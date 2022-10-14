ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J.R. Heimbigner

New program sending up to $1,050 per household

photo of money in man's handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) If you're a resident of California, here is some important news you need to know. You will be receiving an inflation relief package that will help you with bills and rising costs. The current inflation rate for the United States is 8.5%. But, thankfully, the state of California is doing something to help you with these rising costs. Recently Governor Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon reached an agreement on the framework for the 2022-23 state budget. The main focus of the budget is on giving dollars back into the pockets of millions of Californians who are facing inflation and rising prices on everything from gas to groceries.
CALIFORNIA STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Families would receive $250 to $350 per child in new proposal

money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative commons) If you or your loved ones are struggling financially, here is a new proposal that would help you ease that strain. This new bill is called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Private High Schools in America

Outside of the home, few aspects have a more meaningful impact on a child’s development and his or her future than the schools they attend. Still, for the vast majority of children in the U.S., school enrollment is largely a matter of circumstance rather than choice. Over 90% of the 54 million students in grades […]
EDUCATION
Jake Wells

Families would get hundreds each month with new proposal

Photo of money in handPhoto by Jin Yun (Creative Commons) A new law has been proposed that is called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program been introduced by three senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. Here's how it works. Essentially, $250 to $350 is sent to families each month for each qualifying child. Children under five get $350 and those older than five get $250. This would replace existing government programs for families and allow the parents to make the decisions what to do with the money.
WICHITA, KS
Tallahassee Democrat

Bone on bone: An overview of osteoarthritis types, risks and treatments

Osteoarthritis develops when the cartilage that covers the ends of your bones breaks down. This causes the ends of the bones to rub against each other, leading to symptoms such as pain, stiffness, and loss of mobility. More than 32.5 million adults in the United States have osteoarthritis and it becomes more common with age. Mild osteoarthritis can often be treated with weight loss, exercise, and over-the-counter medications while severe arthritis may require surgery. ...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WWJ News Radio

Hurry – time to get inflation relief checks is running out

Residents in eight out of 17 states that have created inflation relief programs to help people combat increasing inflation must work soon to make sure they get their payments. While these states have aimed to help residents with extra money, the national approach taken by the Federal Reserve Bank has been to increase interest rates and discourage spending. This month, economist Chris Thornberg of Beacon Economics told Audacy’s podcast “The Homestretch” that the Fed’s approach is “stupid.”
VIRGINIA STATE
kiiky.com

Vision Truck Driving School Reviews: Admissions, Cost, Length

Choosing a career in the transportation industry is not usually the first thing that comes to mind when considering potential career paths. A career in the trucking industry can be both rewarding and exciting. But it is not for the faint of heart. You must be an expert driver, provide exceptional customer service, and throw freight.
TEXAS STATE
click orlando

Here’s what H-2A visas are and how they affect our agriculture industry

MAITLAND, Fla. – At the end of January, reports of nearly 100 migrant workers dropped off by bus at a hotel in Maitland sparked public controversy. Due to online claims that the workers were there illegally, protesters gathered outside of the Extended Stay waving “Impeach Biden” flags and “Let’s Go Brandon” signs. However, all of the workers were there legally and were employed by Dewar Nurseries as H-2A temporary agricultural workers.
MAITLAND, FL
MotorBiscuit

Can You Register a Car Without Insurance?

You can register a car without insurance in Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, but it isn't that simple. The post Can You Register a Car Without Insurance? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
beckersdental.com

The biggest roadblock facing new dentists today

Dentists entering the workforce are facing more pressure to join DSOs under mounting student debt, one orthodontist says. William Kottemann, DDS, of Kottemann Orthodontics in Minnesota, has been practicing for 44 years. He recently spoke with Becker's about the challenges of dentistry today and the industry trends he is following.
MINNESOTA STATE
kiiky.com

10 Best Coding Bootcamps Las Vegas In 2022 | Dates & Application

Coding bootcamps are the last thing in Las Vegas that comes to mind when you hear the phrase “Sin City .” While gambling, tourism, and entertainment are Las Vegas’ primary income sources, many startups are developing new tech solutions to improve the city’s offerings. However, Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV

