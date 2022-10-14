Read full article on original website
Elite Daily
Dark Times Are Ahead For 3 Zodiac Signs In October
This month could be isolating. Libra season usually marks a social time. It is #cuffingSZN, after all. But it won’t be long before Scorpio season makes it mark — and you know how dark the season of the Scorpion can get. That’s why October 2022 will be the worst for certain zodiac signs.
October’s Luckiest Transit Will Bring 3 Zodiac Signs Good News for Love and Money
That's a phrase you’ll likely hear—and even say yourself—more frequently than usual on October 22. Why? The day marks this month’s luckiest alignment of Venus and the sun in Libra, a sign that especially values aesthetics. The cosmic uniting of the two celestial forces in the sign of the scales will elevate our ability to recognize, applaud, and connect with beauty as well as pleasure. And three zodiac signs, in particular, will feel the effects to a pronounced degree.
Lizzo's Tour Outfits Include a Neon, Sheer-Paneled Catsuit Covered in Rhinestones
Lizzo's "Special" tour style can be summed up with two words: sparkly and sheer. The "2 Be Loved" singer is currently celebrating her fourth studio album with shows around the US, and every onstage outfit is pure perfection. On Sept. 22, one day before the kickoff concert in Sunrise, FL,...
themindsjournal.com
True Love vs Fake Love
I Really Hope None Of You Ever Fall In Love With Words. Words of adoration is good but actions speak louder!. Keep reminding your signifcant other, that you’re there for them!. You Have To Learn How To Love On people. If you love someone, should you set them free?
The Best Dog Breed for Each Zodiac Sign
Searching for the perfect dog breed to match your zodiac sign? Look no further! From Aries to Pisces, we found the best breeds for each sign. Read on to find out which dog breed is the compliment to your zodiac. Aries. Traits: Passionate, impulsive, adventurous, argumentative, charismatic. Best dog for...
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for Only $9 Today
Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand typically costs just between $14 to $32 based on the size. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However, now, you...
ohmymag.co.uk
The pettiest zodiac signs
All of us have been petty by something or the other at least once in our life. Let’s face it, we are not saints and seeing things that bring us sadness or get us jealous can bring out a side that we may not even be aware of. While some people don’t let this overwhelming feeling of being petty stay for long, others have a tough time hiding it. These three zodiac signs are guilty of being the pettiest:
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
A Makeup Artist Tells Us The Best Makeup Brands For Women Over 50
While aging is both an inevitable and beautiful thing, one great way to highlight your features over 50 is revamping your beauty routine, and the tools you use. We checked in with a professional makeup artist and expert for her favorite affordable and quality brands, tools and products— including contour sticks, lipsticks, eyeshadows and more— to use on mature skin. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from professional makeup artist Mary Winkenwerder, and find which brands and products can best highlight your skin (after all hitting the big 5-0 is an accomplishment to celebrate!)
CNBC
Is your partner 'quiet quitting' your relationship? Here are 2 warning signs
Americans are searching "when to break up" more than ever, according to recent Google Trends data. And while figuring out how and when to dump their partners, some are "quiet quitting" their relationships. The term "quiet quitting" barreled into the zeitgeist a few months ago and generally refers to workers...
Today’s daily horoscope for Oct. 18, 2022
Does the gift match with the appetites of its receiver? Does the pursuit warrant the energy with which it’s pursued? And what about the fight? Is it worthy of the victory prize? Venus in Libra and Mars in Gemini form an air sign trine to harmonize energies and even up inequities. A playful Leo moon further lightens the mood.
The One Makeup Product Women Over 40 Should Never Wear, According To A Celebrity MUA
This post has been updated since its initial 07/03/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Whether you’re nailing an anti-aging contour trick or pulling off the perfect lipstick color for your skin tone, there are so many ways utilizin...
boldsky.com
Weekly Horoscope, 16 October To 22 October 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs
How will the upcoming seven days be for you? If you are curious to know, then read your weekly horoscope. Here you will get all the information related to every area of your life. So let's see what ups and downs are going to happen in your life this week.
In Style
Bella Hadid Wore a Pair of Shorts So Tiny, They Look Like Underwear
Bella Hadid once again proved she is the queen of microtrends, this time in a true “micro” sense. When stepping out for a slice of pizza in New York City, the supermodel rocked a statement motorcycle jacket, her sister’s go-to boots, and a pair of shorts so short we’re not quite sure they can be classified as such. While others are embracing the microskirt trend, Bella is on to bigger and better things, putting her own spin on one of the year’s most popular styles.
purewow.com
Your Weekly Horoscopes: October 16 to 23, 2022
Libras might be known for being fair, balanced and polite, but as their season closes out this week, things get heated! Passions are set aflame as the sun and Venus—who have been traveling together in the sky all month, putting relationships front and center—connect with Mars and then Pluto. Mars inspires creativity, play and flirtations, while Pluto brings obsessions, ugly truths and heavy conversations to the surface. There’s no way to “keep things light” under these influences!
