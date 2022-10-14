Read full article on original website
Utah Coach Kyle Whittingham Reacts to Upset Victory Over USC
The Utes won on a night they played with heavy hearts.
Oregon State vs. Washington State Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Washington State Cougars are 7-0 against the Oregon State Beavers since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Washington State and Oregon State will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Reser Stadium. The Beavers should still be riding high after a victory, while Washington State will be looking to right the ship.
Pac-12 football standings after Week 7: It's a 4-team race for the championship
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: It was a wild week in the Pac-12. Well, it happened again on Saturday. Utah stunned USC in Salt Lake City on Saturday night in a game full of terrible calls by the Pac-12 officials. Colorado earned its first win of the season just weeks after firing Karl Dorrell, and Stanford upset Notre Dame in South Bend.
Pac-12 refs made themselves the center of another firestorm in USC's loss to Utah
We have discussed the two brutal roughing-the-passer calls that went against USC on Saturday night against Utah. We’re not going to rehash them here. However, there is a larger point to make about the Pac-12 officiating crew in Salt Lake City and about Pac-12 refs in general:. They were...
USC vs. Utah, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, how to watch college football
TV Channel: FOX (4K) Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free) fuboTV has complete NCAA college football coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN) as well as ACC Network, Big 10 Network, ESPNU, Pac12, and more. fuboTV includes every network you need to watch every college football game in your market. fuboTV is available...
Five numbers that tell the story: Utah's 43-42 win over USC
It was an offensive shootout from start to finish, the now-No. 15 University of Utah Football team took down the now-No. 12 USC Trojans in front of the largest crowd in Rice-Eccles Stadium history on Saturday night, winning 43-42. Utah improved to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in Pac-12 play. Utah...
Pac-12 Power Rankings: USC loss clears stage for a new No. 1 team out west
Here we go. USC’s loss to Utah — albeit in the final minute at a deliriously crazy Rice-Eccles Stadium — sets up a new top two in the Pac-12 power rankings. And they’re squaring off at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. The Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins are now the top two teams in our power rankings, even though both had a bye this past week. Game day, we have an idea. Elsewhere around the conference, Stanford beat Notre Dame in a result that would have sounded a lot more impressive about a month ago. Washington’s defense was horrific once again, but Michael Penix had...
2022 College Football Bowl Projections: Midseason
The college football season is halfway through and every team will be vying for a bowl game. Here are the 2022 college football bowl projections: midseason. Bowl GameTeam 1Team 2DateTime (EST) Bahamas BowlUTSA RoadrunnersBuffalo BullsDecember 1611:30. Cure BowlFlorida Atlantic OwlsUNLV RebelsDecember 163:00. Fenway BowlNotre Dame Fighting IrishTulane Green WavesDecember 1711:00.
Pac-12 Bowl Projections: USC, Oregon, UCLA Picked for Rose Bowl
One of our 11 experts still has a Pac-12 team in the College Football Playoff. All national semifinal pairings listed
