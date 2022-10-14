Read full article on original website
Pinocchio review (LFF 2022): Guillermo del Toro outdoes himself
2022 has been the year of Pinocchio, with a whopping three films released. Based on the classic 1883 Italian novel, The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi, the tale of the wooden boy has been put to screen by Lionsgate, Disney, and now Netflix. But like every cinematic competition, out of the three family movies of 2022, there is one resounding winner when it comes to the best adaptation of the famous animated toy story.
House of the Dragon: why did Alicent show Larys Strong her feet?
Why did Alicent show Larys Strong her feet? Warning spoilers for House of the Dragon episode 9 ahead. So it’s come to this. Only nine episodes in, and our new favourite fantasy series (sorry, Rings of Power fans) has already devolved into explainers about feet. Ahh, well, at least I’m not writing about the Targaryens and their proclivities…
Michael Myers lack of Halloween Ends screen time explained by director
Halloween Ends is the controversial conclusion to the rebooted Halloween trilogy of movies, making it a must-see for fans of the series. However, if you’re wanting to see plenty of Michael Myers you might be disappointed, because the notorious horror movie villain is in Halloween Ends less than you might expect.
House of the Dragon: who is Mysaria, aka the White Worm?
Who is Mysaria, aka the White Worm? Warning spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon. One of the more enigmatic characters in the fantasy series House of the Dragon is Mysaria, who, despite not being a Targaryen, a noble, or a great warrior, is one of the most influential people in Westeros.
House of the Dragon: Rhaenys Targaryen’s dragon Meleys explained
Want to know about Rhaenys Targaryen’s dragon Meleys? Here’s everything you need to know. Everyone watching the House of the Dragon knows that as fun as it is seeing the Targaryen family implode, the real stars of the show are the dragons. We’ve heard tales of the awe-inspiring Balerion the Black Dread and seen the power of Vhagar, the she-dragon.
She-Hulk finale almost brought back Edward Norton as Hulk
When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, few Avengers have had a more complicated time than Bruce Banner (aka The Hulk). Edward Norton played the titular part in the green giant’s first outing in the Marvel movie The Incredible Hulk. He was then replaced as the character by Mark Ruffalo in the superhero movie The Avengers.
Eddie Redmayne stole this Fantastic Beasts prop from movie set
The wizarding world of Harry Potter is full of cool costumes and special items, that it must be very hard for those involved in the fantasy movie series not to take a little trinket home with them. Well, Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne succumbed to temptation, and stole a prop from the set.
How to watch Black Adam – can I stream the new Dwayne Johnson movie?
How can I watch Black Adam? Dwayne Johnson keeps telling us that the hierarchy of power in the DCEU is about to change, and we’re finally about to find out if he’s right because the Black Adam release date is upon us. Yes, after more than a decade of development, the superhero movie is finally about to land in cinemas, and we’re going to tell you exactly how you can see it.
Jim Carrey was signed up to play Shaggy in Scooby Doo
The early 2000s Scooby Doo movies starring Matthew Lillard, Linda Cardellini, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Freddie Prinze Jr are now looked back on (by most) as beloved nostalgic favourites. But things could have looked very different, as there was once a roster of different actors who almost played the family movie characters.
Samuel L. Jackson improvised Spider-Man: Far From Home’s funniest line
Given how meticulously planned the MCU has to be – years in advance – you would think that there is little room left for improvisation. However, if there’s one man who is going to bring some mother-loving improv to the MCU, it’s gotta be Samuel L. Jackson. Known for being the premiere swearer of our times, Jackson hasn’t had quite the bleepin’ free reign in the MCU that he deserves, but he’s still managed to slip one or two curses past the censors.
Jonathan Majors is one hell of a scary dude in first Creed 3 trailer
Ever since photos taken of Jonathan Majors‘ absolutely shredded body on the set of Creed III were leaked in March, people have been desperate to get a closer look at the man mountain he has become. And we now have our first proper chance, because the full-length trailer for Creed III is here.
Halloween: who plays Michael Myers?
Who plays Michael Myers in the Halloween movies? For more than four decades and 13 Halloween movies, Michael Myers has been terrifying cinemagoers. With his alabaster mask, lifeless eyes, and razor-sharp butcher’s knife, the masked menace is an iconic horror movie icon who helped to jump-start the nascent slasher genre.
28 Of The Most Emotionally Devastating Goodbye Scenes Between TV Characters
"You, Vision, are the piece of the Mind Stone that lives in me. You are a body of wires and blood and bone that I created. You are my sadness and my hope. But mostly, you're my love."
Anne Hathaway Got Candid About Dealing With All That "Hathahate" Almost A Decade Ago
Anne faced an onslaught of social media hate in the early 2010s which was dubbed #HathaHate.
Top Gun 2 star doesn’t think a sequel will happen
Given the unprecedented success of Top Gun: Maverick, which is still in cinemas 4.5 months after release, talk of a sequel has been inevitable. It’s now nearing $1.5 billion at the box office and is still making money every week. However, given that it was over 35 years since the original, and that the sequel was supposed to be something of a swan-song for Tom Cruise‘s Maverick, a sequel isn’t as inevitable as you might think.
Han Solo has been recreated out of bread, and renamed ‘Pan Solo’
Everyone’s favourite Star Wars character, Han Solo, has been remade in the form of bread. Han Solo is, arguably, the most iconic Star Wars character who isn’t a Skywalker. Solo starred as one of the leads in the original Star Wars movies, and reprised his role more recently in the sequel trilogy. His character was killed at the hands of his own son, Kylo Ren, in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
Guillermo del Toro explains how his Pinocchio is different to others
Guillermo del Tor has explained why his Pinocchio is different to other versions of the movie that have released in 2o22. Del Toro is one of the most renowned filmmakers in the world, and his latest film is a new version Pinocchio – a story that has been adapted many times, including the classic Disney animated movie.
Park Chan-wook wants to make a James Bond movie, and we should let him
Acclaimed director Park Chan-wook has revealed that out of all the popular movie franchises taking Hollywood by storm, the long-living James Bond IP has his heart. While promoting his newest thriller movie, Decision to Leave, the filmmaker revealed to Deadline that 007 played a massive role in influencing his work, and how he would be open to helming a James Bond movie in the future.
Alan Rickman very nearly wasn’t a part of the Harry Potter movies
You can say a lot of things about the quality of the Harry Potter movies, but few would cast aspersions on the quality of the cast. With almost no exceptions — sorry, Michael Gambon Dumbledore fans — the entire Harry Potter cast are just absolutely fantastic. If we...
Jamie Lee Curtis has written to Disney about Freaky Friday 2
It’s no exaggeration to say that the 2003 Disney movie Freaky Friday was a cultural reset. Although the 2000s movie was a remake of a previous version of the same film, it has gone down in history as the most memorable adaptation, and one of Jamie Lee Curtis’ most iconic roles.
