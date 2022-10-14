Washington State Cougars vs. Oregon State Beavers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Smith on defense, Mike Hass
OSU football: Smith praises defensive effort in victory. Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith said Monday that no decision has yet been made about who will start at quarterback this week against Colorado.
kezi.com
OSU flexes defensive muscle, beats Washington State at Reser
CORVALLIS, Ore--- The Beavers used a strong defensive performance to take down Washington State, 24-10, on Saturday at Reser Stadium. Oregon State held WSU QB Cam Ward to a 25-54 performance. The FCS transfer threw for 345 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The Beavs were able to find some...
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Smith, Oladapo, Colletto
OSU football: Beavers grind out 24-10 win over Washington State. The Oregon State football team emphatically snapped its eight-game losing streak against Washington State with a 24-10 victory over the Cougars on Saturday night at Reser Stadium.
Ron Stone Jr. offered a blunt analysis after WSU's loss to OSU
YIELDING A TOTAL of 24 points and 344 yards is not necessarily a poor showing from the Washington State defense in a 24-10 loss to Oregon State on Saturday, but surrendering 203 yards on the ground signified a tough day for the Cougar run defense. After the game, EDGE Ron Stone Jr. pointed out that WSU did not have a lot of sacks in this game because the Beavers had no need to drop back.
KTVZ
‘Believe It’: OSU launches second fundraising campaign; $1 billion already given toward $1.75 billion goal
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon State University and the OSU Foundation on Friday launched Oregon State’s second university-wide fundraising campaign, Believe It: The Campaign for Oregon State University. Donors have already committed more than $1 billion to the campaign that seeks to raise $1.75 billion to support OSU...
montanasports.com
Rapid reaction: Idaho 30, No. 3 Montana 23
MISSOULA — The Little Brown Stein is headed back to Moscow, Idaho, for the first time in 23 years. Proving it is a team to be reckoned with under first-year coach Jason Eck, Idaho toppled No. 3 Montana 30-23 on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. With the win, the Vandals took possession of the rivalry Stein it last won in 1999.
A Stay At This Magnificent Oregon Mansion Will Leave You Enchanted [GALLERY]
A stay at this magnificent mansion in Oregon will definitely leave you mesmerized!. This luxurious villa sits on 46-acres in Oregon wine-country. The property is available to rent for your gathering. Whether it's a family reunion, or workation, all guests will enjoy their comforting stay. Perched above the Willamette River,...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Pikeminnow Season Catch Up; Data Confirms Snake Walleye Increase
A sharp increase in incidental walleye catches during this year’s Northern Pikeminnow Sport-Reward Program season is confirming a report of building numbers of the fish colonizing upper portions of Washington’s Snake River. End-of-season tallies show 12 times as many walleye were reported in 2022 versus 2021 at the...
3 Oregon wineries ranked among best in U.S., according to report
Some Oregon wineries are getting national recognition for their wines.
hereisoregon.com
Street vendor ‘Frog’ and his joke books have become a University of Oregon institution
David “Frog” Miller has sold his small, photocopied books of groan-worthy jokes and cartoons from his chair just outside the University of Oregon Bookstore in Eugene to students, faculty and staff for the past 36 years. “What has orange fuzzy feet, a painted face and lives in a...
idesignarch.com
800-Square-Foot Sustainable House In Oregon
Situated on two acres of land at the urban edge of Eugene, Oregon, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom sustainable home combines cozy spaces with an expansive character. Designed by Aligned Architecture, the interior space weave into the surrounding garden. At the center of the home, a wood stove anchors the room. Large...
The 4 largest recorded earthquakes to strike around the Willamette Valley
Friday’s 4.4 magnitude earthquake in Linn County was a reminder that, although rare, the Willamette Valley and surrounding areas are capable of producing some powerful quakes.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: US president’s boyhood home is now a musuem
From the street it looks like any other old house. But it’s much more than that. It was home to the 31st president of the United States. The boyhood home of Herbert Hoover is in Newberg, Oregon. Hoover was from Iowa, originally. His parents died when he was young....
Couple discovers what appears to be a ‘globster’ on the Oregon coast
While riding his all-terrain vehicle along the coast near Florence Wednesday afternoon, Adoni Tegner came across what he could only describe as a sea monster.
hh-today.com
Albany drops ‘family’ from city codes
For some reason, the word “family” has become a bad word in connection with housing and zoning, at least in the eyes of the Oregon legislature and the governor. As a result, the Albany planning division is going through the procedure required to scratch the word “family” from the city’s comprehensive plan and development code.
yamhilladvocate.com
Newberg City Councilor Jefferson Mildenberger, Casey Banks, Others Participate in Antifa, BLM Flag Rally
On Saturday October 15th two political rallies took place at the flagpole in downtown Newberg. The two rallies could not have been more different. The first rally started at 12 PM and featured supporters of several moderate and conservative candidates waving American flags and signs supporting their candidates. Some of the candidates themselves were present at the rally, Newberg mayoral candidate Bill Rosacker, Newberg City Council candidate Robyn Wheatley, Newberg City Councilor Peggy Kilburg and Yamhill County Commissioner Kit Johnson. I interviewed Rosacker and Wheatley while covering the event, which you can watch the full video of below.
Two Dead After Thursday Evening Crash on US95 Near Lapwai
LAPWAI - Idaho State Police are investigating a collision that occurred Thursday at approximately 6:22 p.m. on US95, north of Lapwai in Nez Perce County. Police say a gray Ford pickup driven by a 43-year old-male from Lewiston was traveling southbound on US95 when he went left of center and struck a semi truck traveling northbound, and then struck a gray Chevrolet pickup that was also northbound on US95.
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Salem intersection; 2 hospitalized
A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a sedan at the Silverton Road and Williams Avenue Northeast intersection just before 7 p.m. Saturday, according to Salem Police Department.
kezi.com
Armed suspect in local bar robbery now in custody
JUNCTION CITY, Ore.- An armed suspect in a local bar robbery is now in custody, police say. At around 3:01 p.m. on September 21, 2022, Dustin William Lindsay, age 50 of Junction City, walked into 'Cherries' bar located at 1710 Ivy Street. Police said he pointed a pistol at both bartenders, and demanded they give him the money from the cash register.
Thesiuslaw News
More evidence discovered on human remains by Fred Meyer
Sept. 29, 2022 - The Florence Police Department is requesting assistance in helping to identify the human remains that were located off of Hwy 101 across from Fred Meyer. Officers located other items with the remains that included; a Chevy key and fob, black athletic track style pants with a white stripe down the legs, black hoodie sweater, large in size brown rubber boots and black sunglasses.
Comments / 0