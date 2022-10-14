Read full article on original website
ohmymag.co.uk
Kanye West shocks with latest outrageous claim that could lead to a lawsuit
Kanye West, popularly known as Ye, seems to be spiraling out of control when it comes to creating controversy. From teasing the public about his 2024 presidential run and the ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt to making religious statements, he has been sparking controversy. He even got blocked from Twitter and Instagram in recent times for making inappropriate anti-semitic comments.
Kanye West’s ‘Drink Champs’ Interview Removed From Revolt & YouTube
Revolt has decided to pull the plug on Kanye West’s Drink Champs interview for his dangerous rhetoric. On Monday (Oct. 17), the entire interview was removed from Revolt and YouTube. The controversial discussion saw West repeating hurtful talking points regarding Jewish people and George Floyd. Ye, 45, stated that Jews own the Black voice through “being signed to a record label, having a Jewish manager, or being signed to a Jewish basketball team.” More from VIBE.comKanye West To Purchase Conservative Platform ParlerGeorge Floyd's Family Ponders Lawsuit Against Kanye West For DefamationN.O.R.E. Apologizes After Kanye West's 'Drink Champs' Episode He also spewed falsehoods surrounding...
Anne Hathaway Sparkles in Ralph Lauren Dress & Diamonds at Elle’s Women in Hollywood Gala 2022
Anne Hathaway gave navy blue a slick twist for Elle‘s 2022 Women in Hollywood Gala. The “Armageddon Time” star arrived at Los Angeles’ Getty Center on Monday night for the occasion, posing in a deep navy gown by Ralph Lauren. Hailing from the designer’s spring 2023 collection, her sleeveless style featured a curved neckline and cutout back. Giving it a sprinkling of glamour were gleaming allover beads, creating a shimmering statement. Hathaway’s Erin Walsh-styled outfit was finished with silver and diamond Bulgari jewelry, including a Serpenti snake-shaped bangle, necklace and layered rings. When it came to footwear, Hathaway slipped on a pair of...
James Corden Apologizes For Behavior At NYC Restaurant After Owner Keith McNally Bans Him
“James Corden just called me and apologized profusely,” wrote Keith McNally, the restauranteur and owner of New York City hotspot Balthazar, on Oct. 17. Keith, 71, got James’ name to trend on Twitter after posting that the 44-year-old host of The Late Late Show was a “cretin of a man” for being “the most abusive customer” in the restaurant’s 25-year history. After the public shaming, James apparently threw himself at the mercy of McNally’s feet, and all was forgiven. “Having f-cked up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances,” wrote McNally on Instagram. “So if James Corden lets me host his Late Late Show for [nine] months, I’ll immediately rescind his ban from Balthazar.”
