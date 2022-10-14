ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State vs. Washington State Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game

The Washington State Cougars are 7-0 against the Oregon State Beavers since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Washington State and Oregon State will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Reser Stadium. The Beavers should still be riding high after a victory, while Washington State will be looking to right the ship.
Five numbers that tell the story: Utah's 43-42 win over USC

It was an offensive shootout from start to finish, the now-No. 15 University of Utah Football team took down the now-No. 12 USC Trojans in front of the largest crowd in Rice-Eccles Stadium history on Saturday night, winning 43-42. Utah improved to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in Pac-12 play. Utah...
Pac-12 Power Rankings: USC loss clears stage for a new No. 1 team out west

Here we go. USC’s loss to Utah — albeit in the final minute at a deliriously crazy Rice-Eccles Stadium — sets up a new top two in the Pac-12 power rankings. And they’re squaring off at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. The Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins are now the top two teams in our power rankings, even though both had a bye this past week. Game day, we have an idea. Elsewhere around the conference, Stanford beat Notre Dame in a result that would have sounded a lot more impressive about a month ago. Washington’s defense was horrific once again, but Michael Penix had...
2022 College Football Bowl Projections: Midseason

The college football season is halfway through and every team will be vying for a bowl game. Here are the 2022 college football bowl projections: midseason. Bowl GameTeam 1Team 2DateTime (EST) Bahamas BowlUTSA RoadrunnersBuffalo BullsDecember 1611:30. Cure BowlFlorida Atlantic OwlsUNLV RebelsDecember 163:00. Fenway BowlNotre Dame Fighting IrishTulane Green WavesDecember 1711:00.
