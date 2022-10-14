ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Detroit Sports Nation

Red Wings lose Tyler Bertuzzi to injury despite win over Devils

Two games, two wins for the Detroit Red Wings. For the first time since the ill-fated 2019-20 NHL season, Hockeytown’s hockey team has earned four of a possible four points to kick off the new campaign thanks to last night’s 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. However, the win may have come at a cost as gritty forward Tyler Bertuzzi was injured when he blocked a shot and did not return to the game.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Feeding off Phils' celebration, Flyers rally and go to 2-0-0 under Tortorella

The Flyers rode the momentum of the NLCS-bound Phillies by beating the Canucks, 3-2, Saturday night. At a packed Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies eliminated the Braves in the NLDS. The final out was shown on the Jumbotron at the Wells Fargo Center. Fans erupted and then saw a comeback from the Flyers, who improved to 2-0-0 under new head coach John Tortorella.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Barbashev and Neighbours goals lift Blues over Blue Jackets

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ivan Barbashev and Jake Neighbours scored 20 seconds apart in the third period and Jordan Binnington made 23 saves to help the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice for St. Louis, which...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets’ Home Opener Signals Start of Exciting New Era

The Columbus Blue Jackets have reached their home opener for the 2022-23 season. It marks the first home opener in a Blue Jackets’ uniform for both newly-signed free-agent Johnny Gaudreau and top prospect Kent Johnson. There is plenty of reason as a fan to be fired up for this team.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Flyers host Canucks after season-opening win

The Vancouver Canucks head east for their second game of the season as they pay a visit to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. The Canucks seemingly were off to a hot start to their 2022-23 campaign when they pounced on the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, jumping ahead 3-0 by the first minute of the second period. However, the Oilers rallied back and scored five unanswered goals in their 5-3 victory.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Flyers improve to 2-0 in the regular season with win over Vancouver

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D’Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Panarin Line off to Strong Start

Last season the New York Rangers struggled to find the right linemates for star winger Artemi Panarin, as Ryan Strome had an inconsistent season. They also could not find the right fit at right wing until they acquired Andrew Copp from the Winnipeg Jets at the trade deadline. However, this season Panarin is off to an excellent start playing alongside Vincent Trocheck and Alexis Lafreniere as they have quickly formed chemistry together.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX43.com

Brady an old face in a familiar place as Bucs visit Steelers

PITTSBURGH — Tom Brady, by his own estimation, has faced the Pittsburgh Steelers “a lot.”. Just never quite like this. And it's not just Brady's jersey that'll be different this time around when he walks onto the Acrisure Stadium (formerly Heinz Field) turf for the first time on Sunday as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It's the team on the other side of the line of scrimmage, too.
PITTSBURGH, PA

