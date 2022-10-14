Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
This Hidden NJ Deli Serves Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenMarlton, NJ
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"Ellen EastwoodSpring City, PA
2 Wawa Facilities Will Be Closing Soon In PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
Related
MLB
Phillies-Padres position-by-position breakdown
Welcome to the 2022 National League Championship Series, and if these were the two teams you had expected would be here, please tell us who wins the next Powerball drawing. That this series does not have the Mets, Dodgers or Braves does not mean it’s lacking in star power; it does, after all, have Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, J.T. Realmuto, Manny Machado, Aaron Nola, Kyle Schwarber, Josh Hader and so on. It’s got two fan bases absolutely starved to get back to the World Series, and one of these teams will deliver on that promise.
MLB
3 Marlins prospects on the rise after 2022
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It's time to spotlight the Marlins' Minor League system, which has undergone turnover in the past year. Once a Top 5 farm system,...
Cleveland's World Series Drought Continues, Yankees Knock Out Guardians In A.L.D.S. Game 5, 5-1
Cleveland hasn't won the World Series since 1948 and they made this October really special, but unfortunately they fell one game short of an A.L.C.S. appearance in Houston.
MLB
3 keys to the NLCS between the Phillies and Padres
The Phillies and Padres have taken very similar paths on their way to meeting in the National League Championship Series. • NLCS Game 1, presented by loanDepot: Tonight, 8 p.m. ET/5 PT on FS1. They secured the final two NL Wild Card berths to make the postseason, then each pulled...
MLB
Rays' Menendez attacking hitters from all angles in AFL
MESA, Ariz. -- What began as a fun, quirky way to throw the ball as a youngster has developed into a legitimate three-pronged weapon for Rays right-handed pitching prospect Antonio Menendez. And there’s a seven-time All-Star closer at the root of the development. “I would randomly drop down at...
MLB
Cards' Thomas spins historic AFL outing
SURPRISE, Ariz. – The fact that a starting pitcher in Monday night’s Salt River-Surprise game struck out 10 hitters may not seem like such a shock. Which starter it was? Well, that might have been less predictable. Cardinals lefty Connor Thomas whiffed 10 over four innings for the...
MLB
Harper-Machado connection reaches climax in NLCS
SAN DIEGO -- When Manny Machado and Bryce Harper helped the U-18 U.S. national team win gold in the 2009 Pan American Junior Championships, little did they know their careers would be linked for a very long time. A year after beating Cuba in those Pan Am games, Machado and...
MLB
How Phils rallied around Harper on last trip to San Diego
SAN DIEGO -- Bryce Harper sat alone in the manager’s office that night. It was June 25 at Petco Park, and Harper had been hit on his left thumb by a 97.2 mph fastball. The thumb was broken. The thought crossed Harper’s mind that his season might be finished. Phillies president of baseball operations David Dombrowski had been watching the game with Jimmy Rollins from the team’s front office suite. Dombrowski excused himself and made his way to the clubhouse.
MLB
Top 12 performers of the postseason (thus far)
You can be one of the best players in the world, but it’s the postseason when your brilliance has the brightest light on it, when everybody sees it. Throughout the Wild Card Series and Division Series, there have been some true standouts. Here’s a look at the 12 best performers in the playoffs -- whose teams are still alive -- so far. These guys might just be getting started.
MLB
Hader reaping benefits of rocky road to top
SAN DIEGO -- It came down to Freddie Freeman vs. Josh Hader. Of course it did. The Padres had some demons to exorcise against the rival Dodgers in the National League Division Series last weekend. Hader also had a few of his own. It was Freeman, then with Atlanta, whose game-winning homer off Hader in Game 4 of the 2021 National League Division Series ended Milwaukee's season.
MLB
Experts pick NLCS winner, MVP
The Phillies and Padres kick off the National League Championship Series Tuesday night in San Diego. Both teams pulled off major upsets to make it to the NLCS, and now they’re competing for a shot in the Fall Classic. Here's how the experts think it will go down. •...
MLB
4 bets to consider for NLCS
This article was contributed by DraftKings. For more sports betting insights, check out DraftKings.com. We’re down to just two teams in the National League. Everyone expected an NL West team and an NL East team to be squaring off in the NL Championship Series, but I’m not sure anyone expected them to be the Padres and Phillies.
MLB
Oh brother! Nola bros set for sibling showdown
SAN DIEGO -- It was around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday when Stacie and A.J. Nola came to a bittersweet realization while winding down from the thrill of watching their sons Aaron and Austin advance to the National League Championship Series. "One of our boys is going to be playing for...
MLB
Evaluating each of MLB's open managerial jobs
One-sixth of MLB's managerial jobs are vacant, with the Blue Jays, Marlins, Rangers, Royals and White Sox searching for their next skipper. While each of these teams weighs its options and evaluates candidates, we're going to evaluate the jobs themselves. What are the benefits? What about the potential challenges that await?
MLB
Martin headlines Twins prospects in AFL
When you’re taken really high in the Draft, say the top 10 in the first round, there’s probably good reason to think you’re going to stick around with the organization that drafted you for a while. Austin Martin, the Blue Jays’ top pick in the 2020 Draft,...
MLB
Bader emerging in postseason ... and making Yankees history
CLEVELAND -- Heralded for his defense, Harrison Bader is thriving in the postseason spotlight. On Sunday night at Progressive Field, with New York staring down the prospect of elimination in Game 4 of the American League Division Series, Bader found the seats for the third time in this series. He hammered the first pitch he saw from Guardians starter Cal Quantrill in the second inning, launching a Statcast-projected 429-foot blast to left-center field.
MLB
A liability no more, 'pen has pushed Phils to NLCS
PHILADELPHIA -- Dramatic moments call for dramatic music. Seranthony Domínguez’s wife, Sarahi, knows this. Her husband became the Phillies’ most trusted reliever earlier this season. Phils manager Rob Thomson never named him the closer, but Domínguez appeared regularly in the game’s biggest moments. Los Dos Carnales’ “Mis Raíces” played every time Domínguez left the bullpen at Citizens Bank Park. It is a popular song from the Mexican band, but when he exited the bullpen for the ninth inning Saturday in Game 4 of the National League Division Series, the “Game of Thrones” theme played instead.
MLB
Hey, listen! Prospects mic’d up in the Fall League
In the Arizona Fall League, a showcase circuit for some of baseball's most electric up-and-coming talent, the competition is tight but the atmosphere is loose. Listen in as the Rockies Zac Veen (MLB's No. 23 prospect), the Marlins' Victor Mesa Jr. (MIA No. 13) and the Yankees' Jasson Domínguez (MLB No. 39) get mic'd up.
MLB
Dos and don'ts for pitching to Alvarez in the ALCS
How do you stop Yordan Alvarez? Far too often for pitchers, you don’t. Bring in a defending Cy Young winner in relief? Home run. Throw him 98 outside the zone? Home run. Wave him to first base intentionally? Now deal with Alex Bregman. Alvarez homered in his first Major...
MLB
Rocker leads Rangers prospects in AFL
In the 30 years of the Arizona Fall League, no player arrived at the developmental circuit with more fame than Michael Jordan. After His Airness, Tim Tebow and Bryce Harper would be the next-most famous participants. Kumar Rocker, currently pitching for the Surprise Saguaros, might come in fourth on that...
Comments / 0