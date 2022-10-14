LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Southern California police say a man with a knife has been arrested following a series of stabbings that killed a woman and wounded three others. The Long Beach Police Department says the 21-year-old Long Beach man was arrested after the stabbings early Monday. The first victim, a woman in her 60s, was found at about 5:30 a.m. and was pronounced dead at a hospital. A man was found stabbed about an hour later and two other men were found wounded about a half-hour after the second attack. All three are expected to survive. Investigators say the attacks were unprovoked and the suspect didn’t know the victims.

