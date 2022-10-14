Read full article on original website
Kickoff time announced for Iowa State vs. Oklahoma
Heading into week 8 of the college football season, the Iowa State Cyclones have an off week this week, which comes at a good time for key players across the team to get a little healthier for the stretch run of the 2022 season. After the bye week, ISU will play host to the currently 4-3 Oklahoma Sooners in Ames.
lastwordonsports.com
What’s Wrong With The Iowa Offense?
What’s wrong with the Iowa offense? According to offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, the offensive struggles this year “don’t have a root cause.” At the halfway point of the season, Ferentz’s offense is dead last in the FBS in total offense (238.8 yards per game) and first downs per game (13.3). The unit is among the 10 worst teams nationally on the year in scoring offense (14.7 points per game), red zone attempts (12), third-down conversion percentage (29.6%), and scrimmage play of more than 10 yards (48).
heartlandcollegesports.com
Big 12 Conference Clarifies Review at End of Iowa State-Texas Game
The Texas Longhorns beat the Iowa State Cyclones 24-21 on Saturday in Austin, but like most Big 12 games, it wasn’t without drama and some controversy at the end. With just a couple of minutes left trailing by three, Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers lost the ball on a hard and controversial hit, which resulted in a review over whether or not he was down before fumbling, but the play stood and Texas got the ball back with two minutes to go as the Longhorns hung on for a 24-21 win.
#1 College in Iowa Ranked High On List Of Nation’s Top Schools
If you have a senior in high school as I do, you have potential colleges on your mind already. You also have dollar signs dancing around too with most schools costing between $23,000 to $50,000 a year or more to attend. The folks at Wallethub have done much of the work for you as they present their 2023 rankings of the Best Colleges and Universities.
The #1 College In Iowa For 2023 Is Definitely Surprising
Right now, many high school seniors across America are applying to colleges to further their education. Some will move far away from home and pay a crap load of money in out-of-state tuition and others will stay in their home state and still pay a crap load of money. If...
Radio Iowa
Mountain lion sightings up with more cameras out there
DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to receive reports...
Iowa City family opening 2nd farm business near Des Moines
Paul Rasch pulls a couple of Red Free apples from the trees at Wilson’s Orchard & Farm, about 5 miles northeast of Iowa City’s downtown.
KCCI.com
Des Moines Register-Mediacom poll shows Gov. Reynolds leading with wide margin
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new Des Moines Register-Mediacom poll showsGov. Kim Reynolds with a 17% lead over challenger Deidre DeJear. Thirty-five percent of those surveyed chose DeJear. Libertarian Rick Stewart has 4%. Reynolds is set to debate DeJear Monday at 7 p.m. on PBS.
Advocates, politicians discuss legalizing recreational marijuana in Iowa
The journey to legalize marijuana in Iowa continues, and an advocacy group based in Des Moines is taking the issue to the state house.
Woman Hits 9 Unmarked State Patrol Cruisers at Iowa Speedway
(Newton, IA) The Iowa State Patrol says a woman crashed into nine unmarked state patrol cruisers at the Iowa Speedway Friday. Trooper Ryan DeVault tells WHO Radio News that 31-year-old Mariah Aasheim of Winterset had a medical issue when she lost control, drove into the parking lot, and hit the front ends of nine state patrol cruisers parked there. DeVault says six other cruisers were not hit. The 15 cruisers were parked in the lot to help train new state troopers next week. He says Aasheim was treated and released at a local hospital. DeVault says they still have enough vehicles for the training.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Folks took time off work to see a grain elevator moved in 1989
PELLA, Iowa — The oversized load sign on the front of the moving truck really wasn't necessary. A towering grain elevator rolling down the road in Pella speaks for itself. The sight of it was so unusual, folks even took time off work to line the streets like it was a holiday parade.
Lawyer accused of filing false documents with the court faces sanctions
A central Iowa lawyer accused of providing false information to the court is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. In November 2021, the Iowa Attorney Disciplinary Board alleged that Jeffrey Janssen of Des Moines had violated the Iowa Rules of Professional Conduct by pursuing frivolous claims that were not grounded in fact […] The post Lawyer accused of filing false documents with the court faces sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Drought Monitor Shows Dry and Drought Conditions Expanding Across Iowa
(Des Moines) The entire state of Iowa is now abnormally dry, with several areas of the state suffering from extreme, severe, or moderate drought. Ashley Bury with the National Weather Service in Des Moines says the dry weather conditions continue to expand, now affecting the entire state. The counties Adair,...
State fines several companies and a city for construction pollution
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has levied fines against three companies and the city of Altoona for operating construction sites without proper controls to keep soil from eroding into nearby areas and creeks. Soil erosion is a major problem in Iowa, notably for farmers who lose topsoil from their fields. But soil is also […] The post State fines several companies and a city for construction pollution appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
who13.com
Shitake steak Diane on the menu
Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank shares a new item on the menu: Shitake Steak Diane. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
One last ride: The Nineteen14 hosts a going-away party before closure
MINBURN, Iowa — Just off the North Loop of the Raccoon River trail in Minburn, you'll find a cyclist's haven—the Ninteen14. But now, the business is on its last lap. "I rode my bicycle over here from Perry and just thought about a lot of the people that have been in and out of the doors and just a lot of the memories and some of the things that I'm gonna miss," said Jeremy Mahler, owner of the Nineteen14.
Far-Right ‘Mama Bear’ Accused of Wild Plot Against Old Pal
An Iowa mom mostly known for her vocal stance against mandatory mask policies and who recently went on a public rant about drag performers was arrested on Friday after allegedly filing a false report of sexual abuse within her former business partner’s family.Along the way, any remnants of a once-formidable alliance between women at the vanguard of far-right activism went up in flames.Kimberly Reicks, the 39-year-old who founded the controversial activist group Iowa Mama Bears, was arrested on Friday morning on seven misdemeanor charges after allegedly making at least two calls to the Department of Human Resources against the family...
theperrynews.com
Tuesday’s school pictures canceled at Perry Elementary
There will be no Perry Elementary School pictures Tuesday, Oct. 18, according to Perry Community School District Superintendent Clark Wicks. Wicks said a later date will be communicated to the district for elementary school picture day.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police investigate shooting that injured one outside of hotel
DES MOINES, Iowa — One man has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a shooting around noon on Monday, according to police. The man was found near the 5200 block of Southwest 56th Street. His car was shot at multiple times and one of the bullets hit him in the stomach.
KCCI.com
FOUND: Des Moines police have found missing 9-year-old boy
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have found 9-year-old Miko Shangab and reunited him with his family. According police, 9-year-old Miko Shangab went missing in the area of 13th and Clark streets on Saturday night. He was located around 11 p.m. on Saturday.
