of a possible four points to kick off the new campaign thanks to last night’s 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. However, the win may have come at a cost as gritty forward Tyler Bertuzzi was injured when he blocked a shot and did not return to the game.
Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen looks to build on early offensive output
With his goal late in the third period of Thursday’s season opener, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen could breathe easier. He beat Arizona Coyotes netminder Karel Vejmelka to finish a two-on-one break for the final goal in a 6-2 victory for the Penguins. It was the first time in...
NBC Sports
Feeding off Phils' celebration, Flyers rally and go to 2-0-0 under Tortorella
The Flyers rode the momentum of the NLCS-bound Phillies by beating the Canucks, 3-2, Saturday night. At a packed Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies eliminated the Braves in the NLDS. The final out was shown on the Jumbotron at the Wells Fargo Center. Fans erupted and then saw a comeback from the Flyers, who improved to 2-0-0 under new head coach John Tortorella.
New defensemen Jeff Petry, Jan Rutta are already paying dividends for the Penguins
By most measures, the Penguins had a strong offseason, particularly in trying to retool their blue line with the additions of veteran defensemen Jeff Petry and Jan Rutta. The Penguins drew mostly strong reviews for those transactions, aimed at improving their play around their net. Perhaps the strongest endorsement came...
FOX Sports
Barbashev and Neighbours goals lift Blues over Blue Jackets
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ivan Barbashev and Jake Neighbours scored 20 seconds apart in the third period and Jordan Binnington made 23 saves to help the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice for St. Louis, which...
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Home Opener Signals Start of Exciting New Era
The Columbus Blue Jackets have reached their home opener for the 2022-23 season. It marks the first home opener in a Blue Jackets’ uniform for both newly-signed free-agent Johnny Gaudreau and top prospect Kent Johnson. There is plenty of reason as a fan to be fired up for this team.
Penguins aggressive in signing defenseman Jan Rutta from Lightning
Although the Pittsburgh Penguins spent $100,075,000 — a figure that could rival the gross domestic product of a handful of sovereign states — in re-signing incumbent players on their roster this offseason, they weren’t terribly aggressive in the free agent market. But they moved quickly to sign...
Yardbarker
Flyers host Canucks after season-opening win
The Vancouver Canucks head east for their second game of the season as they pay a visit to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. The Canucks seemingly were off to a hot start to their 2022-23 campaign when they pounced on the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, jumping ahead 3-0 by the first minute of the second period. However, the Oilers rallied back and scored five unanswered goals in their 5-3 victory.
WFMZ-TV Online
Flyers improve to 2-0 in the regular season with win over Vancouver
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D’Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for...
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Panarin Line off to Strong Start
Last season the New York Rangers struggled to find the right linemates for star winger Artemi Panarin, as Ryan Strome had an inconsistent season. They also could not find the right fit at right wing until they acquired Andrew Copp from the Winnipeg Jets at the trade deadline. However, this season Panarin is off to an excellent start playing alongside Vincent Trocheck and Alexis Lafreniere as they have quickly formed chemistry together.
Penguins defenseman P.O Joseph is ready for a new experience in Montreal
P.O Joseph has all of 22 NHL games on his resume. In that sense, the 23-year-old hasn’t even shot his age yet. So, the left-handed Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman doesn’t have much experience to draw from. But he has had some first-hand on-ice involvement in a Penguins game at...
FOX43.com
Brady an old face in a familiar place as Bucs visit Steelers
PITTSBURGH — Tom Brady, by his own estimation, has faced the Pittsburgh Steelers “a lot.”. Just never quite like this. And it's not just Brady's jersey that'll be different this time around when he walks onto the Acrisure Stadium (formerly Heinz Field) turf for the first time on Sunday as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It's the team on the other side of the line of scrimmage, too.
Comments / 0