ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

Recall alert: Ancheer recalls about 22K e-bikes amid fire, explosion risks

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40mx74_0iZEVX3C00

Ancheer on Thursday recalled about 22,000 e-bikes after at least four customers were burned by faulty lithium-ion batteries.

The affected bikes have Model No. AM001907 and were sold online at www.aliexpress.com, www.ancheer.shop, www.amazon.com, www.ebay.com, www.newegg.com, www.overstock.com, www.rakuten.com, www.sears.com, www.walmart.com and www.wish.com from January 2016 through June 2022 for between $280 and $930 each.

To date, China-based Ancheer has fielded six reports of incidents involving fire, explosions or sparking, including four reports of burn injuries.

Consumers are advised to stop using the recalled e-bikes immediately and contact Ancheer for a free replacement battery and battery mount.

Consumers may contact Ancheer by calling 888-661-1330 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT Monday through Friday; via email at service@ancheer.shop; or online at www.ancheer.shop/recalls.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

‘Surrounded’: Police rescue dog walker from at least 9 aggressive coyotes

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — A dog walker had to call the police in northeastern Massachusetts Saturday night after a group of coyotes refused to back down after surrounding them. A Swampscott resident was walking his dog in a suburban neighborhood when a large group of coyotes appeared. Unable to scare them away, he called the Swampscott Police Department to get help, according to WFXT-TV.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
102.5 The Bone

Police: Truck theft suspect arrested at Walmart with hatchet, baton in his pants

TEXARKANA, Texas — A strange call for police at a Texas Walmart led to the arrest of a man accused of stealing a truck. The Texarkana Police Department said in a news release that officers were called on Oct. 7 to Walmart for a report of a man walking around the parking lot with a hatchet in the front of his pants. Officers said that the man was not directly threatening anyone with the weapon, but he was “charging up to people” and yelling things that made no sense.
TEXARKANA, TX
102.5 The Bone

Coast Guard rescues 98 migrants who lacked food, water for 2 days, officials say

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard said it rescued nearly 100 migrants from an overloaded boat last week. According to The Associated Press, the incident occurred shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday about 20 miles off the coast of Boca Raton, Florida. In a news release, the Coast Guard said one of its helicopters spotted a 40-foot cabin cruiser carrying 98 people, including 96 Haitians, a Ugandan and a Bahamian.
BOCA RATON, FL
102.5 The Bone

Don’t be a victim: How to protect your car’s catalytic converter

As more and more car owners are falling victim to catalytic converter theft, law enforcement and insurance companies are offering ways to make sure your vehicle’s exhaust system remains intact. What is a catalytic converter?. According to CARFAX, a catalytic converter cuts back on the pollution that the vehicle...
102.5 The Bone

Blast off: Thieves blow up ATM, fail to get money

PALMDALE, Calif. — A powerful explosion rocked an ATM in California, but the blast failed to yield any money for the would-be thieves. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau shared photos of the damaged machine, which belongs to Bank of America. In the tweet accompanying the photos, LASD said that while an explosive was detonated on the ATM, no cash was accessed.
PALMDALE, CA
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
14K+
Followers
27K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy