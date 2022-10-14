Read full article on original website
Related
Rumor: Christian McCaffrey trade talks heating up with 4 teams expressing interest
The Carolina Panthers are expected to press forward with a rebuild and potentially blow up the roster ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. That could see star running back Christian McCaffrey on the move via trade, and soon. With the deadline looming, McCaffrey trade talks have reportedly begun to heat up, and the latest reports, via, indicate there are four teams at the forefront of his market. According to Jonathan Jones, the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, and Denver Broncos are among the teams that have shown interest in a trade for the Panthers RB.
Look: Joe Burrow Sums Up Bengals' Win Over Saints With Five Words
"Party in the end zone"
Tony Romo on Dak Prescott vs. Cooper Rush & Cowboys at Eagles: EXCLUSIVE Video Visit
"Cooper Rush is a good quarterback,'' Tony Romo tells us. "We know what Dak Prescott is - an incredible quarterback.'' The CBS analyst joins CowboysSI.com for a Cowboys and Eagles preview.
CeeDee Lamb Hurt But Playing for Cowboys at Eagles
CeeDee Lamb isn't worried when or if Darius Slay follows him on Sunday night.
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers among CMC trade suitors who've shown interest
The 49ers already have one of the NFL's most talented rosters, and they're reportedly interested in potentially adding Christian McCaffrey, one of the league's most dynamic players. CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported Saturday that the 49ers are among teams "that have shown varying degrees of interest in McCaffrey."
Yardbarker
Charles Woodson’s controversial take on Davante Adams shove
Last Monday after a loss to the Chiefs former Packers star Davante Adams shoved a credentialed photographer. By now everyone is aware of the storm that has ensued as a result of this. A week later we are still talking about the shove heard ’round the world.’ NFL fans, players, and hall-of-famers all seem to have an opinion on this situation. Charles Woodson, a Packers legend, took to twitter recently to share his thoughts.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Surprising Giants, Jets continue to rise; Packers, 49ers, Buccaneers fade for Week 7
Week 6 in the NFL was a great showcase for the strong top two teams in Sporting News' power rankings to further flex in front of big national audiences. As for some other familiar playoff contenders in the NFC and AFC, it was a rough week, giving upset-minded upstarts more legs.
fantasypros.com
J.K. Dobbins Injury: Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Replacement Targets (Week 7)
With the injury to J.K. Dobbins, fantasy football managers are left with a void on their roster. Let’s check out the extent of the injury and players you can target on your waiver wire this week. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check...
Yardbarker
Radio host: Not a 'slam dunk' Tom Brady finishes 2022 NFL season
Audacy's Ryan Gilbert noted that former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw were among those who heavily criticized Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady for missing a team walk-through to attend the wedding of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Friday.
theScore
Report: Wilson day-to-day with hamstring injury, pushing to play Week 7
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is considered day-to-day after suffering a hamstring injury in Monday night's overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Wilson, who's also nursing a shoulder ailment, is pushing to play Sunday against the New York Jets, Rapoport adds. It's...
The top change Buccaneers need to make to fix their season
The Buccaneers have a lot of problems to address on their roster if they want to get back to winning. They need to start with one important move. While the offensive personnel have stayed nearly identical with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the past three seasons, minus a few talented linemen, the stats this season have seen a marked a dramatic decrease.
Bill Simmons Sends Clear Message On Nathaniel Hackett, Brandon Staley
Monday Night Football between the Chargers and Broncos is officially into overtime as regulation ended with both teams tied at 16. While the first half gave us some exciting moments from Russell Wilson and Chargers' kicker Dustin Hopkins, the second half turned out to be a defensive struggle ...
Bills tackle Spencer Brown injured against Chiefs
The Buffalo Bills watched starting right tackle Spencer Brown go down with an injury in the second quarter against the Chiefs. The Buffalo Bills already hated what they saw on a fourth-and-goal to go play in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the long-term picture might be even worse seeing that right tackle Spencer Brown went down with an injury and is now headed to Buffalo’s locker room.
Week 6 NFL Sunday Spreads, Picks, Injuries and Fantasy Advice
Plus, NFL injury news, spreads, totals, picks and updated World Series odds.
theScore
Kingsbury open to giving up play-calling amid Cardinals' struggles
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is willing to consider delegating play-calling duties amid his team's continued struggles on offense. "I am open to anything that helps us score more points and helps us win," Kingsbury said when asked about the possibility, according to team reporter Darren Urban. "We will see where it all goes, but yeah, whatever it takes to win, I'm all for it."
theScore
NFL, Amazon to stream Black Friday game in 2023
Amazon and the NFL announced Tuesday that Prime Video will exclusively stream a newly scheduled Black Friday game beginning in 2023. The first-ever Black Friday game will kick off Nov. 24, 2023, with an anticipated 3 p.m. ET start time. The participating teams will be announced once the '23 regular-season schedule is released.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for October 17, 2022 | Presented by Custom Comet
Panthers are listening to offers for RB Christian McCaffrey. Texans fired executive vice president Jack Easterby. Rams fear OT Joe Noteboom tore his Achilles tendon. Buccaneers have placed RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn on the trade block. Tennessee Titans. Titans cut WR Josh Gordon from their PS. NFL Draft Diamonds was...
NBC Sports
Giants players “didn’t want to be here” before Brian Daboll
The Giants are 4-1, for the first time in a long time, and it’s creating a good vibe in the building. Which says even more about the vibe created by the prior regime. Here’s what rookie defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux told Kimblerley Martin of ESPN.com: “To me it just seems normal, but a lot of guys talk about how they didn’t want to be here before [Brian Daboll] came here because the situation wasn’t that good.”
theScore
Is baseball's playoff parity a bug or a feature? It depends who you ask
We saw more evidence over the weekend that the regular season and postseason are different beasts. The 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers and 101-win Atlanta Braves each bowed out of the playoffs, while the Cleveland Guardians and 99-win New York Yankees will play a deciding Game 5 on Tuesday. The Philadelphia...
Observations and Notes from Florida Gators 2022-23 Preseason Practice
Will Richard and Denzel Aberdeen shined on both ends of the floor on Tuesday. Guard Trey Bonham continued to show his efficiency as a scorer.
Comments / 0