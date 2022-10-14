Maryland football was bruised and battered, but escaped Bloomington, Indiana with a 38-33 victory over the Hoosiers Saturday. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was carted off the field in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be a right knee injury, but backup Billy Edwards Jr. came in to lead the Terps to a victory down the stretch. Maryland racked up 442 yards of offense across 82 plays and held the Hoosiers to just 75 plays of their own for 351 yards, but nine Terrapin penalties for 94 yards let Indiana hang around.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO