SportsGrid Launches Sports Betting Coverage on AP video platforms

NEW YORK, October 18, 2022 – SportsGrid Network today announced it will offer its comprehensive daily sports betting coverage via The Associated Press. Content is available today on the AP Video Hub and Newsroom platforms, which provide online delivery of broadcast-quality video to the world’s leading digital publishers, news portals, and broadcasters.

