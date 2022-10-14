ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'70s Show' actor Danny Masterson on trial on 3 rape charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Opening statements are set to begin soon in the trial of “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson, who is charged with raping three women about 20 years ago. A Los Angeles County jury is expected to be seated as soon as Tuesday in the trial of the 46-year-old former star of the long-running sitcom. All three women say Masterson raped them at his home between 2001 and 2003. Masterson is a member of the Church of Scientology and all three women are former members, making the church likely to loom large during the trial.
California stabbing suspect arrested after 1 killed, 3 hurt

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Southern California police say a man with a knife has been arrested following a series of stabbings that killed a woman and wounded three others. The Long Beach Police Department says the 21-year-old Long Beach man was arrested after the stabbings early Monday. The first victim, a woman in her 60s, was found at about 5:30 a.m. and was pronounced dead at a hospital. A man was found stabbed about an hour later and two other men were found wounded about a half-hour after the second attack. All three are expected to survive. Investigators say the attacks were unprovoked and the suspect didn’t know the victims.
