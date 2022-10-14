ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

ClutchPoints

Rumor: Christian McCaffrey trade talks heating up with 4 teams expressing interest

The Carolina Panthers are expected to press forward with a rebuild and potentially blow up the roster ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. That could see star running back Christian McCaffrey on the move via trade, and soon. With the deadline looming, McCaffrey trade talks have reportedly begun to heat up, and the latest reports, via, indicate there are four teams at the forefront of his market. According to Jonathan Jones, the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, and Denver Broncos are among the teams that have shown interest in a trade for the Panthers RB.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers among CMC trade suitors who've shown interest

The 49ers already have one of the NFL's most talented rosters, and they're reportedly interested in potentially adding Christian McCaffrey, one of the league's most dynamic players. CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported Saturday that the 49ers are among teams "that have shown varying degrees of interest in McCaffrey."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Charles Woodson’s controversial take on Davante Adams shove

Last Monday after a loss to the Chiefs former Packers star Davante Adams shoved a credentialed photographer. By now everyone is aware of the storm that has ensued as a result of this. A week later we are still talking about the shove heard ’round the world.’ NFL fans, players, and hall-of-famers all seem to have an opinion on this situation. Charles Woodson, a Packers legend, took to twitter recently to share his thoughts.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Radio host: Not a 'slam dunk' Tom Brady finishes 2022 NFL season

Audacy's Ryan Gilbert noted that former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw were among those who heavily criticized Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady for missing a team walk-through to attend the wedding of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Friday.
TAMPA, FL
theScore

Report: Wilson day-to-day with hamstring injury, pushing to play Week 7

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is considered day-to-day after suffering a hamstring injury in Monday night's overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Wilson, who's also nursing a shoulder ailment, is pushing to play Sunday against the New York Jets, Rapoport adds. It's...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

The top change Buccaneers need to make to fix their season

The Buccaneers have a lot of problems to address on their roster if they want to get back to winning. They need to start with one important move. While the offensive personnel have stayed nearly identical with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the past three seasons, minus a few talented linemen, the stats this season have seen a marked a dramatic decrease.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Bills tackle Spencer Brown injured against Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills watched starting right tackle Spencer Brown go down with an injury in the second quarter against the Chiefs. The Buffalo Bills already hated what they saw on a fourth-and-goal to go play in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the long-term picture might be even worse seeing that right tackle Spencer Brown went down with an injury and is now headed to Buffalo’s locker room.
BUFFALO, NY
theScore

Kingsbury open to giving up play-calling amid Cardinals' struggles

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is willing to consider delegating play-calling duties amid his team's continued struggles on offense. "I am open to anything that helps us score more points and helps us win," Kingsbury said when asked about the possibility, according to team reporter Darren Urban. "We will see where it all goes, but yeah, whatever it takes to win, I'm all for it."
ARIZONA STATE
theScore

NFL, Amazon to stream Black Friday game in 2023

Amazon and the NFL announced Tuesday that Prime Video will exclusively stream a newly scheduled Black Friday game beginning in 2023. The first-ever Black Friday game will kick off Nov. 24, 2023, with an anticipated 3 p.m. ET start time. The participating teams will be announced once the '23 regular-season schedule is released.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for October 17, 2022 | Presented by Custom Comet

Panthers are listening to offers for RB Christian McCaffrey. Texans fired executive vice president Jack Easterby. Rams fear OT Joe Noteboom tore his Achilles tendon. Buccaneers have placed RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn on the trade block. Tennessee Titans. Titans cut WR Josh Gordon from their PS. NFL Draft Diamonds was...
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Giants players “didn’t want to be here” before Brian Daboll

The Giants are 4-1, for the first time in a long time, and it’s creating a good vibe in the building. Which says even more about the vibe created by the prior regime. Here’s what rookie defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux told Kimblerley Martin of ESPN.com: “To me it just seems normal, but a lot of guys talk about how they didn’t want to be here before [Brian Daboll] came here because the situation wasn’t that good.”
theScore

Is baseball's playoff parity a bug or a feature? It depends who you ask

We saw more evidence over the weekend that the regular season and postseason are different beasts. The 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers and 101-win Atlanta Braves each bowed out of the playoffs, while the Cleveland Guardians and 99-win New York Yankees will play a deciding Game 5 on Tuesday. The Philadelphia...

