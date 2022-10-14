ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoosier Newsstand, October 17

We start our newsstand this morning with coverage of the Indiana football and basketball teams. - What Worked and What Didn't for the Hoosiers Against Maryland: Hoosier Huddle. - IU Defense Could Not Execute and Stop Back-up Quarterback: Hoosier Huddle. - VIDEO: After the Dust Settles on IU-Maryland: Hoosier Huddle.
Update on Taulia Tagovailoa's status after Terps "don't play smart" but escape Indiana, 38-33,

Maryland football was bruised and battered, but escaped Bloomington, Indiana with a 38-33 victory over the Hoosiers Saturday. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was carted off the field in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be a right knee injury, but backup Billy Edwards Jr. came in to lead the Terps to a victory down the stretch. Maryland racked up 442 yards of offense across 82 plays and held the Hoosiers to just 75 plays of their own for 351 yards, but nine Terrapin penalties for 94 yards let Indiana hang around.
Preseason IU basketball conversation with Malik Reneau

Expectations are high for Indiana five-star freshman forward Malik Reneau this season, but stuck behind All-Big Ten forwards Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson, minutes might be hard to come by this season for Reneau. However, with an advanced skillset and a physique that's Big Ten-ready, according to both Jackson-Davis and...
